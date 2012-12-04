SYDNEY, Dec 4 U.S. soybeans rose on Tuesday, extending gains into second straight session, as the oilseed was supported by South American production concerns and strong demand from China. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.24 percent to $15.57-1/4 a bushel, having firmed about 1 percent on Monday. * March corn was little changed at $7.54-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.27 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.12 percent to $8.61-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.32 percent on Monday. * Soybeans supported by concerns that overly wet weather in No. 3 exporter Argentina and persistently dry conditions in southern areas of Brazil, the world's largest supplier after the United States, would trim production at a time when global supplies were uncomfortably tight. * Brazil was still expected to harvest a record-large crop next year amid ideal weather in central Brazil, but dryness in the south could limit the crop's potential, analysts said on Monday. * Soybeans also buoyed by robust demand from top importer China and from domestic U.S. processors, who have seen rising demand for soymeal and soyoil in recent weeks, further supported futures. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said only 9.6 million bushels of corn were inspected for export last week, just a quarter of the total in the same week a year earlier and season-to-date shipments were only half of last year's pace. * U.S. wheat supported after the bulk of a 400,000 tonne purchase by Egyptian government buyer GASC in a weekend tender. * Australia trimmed its wheat production forecast in the current marketing year by 2.3 percent from its previous estimate to 22.03 million, though the world's No. 2 exporter said crop damage from dry weather did not appear as bad as expected. MARKET NEWS * The euro climbed for the fourth straight session against the dollar on Monday to touch a six-week high as news from Spain and Greece allayed concerns about those debt-burdened countries, while data from China eased worries about global economic growth. * Brent oil prices turned lower on Monday after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity slowed to a three-year low, offsetting more optimistic figures from China. * U.S. stocks struggled to extend the previous week's gains, dropping on Monday as disappointing U.S. factory numbers dampened optimism about China's economic growth. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0330 Australia RBA cash rate Dec 1000 Euro zone Producer prices Oct 1100 Brazil Industrial output Oct 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Nov 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Grains prices at 0030 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 861.75 1.00 +0.12% -0.20% 878.01 39 CBOT corn 754.50 -0.25 -0.03% +0.23% 746.98 55 CBOT soy 1457.25 3.50 +0.24% +1.29% 1473.23 61 CBOT rice $15.35 -$0.03 -0.20% +0.49% $15.08 70 WTI crude $88.98 -$0.11 -0.12% +0.08% $86.72 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.305 $0.000 -0.02% +0.52% USD/AUD 1.043 0.001 +0.09% +0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)