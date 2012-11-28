* Wheat falls for first time in four sessions
* Wheat supported as U.S. winter wheat condition hits Nov
low
* Soybeans firm slightly on S. American output concerns
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 28 Chicago wheat futures fell on
Wednesday, as traders locked in profits after steep gains of
nearly 3 percent in the previous session triggered by a sharply
reduced assessment of the crop in the U.S. Plains.
While March wheat and December corn futures snapped out of
three-day winning runs, January soybeans stretched gains into a
fourth straight session to climb to their highest in almost
three weeks on worries about supplies from South America.
"After the strong gains last night, like we often note, the
market has given back some in early Asian trade," Luke Mathews,
commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia
said, referring to wheat's Tuesday gain, its biggest since
September.
"The wheat fundamentals haven't changed, there is a
significant concern over the U.S. winter wheat crop."
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat, the most active
contract, fell 0.14 percent to $8.87-1/4 a bushel by 0253 GMT.
It closed up 2.87 percent on Tuesday, when prices hit a session
high of $8.89, their loftiest since Nov. 12.
Front-month wheat fell 0.09 percent to $8.72-1/4 a
bushel, after six straight days of gains.
But record low U.S. wheat ratings following a string of
weather-reduced harvests around the world underlined supply
worries, helping keep a floor under prices of the grain.
Ratings for the U.S. winter wheat crop fell to 33 percent
good to excellent, an all-time low for late November, due to dry
conditions in the U.S. Plains, government data showed.
A weather-disrupted U.S. wheat crop would further tighten
the global outlook, already under pressure following a drought
in the Black Sea region, analysts said.
Soybeans continue to be underpinned by concerns of
smaller-than-expected South American production.
January soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $14.50-3/4 a
bushel, having hit a session high of $14.56-3/4 a bushel, the
highest since Nov. 9. December corn fell 0.3 percent to
$7.58 a bushel.
Rains are forecast for Brazil's soybean center-west plains
this week, meteorologists said, but southern growing regions are
set to remain dry, leaving two of the largest producing areas
drier than normal in November.
Soybean prices are too low and do not reflect the possible
risk to tight global supplies if the critical South American
soybean harvest in early 2013 suffers weather damage,
Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said.
PRICES
Grains prices at 0253 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 872.25 -0.75 -0.09% +2.74% 863.93 64
CBOT corn 758.00 -2.00 -0.26% +1.44% 743.14 68
CBOT soy 1450.75 1.50 +0.10% +1.82% 1484.83 56
CBOT rice $15.02 -$0.07 -0.43% +0.67% $15.08 57
WTI crude $87.16 -$0.02 -0.02% -0.66% $87.01 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.293 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.31%
USD/AUD 1.045 0.000 -0.01% -0.13%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
