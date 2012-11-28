(Corrects to wheat dropped for first time in four sessions, not five, in headline and first paragraph) SYDNEY, Nov 28 U.S. wheat fell on Wednesday for the first time in four sessions as traders locked in profits after strong gains on supply concerns, after U.S. winter wheat crop ratings fell to a record November low. Soybeans were little changed, having hit a 19-day high of $14.56-3/4 a bushel earlier in the session, supported by concerns over a smaller production profile in Brazil. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans was little changed at $14.48-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.7 percent on Tuesday. * March wheat fell 0.37 percent to $8.85-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.87 percent on Tuesday. * December corn fell 0.33 percent to $7.52-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.7 percent in the previous session. * The soybean market has been lifted this week by concerns over dry growing conditions in southern Brazil, which have raised some doubts about the extent to which upcoming South American crops can replenish tight global stocks. * Soybean prices are too low and do not reflect the possible risk to tight global supplies if the critical South American soybean harvest in early 2013 suffers weather damage, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday. * Wheat drew support in recent sessions as record-low crop condition ratings due to very dry soils underlined supply fears following a string of weather-reduced harvests around the world. * U.S. winter wheat crop rated good to excellent fell to 33 percent due to dry conditions in the Plains, as the plants headed into winter dormancy, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * Traders said investment funds bought the most contracts in those markets since Oct. 18. MARKET NEWS * The euro edged lower against the dollar and yen on Tuesday as optimism about a Greek debt deal gave way to worries about the lack of details in the plan. * Oil prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down for a second straight day by concerns about key U.S. budget talks, while gasoline futures got a boost from low inventory levels. * U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday in a choppy session, losing ground in the last hour before the close after Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid expressed disappointment that there has been "little progress" in dealing with the "fiscal cliff." DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Money M3 annual growth Oct 1500 U.S. New home sales Oct 1530 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status report 1900 U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book Euro zone finance ministers to hold press conference Germany inflation data for November Grains prices at 0023 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 870.25 -2.75 -0.32% +2.50% 863.87 64 CBOT corn 757.50 -2.50 -0.33% +1.37% 743.13 67 CBOT soy 1448.50 -0.75 -0.05% +1.67% 1484.76 56 CBOT rice $15.05 -$0.04 -0.23% +0.87% $15.08 59 WTI crude $87.10 -$0.08 -0.09% -0.73% $87.01 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.294 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.27% USD/AUD 1.044 0.000 -0.03% -0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)