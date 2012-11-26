* Soybeans edge high on China demand talk * Corn hovers near two-week high on export demand * Market watches weather disruptions in other markets By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 26 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Monday for the second consecutive session, as talk of Chinese demand supported the oilseed to a near one-week high. Corn rose slightly, lingering near a two-week high, while wheat firmed, buoyed by global tightness in key exporting countries. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.19 percent to $14.21-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.8 percent on Friday, after hitting a one-week high of $14.27 a bushel. "I think soybeans have some support from reports of increasing demand from China," said Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. December corn was little changed at $7.45-3/4 a bushel after firming 0.6 percent in the previous session, when the grain hit a two-week high. January wheat, the most active trading contract, rose 0.1 percent to $8.62-3/4 a bushel, while the front-month was little changed, having closed up 0.3 percent on Friday. "Wheat has support from bearish conditions in other exporting countries," Tan said. STRONG EXPORT DEMAND Corn and wheat drew support in the first trading session after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday from strong export demand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. corn export sales last week were 958,600 tonnes, well above analysts' estimates for 300,000 to 450,000 tonnes. Wheat export sales of 657,500 tonnes were above estimates for 200,000 to 400,000 tonnes, and soybean sales of 543,600 tonnes were within expectations. Soybeans also saw demand. Private exporters reported the sale of 20,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean oil to unknown destinations for delivery during the 2012/13 marketing year, the USDA said on Friday. GLOBAL WHEAT WOES Traders continue to monitor developments in key exporting wheat markets, with several markets hit by weather concerns. Analysts said further disruptions in global wheat markets would boost demand for U.S. crops. Australia continues to record lower than average wheat protein scales, while production is set to fall on last year's record crop. Ukraine again confirmed it may curb exports. Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk held a meeting with traders on Friday at which they expressed readiness to curtail milling wheat exports, the ministry said in a statement. Grains prices at 0318 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 848.00 0.25 +0.03% +0.33% 862.26 44 CBOT corn 745.75 0.25 +0.03% +0.64% 741.68 62 CBOT soy 1421.50 2.75 +0.19% +0.94% 1487.70 44 CBOT rice $15.07 $0.04 +0.23% +1.62% $15.09 62 WTI crude $87.97 -$0.31 -0.35% +0.68% $87.34 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.295 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.17% USD/AUD 1.045 0.000 -0.02% -0.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)