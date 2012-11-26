SYDNEY, Nov 26 U.S. soybeans gained on Monday, rising for a second straight day as it drew support from strong export demand that drove prices to a one-week high in the previous session. Corn fell, having hit a two-week high in the previous session. Wheat also slid after a more than 1 percent weekly gain, but tightening global stocks are expected to check losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $14.22-1/2 a bushel, after hitting a one-week top of $14.27 a bushel on Friday, its highest since Nov. 15. * December corn fell 0.1 percent to $7.44-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent in the previous session when it hit a two-week high of $7.49. * December wheat slid 0.2 percent to $8.46 a bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent on Friday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. corn export sales last week were 958,600 tonnes, well above analysts' estimates for 300,000 to 450,000 tonnes. * Wheat export sales of 657,500 tonnes were above estimates for 200,000 to 400,000 tonnes. Soybean sales of 543,600 tonnes were up 8 percent from the prior 4-week average. * Traders were waiting for an improvement in demand for U.S. wheat since supplies have tightened in other exporting countries like Australia and Ukraine. * Ukraine's grain traders are ready to halt milling wheat exports on an informal basis, as they approach a critical limit, in order to protect the domestic market after a poor harvest, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk held a meeting with traders on Friday at which they expressed readiness to curtail milling wheat exports, the ministry said in a statement. * Demand also has stayed solid for soybean oil, as private exporters struck a deal to sell 20,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean oil to unknown destination for delivery during the 2012/13 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday. MARKET NEWS * The euro started the week near one-month highs against the dollar, having staged an impressive rally on hopes that Greece will finally secure more emergency loans to keep it afloat. * Oil rose in thin holiday trade on Friday as fresh protests in Egypt once again stoked supply concerns, with additional support coming from optimism about talks on releasing aid to Greece. * U.S. stocks rose for a fifth day during a holiday-shortened, thinly traded session on Friday as investors picked up recently beaten-down shares of large technology companies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Italy Consumer confidence Nov 1200 Germany GfK Consumer sentiment Dec 1530 U.S. Dallas Fed Texas manufacturing Nov Grains prices at 0012 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 846.00 -1.75 -0.21% +0.09% 862.19 41 CBOT corn 744.50 -1.00 -0.13% +0.47% 741.63 60 CBOT soy 1422.50 3.75 +0.26% +1.01% 1487.73 42 CBOT rice $15.06 $0.03 +0.17% +1.55% $15.09 61 WTI crude $88.12 -$0.16 -0.18% +0.85% $87.34 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.297 $0.000 +0.03% -0.04% USD/AUD 1.046 0.001 +0.06% +0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)