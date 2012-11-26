* Corn ends flat after technical buying
* Soybeans rise on dry weather in southern Brazil
* Dry weather in U.S. plains supports wheat
* Winter wheat ratings drop again
(Adds USDA report on wheat condition, CFTC data on speculators)
By K.T. Arasu
CHICAGO, Nov 26 U.S. soybean futures rose to
their highest level in nearly two weeks on Monday as investors
raised risk premiums amid concerns over dry weather in parts of
southern Brazil, with prices extending their biggest weekly gain
in three months.
After the worst drought in half a century slashed the size
of this year's crop in the United States, importers are hoping
for bumper harvests in Brazil and Argentina to help drive down
prices that rallied to an all-time this past summer.
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended nearly flat,
losing early gains fueled by a pick up in export demand last
week due in part to reduced competition from South America and
Europe. Dry weather in the southern Plains lifted wheat.
Wheat found support on expectations for the health of the
winter wheat crop in the southern Plains to continue
deteriorating amid a lack of rain.
A Reuters poll of 10 analysts showed 33 percent of the U.S.
winter wheat crop was likely in good-to-excellent condition last
week, down 1 percentage point from the previous week. A year
ago, the crop was 52 percent in good-to-excellent condition and
the five-year average is 54 percent.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress
report issued after the market closed showed that 33 percent of
the winter wheat crop was in good to excellent condition.
The southern Plains grow mostly hard red winter wheat, which
is traded on the smaller Kansas City Board of Trade. The Chicago
Mercantile Exchange, which owns the CBOT, said in October it
would acquire the KCBT for $125 million in cash.
KCBT wheat futures <0#KW:> posted bigger gains than for soft
red winter wheat in Chicago and hard red spring wheat <0#MWE:>
at the Minneapolis Grain Exchange.
Corn found early support on from funds after the March
contract closed above the 50-day moving average on Friday.
"It was the first time March corn has closed above the
50-day moving average since Sept. 11 and that could be a buy
signal to funds," said Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market
Solutions in Springfield, Missouri.
LARGE SPECULATORS BULL UP ON CORN
"And soybeans are being helped by talk that southern Brazil
is drier than desired," Hoops added. "Traders are a little
nervous that yields could be trimmed a little."
CBOT December corn ended 0.2 percent higher at
$7.47-1/4 a bushel. December CBOT wheat rose 0.2 percent
to $8.49 per bushel while December KCBT wheat climbed 0.7
percent to $8.84-1/4 per bushel.
January soybeans gained 0.4 percent to $14.24-3/4.
The weekly Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitment
of Traders report showed that large speculators, including hedge
funds, raised their bullish bets on CBOT corn futures and
options by 32 percent in the week to Nov. 20, snapping three
weeks of liquidation.
These players cut their net long in soybeans to the smallest
level in nine months, while ballooning their net short position
in wheat to its biggest level in five months.
Meteorologist Drew Lerner of World Weather Inc said crop
weather in Brazil was mostly satisfactory, with periodic rains
expected in most corn and soybean areas over the next two weeks.
However, the first five days will be dry or mostly dry in the
south, where some areas are in need of moisture, he said.
"There are some pockets of dryness in southern Brazil that
are going to stay with us," Lerner said, adding that the areas
included parts of central and eastern Parana and central eastern
Santa Caterina, and a few pockets in Rio Grande do Sul.
"They are not critical, but if we go through most of this
week and we see net drying conditions, when we get to the
weekend, if we don't get a decent rain, then we may have a
little dryness to worry about," he added.
Traders said the wheat market was looking for results of new
tenders being held by Jordan and Iraq, two major wheat buyers,
will could offer a fresh sign of export competition in the
coming weeks.
In a previous wheat tender last week, Iraq overlooked U.S.
hard red winter wheat, which is seen by traders as still too
expensive in contrast to increasingly attractive values for U.S.
soft red winter wheat.
Prices at 3:15 p.m. CST (2115 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 747.25 1.75 0.2% 15.6%
CBOT soy 1424.75 6.00 0.4% 18.9%
CBOT meal 431.70 3.10 0.7% 39.5%
CBOT soyoil 49.27 0.23 0.5% -5.4%
CBOT wheat 849.00 1.25 0.2% 30.1%
CBOT rice 1492.00 -11.50 -0.8% 2.2%
EU wheat 269.50 -0.25 -0.1% 33.1%
US crude 87.79 -0.49 -0.6% -11.2%
Dow Jones 12,967 -42 -0.3% 6.1%
Gold 1748.60 -3.79 -0.2% 11.8%
Euro/dollar 1.2971 -0.0009 0.0% 0.2%
Dollar Index 80.1960 0.0040 0.0% 0.0%
Baltic Freight 1094 4 0.4% -37.1%
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Mark Weinraub in
Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney;
Editing by Keiron Henderson, Leslie Gevirtz and Marguerita Choy)