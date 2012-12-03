* Wheat firms more 1 pct on Egyptian demand, bargain hunting
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 3 U.S. wheat rebounded on Monday
from the previous session's losses, buoyed by bargain hunting
and recent buying from the world's largest importer Egypt.
Soybeans also firmed nearly 1.3 percent, after rising
to almost a one-month high earlier in the session, on
expectations of increased Chinese demand. Corn also gained.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 1.01 percent
to $8.72-1/4 a bushel by 0238 GMT, having slipped 2.48 percent
on Friday on weak U.S. export figures.
"Wheat was sold off quite hard on Friday night on long
liquidation and I think we are seeing a bit of correction
today," Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading
Australasia said.
"With Egypt buying a large quantity of U.S. wheat after the
close on Friday, that's also supporting the market."
January soybeans firmed 1.29 percent to $14.57-1/4 a
bushel, having hit a session high of $14.62 a bushel, the
highest since November 9. Soybeans fell 0.64 percent on Friday.
March corn rose 1 percent to $7.60-1/4 a bushel after
falling 0.79 percent in the previous session.
EGYPTIAN DEMAND
Wheat firmed after Egypt bought 400,000 tonnes of Romanian,
French and U.S. wheat for shipment in January and February, the
main government wheat buyer said on Saturday.
Traders were closely watching the results of the Egyptian
tender for signs of greater demand for U.S. wheat following a
drought-disrupted season in the Black Sea region which threatens
to curb exports.
Traders had expected U.S. wheat exports to fill the void,
but U.S. export sales of soybeans, wheat and corn last week were
the smallest in three weeks, with each missing traders'
expectations, U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) data showed on
Thursday.
Soybeans had drawn support from South American production
concerns, but a break in the weather in Argentina eased the
outlook. Now, signs of an economic revival in China, the world's
largest buyer of the oilseed, are propping up prices.
Soy buyers in China have stepped up orders from the United
States in recent days, keen to purchase cargoes for delivery in
the first quarter of next year, with another 3 million to 4
million tonnes of soy to be purchased in coming weeks to meet
crushing demand, traders said.
Argentine farmers jump-started soybean planting this week
as normal weather returned following months of unusually hard
rains, the government said in its weekly crop report.
Grains prices at 0238 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 872.25 8.75 +1.01% -1.50% 879.48 47
CBOT corn 760.50 7.75 +1.03% +0.56% 747.55 63
CBOT soy 1457.25 18.50 +1.29% +0.64% 1476.37 61
CBOT rice $15.29 $0.02 +0.13% +1.19% $15.07 68
WTI crude $89.15 $0.24 +0.27% +0.27% $86.72 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.304 $0.005 +0.39% +0.42%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
