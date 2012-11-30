SYDNEY, Nov 30 U.S. wheat slipped on Friday,
extending losses into a second straight session, as traders
locked in profits after strong gains this week on concerns over
U.S. crop quality.
Despite the fall, wheat is on course to finish the week up
more than 2 percent and also post a small monthly rise.
Soybeans were little changed in early Asian trading,
lingering near a three-week high, but the oilseed is set to
finish the month down more than 6 percent.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans were little
changed at $14.48-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.2 percent on
Thursday when the oilseed hit a three-week high of $14.60 a
bushel. Soybeans are up 2.15 percent for the week, but down more
than 6.4 percent for the month, the third consecutive monthly
fall.
* December corn fell 0.2 percent to $7.57-1/4 a
bushel, having slipped 1.09 percent in the previous session.
Corn is up 0.74 percent for the week but on course to finish the
month down more than 0.6 percent for the week.
* March wheat fell 0.25 to $8.83-1/4 a bushel, having
closed down 0.7 percent on Thursday. Wheat is on course to
finish the week up 2.55 percent, while the grain is up 0.48
percent in November.
* U.S. export sales of soybeans, corn and wheat were the
smallest in three weeks last week, with each missing trader
expectations, U.S. Agriculture Department data showed on
Thursday.
* Export sales of U.S. soymeal last week were the highest in
two months amid tight supplies in South America while exporters
sold 100,000 tonnes of U.S. soyoil for the second straight week,
the first time that has happened in two years.
* There is little soymeal or soyoil available for export in
South America and rains are expected to delay soy planting in
Argentina, the No. 1 exporter of soymeal and soyoil.
* Investment funds bought 2,000 soybean contracts and sold
7,000 corn and 3,000 wheat contracts, sources on the Chicago
trading floor said.
* Drought conditions in the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt
had spurred the longest rally in wheat futures since July before
prices eased as traders took profits on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro came off a one-month high against the dollar on
Thursday after top Republican lawmaker John Boehner dented hopes
for a budget deal that could prevent the U.S. economy from
slipping back into a possible recession next year.
* Oil prices rose on Thursday for the first time this week
as investors grew more optimistic that U.S. lawmakers will
resolve a budget fight and increasing Middle East tensions
stoked fear about potential disruptions to oil supplies.
* U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday as investors
bought on sporadic dips in a market roiled by conflicting
comments from Washington about negotiations on an agreement to
avoid the "fiscal cliff."
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Construction orders Oct
0530 India GDP Q2
0700 Germany Retail sales Oct
0745 France Consumer spending Oct
0900 Italy Unemployment rate Oct
1000 Euro zone Inflation Nov
1100 Brazil GDP Q3
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
Grains prices at 0029 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 883.25 -2.25 -0.25% -1.01% 880.69 57
CBOT corn 757.25 -1.50 -0.20% -0.39% 743.54 57
CBOT soy 1448.50 0.50 +0.03% +0.16% 1479.31 56
CBOT rice $15.16 $0.05 +0.33% -0.20% $15.07 61
WTI crude $87.61 -$0.46 -0.52% +1.29% $86.70 52
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.297 $0.000 -0.04% +0.16%
USD/AUD 1.043 0.000 -0.05% -0.47%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)