* Soybeans largely flat; Argentina floods support prices * Wheat steady, unfazed as Australia trims production forecast By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 4 U.S. soybeans were largely steady on Tuesday after gaining just over one percent in the previous session as unfavourable weather in major South American producer Argentina raised crop concerns. Wheat was little changed after falling for the last three sessions, while corn eased slightly. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans traded mostly higher during the Asian morning, and eased 0.22 percent to $14.50-1/2 a bushel by 0313 GMT. "Concerns over production in Argentina particularly have supported the oilseed market in the last couple of days, and that continues," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia March wheat was flat at $8.60-3/4 a bushel after closing 0.32 percent lower in the previous session. March corn fell 0.26 percent to $7.52-3/4 a bushel, giving up Monday's gains. SOUTH AMERICA WEATHER WOES Soybeans have gained support from forecasts of rain, which is expected to hit Argentina's grains belt this week and sustain the floods that have fanned global supply worries by swamping and blocking access to key soy, corn and wheat areas. Major soybean producer Brazil, however, is likely to see better weather. A cold front off the southeast coast should bring rain to top soy-growing state Mato Grosso this week, with isolated showers in the south helping farmers finish planting what should be a record crop, analysts said. Australia lowered its forecast for wheat production this year, but futures prices were unaffected as the market had already factored in the cut, traders said. The Australian forecast for the 2012/13 marketing year was lowered from an estimate of 22.54 million tonnes in September and follows a record harvest of 29.5 million tonnes last year, data from the government's commodities forecaster showed on Tuesday. Wheat production was curbed by poor rainfall on the east coast and Western Australia, the largest wheat producing areas. Grains prices at 0313 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 860.50 -0.25 -0.03% -0.35% 877.97 38 CBOT corn 752.75 -2.00 -0.26% +0.00% 746.92 52 CBOT soy 1450.50 -3.25 -0.22% +0.82% 1473.00 55 CBOT rice $15.36 -$0.02 -0.10% +0.59% $15.08 70 WTI crude $88.70 -$0.39 -0.44% -0.24% $86.71 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.305 $0.000 -0.04% +0.49% USD/AUD 1.042 0.000 +0.03% -0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy)