SYDNEY, Nov 27 Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday after data showed U.S. winter crop ratings fell to a record low for late November due to dry weather in the Plains. Soybeans extended gains into a third straight session, after hitting a two-week high on Monday amid worries about the weather in key producer Brazil, while corn also rose. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.4 percent to $8.52-1/2 a bushel. * January soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $14.30-1/2 a bushel, after touching a 2-week top of $14.35-1/2 a bushel on Monday. * December corn rose 0.3 percent to $7.49-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.2 percent in the previous session. * Ratings for the U.S. winter wheat crop fell to 33 percent good to excellent, an all-time low for late November, due to dry conditions in the U.S. Plains, government data showed, as the plants headed into winter dormancy. * The average of estimates in a Reuters survey of 10 analysts was 33 percent. Estimates ranged from 32 percent to 33 percent. * The previous low for late November was 43 percent good to excellent in the 1999/2000 crop year. The USDA was not expected to provide any more ratings for the wheat crop until April. * The U.S. Plains states are expected to remain dry for the next two weeks, adding further stress to the hard red winter wheat crop, said Drew Lerner, meteorologist for World Weather Inc. * Crop weather in Brazil is mostly satisfactory, with periodic rains expected in most corn and soybean areas over the next two weeks. However, the first five days will be dry or mostly dry in the south, where some areas are in need of moisture, he said. * U.S. grain futures were also supported by news that euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund agreed a new debt target for Greece, calming the immediate fears of investors and boosting the euro. * The weekly Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitment of Traders report showed that large speculators, including hedge funds, raised their bullish bets on CBOT corn futures and options by 32 percent in the week to Nov. 20, snapping three weeks of liquidation. MARKET NEWS * The euro was caught in choppy trade on Tuesday after the Greek deal, while the dollar index edged down. A softer dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for holders of other currencies. * U.S. crude futures edged up on Tuesday, closing in on $88 a barrel, as the Greek deal boosted investor sentiment. * Wall Street slipped on Monday, pulling back from last week's gains, as retailers fell on concerns about heavy discounts at the start of the U.S. holiday shopping season and the overhang of the "fiscal cliff" kept investors wary of making big bets. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices Oct 0745 France Consumer confidence Nov 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct 1330 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Oct 1400 U.S. CaseShiller home price index Sep 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0059 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 852.50 3.50 +0.41% +0.56% 862.43 48 CBOT corn 749.50 2.25 +0.30% +0.54% 742.13 65 CBOT soy 1430.25 5.50 +0.39% +0.81% 1485.68 48 CBOT rice $14.95 $0.03 +0.20% -0.57% $15.08 54 WTI crude $87.99 $0.25 +0.28% -0.33% $87.20 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.299 $0.002 +0.14% +0.12% USD/AUD 1.048 0.002 +0.18% +0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)