SYDNEY, Dec 6 U.S. soybeans rose on Thursday for a fourth straight session, hitting the highest in about a month, as talk of Chinese orders and South American weather concerns supported the oilseed. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.39 percent to $14.85 a bushel, having hit a session high of $14.88 a bushel, the highest since November 9. Soybeans firmed 1.6 percent on Wednesday. * March corn was little changed at $7.57-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.8 percent in the previous session. * March wheat was steady at $8.60-1/2 a bushel, after closing up 0.4 percent on Wednesday. * Soybeans supported by rumors of renewed Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans, sourced from exporters in the Pacific Northwest. * Exporters have been competing for soybeans on the cash market with domestic processors, which are currently reaping high profit margins from crushing raw soybeans into soymeal, a key source of protein in animal feed, and soyoil, used in foods and soy-based biodiesel fuel. * Traders also noted continued rains in saturated areas of Argentina's crop belt that have stalled corn and soybean planting and could threaten yield prospects. The Commodity Weather Group on Wednesday forecast more rains for next week as well as the 11- to 15-day period. * In neighboring Paraguay, the No. 4 global soy supplier, the country's Senate approved a bill on Tuesday that would impose a 10 percent tax on soybean exports. * Soybeans drew background support after Statistics Canada reported Canadian production of canola, a competing oilseed, at 13.3 million tonnes, below an average of trade estimates for 13.7 million. * Corn futures were boosted by weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing that U.S. production of corn-based ethanol rose about 4 percent in the latest week, to 835,000 barrels per day, ending a string of declines. * Wheat followed corn and soybeans higher but gains were limited after Statistics Canada reported that Canada's wheat harvest was the second-largest in 16 years, at 27.2 million tonnes. * The large Canadian wheat crop should help offset threats to other global wheat suppliers including Argentina, which has been plagued by excessive rains, and Australia, which trimmed its wheat production estimate this week due to dry weather. MARKET NEWS * The euro slipped from a seven-week high against the dollar on Wednesday after a disappointing Spanish bond auction and weak euro zone economic data caused investors to bet the single currency had risen too far, too fast in recent days. * Oil prices fell by around 1 percent on Wednesday after data showed a huge increase in gasoline stockpiles in the United States last week, while disappointing euro zone and U.S. economic figures hurt sentiment about energy demand. * A volatile trading session ended with U.S. stocks mostly higher on Wednesday, even as Apple, the most valuable company in the United States, suffered its worst day of losses in almost four years. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Revised Q3 GDP 1100 Germany Industrial orders Oct 1200 Britain Bank of England rate decision 1245 Euro zone ECB rate decision 1330 Euro zone ECB news conference 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0016 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 860.50 0.50 +0.06% +0.47% 875.68 40 CBOT corn 757.50 -0.25 -0.03% +0.73% 746.73 61 CBOT soy 1485.00 5.75 +0.39% +2.03% 1467.75 69 CBOT rice $15.55 -$0.01 -0.06% +0.88% $15.09 77 WTI crude $87.82 -$0.06 -0.07% -0.77% $86.82 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.001 +0.06% -0.15% USD/AUD 1.044 -0.001 -0.08% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)