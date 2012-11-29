SYDNEY, Nov 29 Chicago wheat futures fell on Thursday after rising for seven straight sessions, its longest stretch of wins since July, although worries about record low crop conditions at a time when exports are expected to pick up checked losses. Concerns about a looming fiscal crisis in the United States also weighed on markets. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat dropped 0.4 percent to $8.72-1/2 by 0017 GMT, after gaining 4.5 percent over the last seven sessions. The most active March wheat fell 0.5 percent to $8.87 a bushel, snapping a four-day rally. * January soybeans rose 0.14 percent to $14.48-1/4 a bushel. December corn fell 0.23 percent to $7.58-1/2 a bushel, having edged up slightly in the previous session. * Drought conditions in the southern U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat belt have propped up wheat futures. The crop is in the worst condition in history as it enters winter dormancy, the U.S. Agriculture Department said this week. * Still, importers may turn to the United States for wheat as rival supplies in Russia and the Black Sea region shrink, traders said on Wednesday. * Corn prices came under pressure as U.S. ethanol production, which accounts for nearly 40 percent of domestic corn use, declined 1 percent last week in the third straight week of declines. * Soybeans were underpinned by concerns of smaller-than-expected South American production. Rains are forecast for Brazil's soybean center-west plains this week, but southern growing regions are set to remain dry, leaving two of the largest producing areas drier than normal in November. * Commodity funds were said to have sold 1,000 soybean contracts and 3,000 corn contracts while buying 3,000 wheat contracts on Wednesday. * Top global soy buyer China on Wednesday bought 290,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans, USDA said. The purchase was an indication to bullish traders that historically high prices have not slowed or rationed demand for the oilseed. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell for a third straight session against the dollar and yen on Wednesday on worries about how a deal on Greek debt would be implemented and uncertainty over whether the United States would avoid the "fiscal cliff." * U.S. crude futures edged higher on Thursday, as U.S. lawmakers appeared to be inching closer to a deal on the "fiscal cliff" and tensions in the Middle East worsened, but investors remained wary of the outlook for oil demand next year. * U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after comments from House Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, on a possible compromise to avoid the "fiscal cliff" turned the market around. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Nov 1000 Euro zone Business climate Nov 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment Nov 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. GDP Q3 1500 U.S. Pending home sales Oct Grains prices at 0017 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 887.00 -4.25 -0.48% +1.60% 865.59 65 CBOT corn 758.50 -1.75 -0.23% -0.20% 743.65 67 CBOT soy 1448.25 2.00 +0.14% -0.07% 1482.60 53 CBOT rice $15.12 -$0.07 -0.46% +0.23% $15.07 65 WTI crude $86.72 $0.23 +0.27% -0.53% $86.81 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.294 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.00% USD/AUD 1.047 0.000 -0.05% +0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)