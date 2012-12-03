* Wheat firms more 1 pct on Egyptian demand, bargain hunting * Soybeans at nearly one-month high on expected Chinese demand By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 3 U.S. wheat rebounded on Monday from the previous session's losses, buoyed by bargain hunting and recent buying from the world's largest importer Egypt. Soybeans also firmed nearly 1.3 percent, after rising to almost a one-month high earlier in the session, on expectations of increased Chinese demand. Corn also gained. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 1.01 percent to $8.72-1/4 a bushel by 0238 GMT, having slipped 2.48 percent on Friday on weak U.S. export figures. "Wheat was sold off quite hard on Friday night on long liquidation and I think we are seeing a bit of correction today," Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia said. "With Egypt buying a large quantity of U.S. wheat after the close on Friday, that's also supporting the market." January soybeans firmed 1.29 percent to $14.57-1/4 a bushel, having hit a session high of $14.62 a bushel, the highest since November 9. Soybeans fell 0.64 percent on Friday. March corn rose 1 percent to $7.60-1/4 a bushel after falling 0.79 percent in the previous session. EGYPTIAN DEMAND Wheat firmed after Egypt bought 400,000 tonnes of Romanian, French and U.S. wheat for shipment in January and February, the main government wheat buyer said on Saturday. Traders were closely watching the results of the Egyptian tender for signs of greater demand for U.S. wheat following a drought-disrupted season in the Black Sea region which threatens to curb exports. Traders had expected U.S. wheat exports to fill the void, but U.S. export sales of soybeans, wheat and corn last week were the smallest in three weeks, with each missing traders' expectations, U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) data showed on Thursday. Soybeans had drawn support from South American production concerns, but a break in the weather in Argentina eased the outlook. Now, signs of an economic revival in China, the world's largest buyer of the oilseed, are propping up prices. Soy buyers in China have stepped up orders from the United States in recent days, keen to purchase cargoes for delivery in the first quarter of next year, with another 3 million to 4 million tonnes of soy to be purchased in coming weeks to meet crushing demand, traders said. Argentine farmers jump-started soybean planting this week as normal weather returned following months of unusually hard rains, the government said in its weekly crop report. Grains prices at 0238 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 872.25 8.75 +1.01% -1.50% 879.48 47 CBOT corn 760.50 7.75 +1.03% +0.56% 747.55 63 CBOT soy 1457.25 18.50 +1.29% +0.64% 1476.37 61 CBOT rice $15.29 $0.02 +0.13% +1.19% $15.07 68 WTI crude $89.15 $0.24 +0.27% +0.27% $86.72 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.304 $0.005 +0.39% +0.42% #DIV/0! Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy)