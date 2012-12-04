* Soybeans largely flat; Argentina floods support prices
* Wheat steady, unfazed as Australia trims production
forecast
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 4 U.S. soybeans were largely steady
on Tuesday after gaining just over one percent in the previous
session as unfavourable weather in major South American producer
Argentina raised crop concerns.
Wheat was little changed after falling for the last three
sessions, while corn eased slightly.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans traded mostly
higher during the Asian morning, and eased 0.22 percent to
$14.50-1/2 a bushel by 0313 GMT.
"Concerns over production in Argentina particularly have
supported the oilseed market in the last couple of days, and
that continues," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at
the Commonwealth Bank of Australia
March wheat was flat at $8.60-3/4 a bushel after
closing 0.32 percent lower in the previous session.
March corn fell 0.26 percent to $7.52-3/4 a bushel,
giving up Monday's gains.
SOUTH AMERICA WEATHER WOES
Soybeans have gained support from forecasts of rain, which
is expected to hit Argentina's grains belt this week and sustain
the floods that have fanned global supply worries by swamping
and blocking access to key soy, corn and wheat areas.
Major soybean producer Brazil, however, is likely to see
better weather. A cold front off the southeast coast should
bring rain to top soy-growing state Mato Grosso this week, with
isolated showers in the south helping farmers finish planting
what should be a record crop, analysts said.
Australia lowered its forecast for wheat production this
year, but futures prices were unaffected as the market had
already factored in the cut, traders said.
The Australian forecast for the 2012/13 marketing year was
lowered from an estimate of 22.54 million tonnes in September
and follows a record harvest of 29.5 million tonnes last year,
data from the government's commodities forecaster showed on
Tuesday.
Wheat production was curbed by poor rainfall on the east
coast and Western Australia, the largest wheat producing areas.
Grains prices at 0313 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 860.50 -0.25 -0.03% -0.35% 877.97 38
CBOT corn 752.75 -2.00 -0.26% +0.00% 746.92 52
CBOT soy 1450.50 -3.25 -0.22% +0.82% 1473.00 55
CBOT rice $15.36 -$0.02 -0.10% +0.59% $15.08 70
WTI crude $88.70 -$0.39 -0.44% -0.24% $86.71 59
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.305 $0.000 -0.04% +0.49%
USD/AUD 1.042 0.000 +0.03% -0.05%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)