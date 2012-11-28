(Corrects to wheat dropped for first time in four sessions, not
five, in headline and first paragraph)
SYDNEY, Nov 28 U.S. wheat fell on Wednesday for
the first time in four sessions as traders locked in profits
after strong gains on supply concerns, after U.S. winter wheat
crop ratings fell to a record November low.
Soybeans were little changed, having hit a 19-day high of
$14.56-3/4 a bushel earlier in the session, supported by
concerns over a smaller production profile in Brazil.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans was little
changed at $14.48-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.7 percent on
Tuesday.
* March wheat fell 0.37 percent to $8.85-1/4 a bushel,
having closed up 2.87 percent on Tuesday.
* December corn fell 0.33 percent to $7.52-1/2 a
bushel, having gained 1.7 percent in the previous session.
* The soybean market has been lifted this week by concerns
over dry growing conditions in southern Brazil, which have
raised some doubts about the extent to which upcoming South
American crops can replenish tight global stocks.
* Soybean prices are too low and do not reflect the possible
risk to tight global supplies if the critical South American
soybean harvest in early 2013 suffers weather damage,
Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday.
* Wheat drew support in recent sessions as record-low crop
condition ratings due to very dry soils underlined supply fears
following a string of weather-reduced harvests around the world.
* U.S. winter wheat crop rated good to excellent fell to 33
percent due to dry conditions in the Plains, as the plants
headed into winter dormancy, the U.S. Agriculture Department
said.
* Traders said investment funds bought the most contracts in
those markets since Oct. 18.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro edged lower against the dollar and yen on Tuesday
as optimism about a Greek debt deal gave way to worries about
the lack of details in the plan.
* Oil prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down for a second
straight day by concerns about key U.S. budget talks, while
gasoline futures got a boost from low inventory levels.
* U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday in a choppy session, losing
ground in the last hour before the close after Senate Majority
Leader Harry Reid expressed disappointment that there has been
"little progress" in dealing with the "fiscal cliff."
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Money M3 annual growth Oct
1500 U.S. New home sales Oct
1530 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status report
1900 U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book
Euro zone finance ministers to hold press conference
Germany inflation data for November
Grains prices at 0023 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 870.25 -2.75 -0.32% +2.50% 863.87 64
CBOT corn 757.50 -2.50 -0.33% +1.37% 743.13 67
CBOT soy 1448.50 -0.75 -0.05% +1.67% 1484.76 56
CBOT rice $15.05 -$0.04 -0.23% +0.87% $15.08 59
WTI crude $87.10 -$0.08 -0.09% -0.73% $87.01 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.294 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.27%
USD/AUD 1.044 0.000 -0.03% -0.15%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)