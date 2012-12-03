SYDNEY, Dec 3 U.S. wheat prices rebounded on
Monday, cutting part of the sharp losses in the previous session
when the grain fell on liquidation of long positions and weak
export figures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.69 percent
to $8.69-1/2 a bushel, having slipped 2.48 percent on Friday.
* January soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $14.43 a
bushel, having closed down 0.64 percent on Friday.
* March corn climbed 0.66 percent to $7.57-3/4 a
bushel after falling 0.79 percent in the previous session.
* Shrinking supplies in the Black Sea region, the cheapest
wheat in the world, were expected to prompt more demand for U.S.
wheat, but the buying has yet to materialize in significant
volumes.
* Egypt, the world's biggest importer of wheat, bought
400,000 tonnes of U.S. Romanian and French wheat for shipment
Jan. 15-31 and Feb. 1-10, the main government wheat buyer said
on Saturday.
* U.S. export sales of soybeans, wheat and corn last week
were the smallest in three weeks, with each missing traders'
expectations, U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) data showed on
Thursday.
* Argentine farmers jump-started soybean planting this week
as normal weather returned following months of unusually hard
rains, the government said in its weekly crop report on Friday.
* Growers advanced seedings by 11 percentage points during
the week through Thursday, the report said, covering 58 percent
of the 19.4 million hectares expected to be sown with soy this
season.
* The Argentine Agriculture Ministry says the country could
produce 55 million to 58 million tonnes of soybeans this season
if the weather cooperates.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro suffered a bit of a setback on Monday in the wake
of Moody's downgrade of the euro zone rescue fund late last
week, but the Australian dollar fed off growing optimism about
the economic health of its biggest export market, China.
* Oil rose on Friday, notching its first monthly gain since
August, as the market continued to balance risks to demand from
the U.S. budget standoff against concerns about disruption to
Middle East supplies.
* The S&P 500 wrapped up its fifth positive month in the
last six on Friday, although it ended the day flat as
politicians remain at odds about how to avoid the so-called
fiscal cliff.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Nov
0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Nov
0500 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Nov
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Nov
0853 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Nov
0858 Euro zone Markit Mfg PMI Nov
1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Nov
1500 U.S. Construction spending Oct
Grains prices at 0021 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 869.50 6.00 +0.69% -1.81% 879.39 47
CBOT corn 757.75 5.00 +0.66% +0.20% 747.46 60
CBOT soy 1443.00 4.25 +0.30% -0.35% 1475.89 55
CBOT rice $15.27 $0.00 +0.00% +1.06% $15.07 68
WTI crude $88.97 $0.06 +0.07% +0.07% $86.72 62
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.300 $0.001 +0.09% +0.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
