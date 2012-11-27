SYDNEY, Nov 27 Chicago wheat futures rose on
Tuesday after data showed U.S. winter crop ratings fell to a
record low for late November due to dry weather in the Plains.
Soybeans extended gains into a third straight session, after
hitting a two-week high on Monday amid worries about the weather
in key producer Brazil, while corn also rose.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.4
percent to $8.52-1/2 a bushel.
* January soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $14.30-1/2 a
bushel, after touching a 2-week top of $14.35-1/2 a bushel on
Monday.
* December corn rose 0.3 percent to $7.49-1/2 a
bushel, having gained 0.2 percent in the previous session.
* Ratings for the U.S. winter wheat crop fell to 33 percent
good to excellent, an all-time low for late November, due to dry
conditions in the U.S. Plains, government data showed, as the
plants headed into winter dormancy.
* The average of estimates in a Reuters survey of 10
analysts was 33 percent. Estimates ranged from 32 percent to 33
percent.
* The previous low for late November was 43 percent good to
excellent in the 1999/2000 crop year. The USDA was not expected
to provide any more ratings for the wheat crop until April.
* The U.S. Plains states are expected to remain dry for the
next two weeks, adding further stress to the hard red winter
wheat crop, said Drew Lerner, meteorologist for World Weather
Inc.
* Crop weather in Brazil is mostly satisfactory, with
periodic rains expected in most corn and soybean areas over the
next two weeks. However, the first five days will be dry or
mostly dry in the south, where some areas are in need of
moisture, he said.
* U.S. grain futures were also supported by news that euro
zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund
agreed a new debt target for Greece, calming the immediate fears
of investors and boosting the euro.
* The weekly Commodity Futures Trading Commission's
Commitment of Traders report showed that large speculators,
including hedge funds, raised their bullish bets on CBOT corn
futures and options by 32 percent in the week to Nov. 20,
snapping three weeks of liquidation.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was caught in choppy trade on Tuesday after the
Greek deal, while the dollar index edged down. A softer
dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for
holders of other currencies.
* U.S. crude futures edged up on Tuesday, closing in on $88
a barrel, as the Greek deal boosted investor sentiment.
* Wall Street slipped on Monday, pulling back from last
week's gains, as retailers fell on concerns about heavy
discounts at the start of the U.S. holiday shopping season and
the overhang of the "fiscal cliff" kept investors wary of making
big bets.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Import prices Oct
0745 France Consumer confidence Nov
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct
1330 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Oct
1400 U.S. CaseShiller home price index Sep
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
Grains prices at 0059 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 852.50 3.50 +0.41% +0.56% 862.43 48
CBOT corn 749.50 2.25 +0.30% +0.54% 742.13 65
CBOT soy 1430.25 5.50 +0.39% +0.81% 1485.68 48
CBOT rice $14.95 $0.03 +0.20% -0.57% $15.08 54
WTI crude $87.99 $0.25 +0.28% -0.33% $87.20 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.299 $0.002 +0.14% +0.12%
USD/AUD 1.048 0.002 +0.18% +0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)