* U.S. wheat has longest rally since July
* Corn edges higher, soybeans lower
* U.S. drought, South American crop concerns underpin prices
(Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds new analyst
quotes)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, Nov 28 U.S. wheat futures rose on
Wednesday for the seventh straight session, the longest rally
since July, as stronger U.S. export prospects and record-low
crop conditions triggered a rebound from an early dip even as
other commodity markets tumbled.
Rising wheat prices helped lift corn futures to a narrow
gain in the third day of gains, while soybean futures eased the
first time in four sessions as traders locked in profits the day
after contracts posted the biggest gains in a month.
The price drops in soy were not as steep as those seen by
other commodities such as gold and crude oil. The Thomson
Reuters Jefferies CRB index of 19 commodities fell to
a one-week low on fears of a looming debt crisis in the United
States.
"We're really positive considering the outside market
pressure," said Don Roose, president of grain brokerage U.S.
Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. "Technically, this market
is strong. Our dry situation is going to be a question mark all
winter."
Drought conditions in the southern U.S. Plains hard red
winter wheat belt propped up wheat futures, with benchmark
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat ending 3 cents
higher at $8.76 per bushel, the highest in more than two weeks,
after earlier hitting a low of $8.64-3/4.
The crop is in the worst condition in history as it enters
winter dormancy, the U.S. Agriculture Department said this week.
On Tuesday, wheat futures rose about 3 percent, the largest
daily gain since September.
"You have a crop that is subject to deterioration because
the stands are so small and the ground isn't covered," said Joe
Christopher, a grain merchandiser at Crossroads Co-Op in Sidney,
Nebraska.
"You get a lot of dirt blowing around and, of course, that
is not a good thing," he said.
Still, importers may turn to the United States for wheat as
rival supplies in Russia and the Black Sea region shrink,
traders said on Wednesday.
Corn for December delivery edged 1/4 cent higher to
settle at $7.60-1/4 per bushel.
"Corn traded both sides of unchanged with little news to
point at, just a little chart buying offset by December long
liquidation," ABN Amro analyst Charlie Sernatinger said in a
note to clients.
Gains in corn were capped by weak demand. U.S. ethanol
production, which accounts for nearly 40 percent of domestic
corn use, declined 1 percent last week in the third straight
week of declines.
January soybeans trimmed losses and briefly turned
positive before ending 3 cents lower at $14.46-1/4.
Investment funds were said to have sold 1,000 soybean
contracts and 3,000 corn contracts while buying 3,000 wheat
contracts.
Soybeans were also underpinned by concerns of
smaller-than-expected South American production.
Rains are forecast for Brazil's soybean center-west plains
this week, meteorologists said, but southern growing regions are
set to remain dry, leaving two of the largest producing areas
drier than normal in November.
Top global soy buyer China on Wednesday bought 290,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans, USDA said. The purchase was an
indication to bullish traders that historically high prices have
not slowed or rationed demand for the oilseed.
Prices at 3:05 p.m. CST (2104 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 760.25 0.25 0.0% 17.6%
CBOT soy 1446.25 -3.00 -0.2% 20.7%
CBOT meal 439.90 0.60 0.1% 42.2%
CBOT soyoil 50.11 -0.01 0.0% -3.8%
CBOT wheat 876.00 3.00 0.3% 34.2%
CBOT rice 1519.00 10.50 0.7% 4.0%
EU wheat 276.25 3.00 1.1% 36.4%
US crude 86.68 -0.50 -0.6% -12.3%
Dow Jones 12,985 107 0.8% 6.3%
Gold 1719.01 -23.01 -1.3% 9.9%
Euro/dollar 1.2938 -0.0006 0.0% -0.1%
Dollar Index 80.3180 -0.0880 -0.1% 0.2%
Baltic Freight 1104 7 0.6% -36.5%
(Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)