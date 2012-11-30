SYDNEY, Nov 30 U.S. wheat slipped on Friday, extending losses into a second straight session, as traders locked in profits after strong gains this week on concerns over U.S. crop quality. Despite the fall, wheat is on course to finish the week up more than 2 percent and also post a small monthly rise. Soybeans were little changed in early Asian trading, lingering near a three-week high, but the oilseed is set to finish the month down more than 6 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans were little changed at $14.48-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.2 percent on Thursday when the oilseed hit a three-week high of $14.60 a bushel. Soybeans are up 2.15 percent for the week, but down more than 6.4 percent for the month, the third consecutive monthly fall. * December corn fell 0.2 percent to $7.57-1/4 a bushel, having slipped 1.09 percent in the previous session. Corn is up 0.74 percent for the week but on course to finish the month down more than 0.6 percent for the week. * March wheat fell 0.25 to $8.83-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Thursday. Wheat is on course to finish the week up 2.55 percent, while the grain is up 0.48 percent in November. * U.S. export sales of soybeans, corn and wheat were the smallest in three weeks last week, with each missing trader expectations, U.S. Agriculture Department data showed on Thursday. * Export sales of U.S. soymeal last week were the highest in two months amid tight supplies in South America while exporters sold 100,000 tonnes of U.S. soyoil for the second straight week, the first time that has happened in two years. * There is little soymeal or soyoil available for export in South America and rains are expected to delay soy planting in Argentina, the No. 1 exporter of soymeal and soyoil. * Investment funds bought 2,000 soybean contracts and sold 7,000 corn and 3,000 wheat contracts, sources on the Chicago trading floor said. * Drought conditions in the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt had spurred the longest rally in wheat futures since July before prices eased as traders took profits on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The euro came off a one-month high against the dollar on Thursday after top Republican lawmaker John Boehner dented hopes for a budget deal that could prevent the U.S. economy from slipping back into a possible recession next year. * Oil prices rose on Thursday for the first time this week as investors grew more optimistic that U.S. lawmakers will resolve a budget fight and increasing Middle East tensions stoked fear about potential disruptions to oil supplies. * U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday as investors bought on sporadic dips in a market roiled by conflicting comments from Washington about negotiations on an agreement to avoid the "fiscal cliff." DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Construction orders Oct 0530 India GDP Q2 0700 Germany Retail sales Oct 0745 France Consumer spending Oct 0900 Italy Unemployment rate Oct 1000 Euro zone Inflation Nov 1100 Brazil GDP Q3 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Grains prices at 0029 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 883.25 -2.25 -0.25% -1.01% 880.69 57 CBOT corn 757.25 -1.50 -0.20% -0.39% 743.54 57 CBOT soy 1448.50 0.50 +0.03% +0.16% 1479.31 56 CBOT rice $15.16 $0.05 +0.33% -0.20% $15.07 61 WTI crude $87.61 -$0.46 -0.52% +1.29% $86.70 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.297 $0.000 -0.04% +0.16% USD/AUD 1.043 0.000 -0.05% -0.47% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)