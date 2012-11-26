* Soybeans edge high on China demand talk
* Corn hovers near two-week high on export demand
* Market watches weather disruptions in other markets
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 26 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Monday for the second consecutive session, as talk of Chinese
demand supported the oilseed to a near one-week high.
Corn rose slightly, lingering near a two-week high, while
wheat firmed, buoyed by global tightness in key exporting
countries.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.19
percent to $14.21-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.8 percent on
Friday, after hitting a one-week high of $14.27 a bushel.
"I think soybeans have some support from reports of
increasing demand from China," said Lynette Tan, an analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
December corn was little changed at $7.45-3/4 a bushel
after firming 0.6 percent in the previous session, when the
grain hit a two-week high.
January wheat, the most active trading contract, rose
0.1 percent to $8.62-3/4 a bushel, while the front-month
was little changed, having closed up 0.3 percent on Friday.
"Wheat has support from bearish conditions in other
exporting countries," Tan said.
STRONG EXPORT DEMAND
Corn and wheat drew support in the first trading session
after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday from strong export demand.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. corn export
sales last week were 958,600 tonnes, well above analysts'
estimates for 300,000 to 450,000 tonnes.
Wheat export sales of 657,500 tonnes were above estimates
for 200,000 to 400,000 tonnes, and soybean sales of 543,600
tonnes were within expectations.
Soybeans also saw demand. Private exporters reported the
sale of 20,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean oil to unknown
destinations for delivery during the 2012/13 marketing year, the
USDA said on Friday.
GLOBAL WHEAT WOES
Traders continue to monitor developments in key exporting
wheat markets, with several markets hit by weather concerns.
Analysts said further disruptions in global wheat markets
would boost demand for U.S. crops.
Australia continues to record lower than average wheat
protein scales, while production is set to fall on last year's
record crop.
Ukraine again confirmed it may curb exports. Agriculture
Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk held a meeting with traders on
Friday at which they expressed readiness to curtail milling
wheat exports, the ministry said in a statement.
Grains prices at 0318 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 848.00 0.25 +0.03% +0.33% 862.26 44
CBOT corn 745.75 0.25 +0.03% +0.64% 741.68 62
CBOT soy 1421.50 2.75 +0.19% +0.94% 1487.70 44
CBOT rice $15.07 $0.04 +0.23% +1.62% $15.09 62
WTI crude $87.97 -$0.31 -0.35% +0.68% $87.34 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.295 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.17%
USD/AUD 1.045 0.000 -0.02% -0.07%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)