SYDNEY, Dec 5 U.S. soybeans rose for a third day on Wednesday, as the oilseed hit a near one-month high on technical buying, shrugging off recent pressure from improving growing weather in No.2 exporter Brazil. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.55 percent to $14.63-1/2 a bushel, the highest since November 9. Soybeans firmed 0.12 percent on Tuesday. * March corn edged up 0.17 percent to $7.53-1/4 a bushel, having slipped 0.3 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.2 percent to $8.58-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.32 percent on Tuesday. * In Brazil, some much-needed dry weather was expected through Thursday, giving farmers time to plant corn and soybeans. The forecast calls for storms to bring 1/2 inch to 1 inch this Friday and Saturday, with intermittent scattered showers expected for next week, Global Weather Monitoring said. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its forecast of Brazil's 2012/13 soybean crop to 81.4 million tonnes from 81.25. Informa did reduce its expectations for Brazil's corn crop by 600,000 tonnes and cut its estimate for Argentine soy and corn production. * Poor soy crushing margins in China raised the prospect of a boost to stocks of the oilseed in the United States as the world's top buyer cuts back its purchases. * The Australian forecast for the 2012/13 marketing year was lowered by half a million tonnes from an estimate of 22.54 million tonnes in September and follows a record harvest of 29.5 million tonnes last year, data from the government's commodities forecaster showed on Tuesday. * The Mississippi River is forecast to drop to near-record lows this month between St. Louis and Cairo, Illinois, potentially halting most river navigation. Shipments from the Illinois River to the Gulf would also be impacted. * Informa Economics lowered its forecast for Argentina's 2012/13 corn crop to 27 million tonnes, from 28 million previously, trade sources said Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The euro hovered at seven-week highs against the greenback on Wednesday but struggled against the Australian dollar, which gained broadly as investors brushed aside a cut in interest rates to focus on its still relatively high yield. * Oil prices fell on Tuesday, as concerns about the U.S. budget crisis and global fuel demand outweighed ongoing worries about instability in the Middle East. * U.S. stocks finished slightly lower in a quiet session on Tuesday as the back-and-forth wrangling over the "fiscal cliff" gave investors little reason to act. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Australia GDP 0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI Nov 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Oct 1315 U.S. ADP employment report Nov 1500 U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Nov 1500 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct 1500 U.S. Factory orders Oct 1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Grains prices at 0004 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 858.25 1.75 +0.20% -0.61% 877.89 35 CBOT corn 753.25 1.25 +0.17% +0.07% 746.93 51 CBOT soy 1463.50 8.00 +0.55% +1.72% 1473.43 59 CBOT rice $15.45 $0.04 +0.26% +1.18% $15.08 73 WTI crude $88.39 -$0.11 -0.12% -0.58% $86.70 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.309 $0.004 +0.31% +0.85% USD/AUD 1.047 0.005 +0.52% +0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)