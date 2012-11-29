SYDNEY, Nov 29 Chicago wheat futures fell on
Thursday after rising for seven straight sessions, its longest
stretch of wins since July, although worries about record low
crop conditions at a time when exports are expected to pick up
checked losses.
Concerns about a looming fiscal crisis in the United States
also weighed on markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat dropped 0.4
percent to $8.72-1/2 by 0017 GMT, after gaining 4.5 percent over
the last seven sessions. The most active March wheat fell
0.5 percent to $8.87 a bushel, snapping a four-day rally.
* January soybeans rose 0.14 percent to $14.48-1/4 a
bushel. December corn fell 0.23 percent to $7.58-1/2 a
bushel, having edged up slightly in the previous session.
* Drought conditions in the southern U.S. Plains hard red
winter wheat belt have propped up wheat futures. The crop is in
the worst condition in history as it enters winter dormancy, the
U.S. Agriculture Department said this week.
* Still, importers may turn to the United States for wheat
as rival supplies in Russia and the Black Sea region shrink,
traders said on Wednesday.
* Corn prices came under pressure as U.S. ethanol
production, which accounts for nearly 40 percent of domestic
corn use, declined 1 percent last week in the third straight
week of declines.
* Soybeans were underpinned by concerns of
smaller-than-expected South American production. Rains are
forecast for Brazil's soybean center-west plains this week, but
southern growing regions are set to remain dry, leaving two of
the largest producing areas drier than normal in November.
* Commodity funds were said to have sold 1,000 soybean
contracts and 3,000 corn contracts while buying 3,000 wheat
contracts on Wednesday.
* Top global soy buyer China on Wednesday bought 290,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans, USDA said. The purchase was an
indication to bullish traders that historically high prices have
not slowed or rationed demand for the oilseed.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell for a third straight session against the
dollar and yen on Wednesday on worries about how a deal on Greek
debt would be implemented and uncertainty over whether the
United States would avoid the "fiscal cliff."
* U.S. crude futures edged higher on Thursday, as U.S.
lawmakers appeared to be inching closer to a deal on the "fiscal
cliff" and tensions in the Middle East worsened, but investors
remained wary of the outlook for oil demand next year.
* U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after comments from House
Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, on a
possible compromise to avoid the "fiscal cliff" turned the
market around.
