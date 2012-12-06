* Poor export sales weigh down corn, wheat ends firm
* Soy hits 1-month peak on strong export demand, technicals
* Firm dollar weighed on grains before late-day rebound
(Updates with late-session rally, closing prices, fund
buying/selling totals)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Dec 6 U.S. corn futures eased on
Thursday on concerns about sluggish demand after a report showed
last week's export sales were well below expectations, although
spillover support from a late-day rally in soybeans helped the
market close above session lows.
Soybeans finished at a one-month high in a late technical
and fund-buying surge. They rallied early on strong export
demand as sales last week were the heaviest since September,
then sagged before posting late gains.
Wheat was pulled along, recovering earlier losses to close
modestly higher for a second straight day.
"Once we started to see the beans gain back some strength
late in the day it brought in some short covering in the wheat
though it didn't help the corn too much. With today's volume it
really didn't take much to get these modest moves," said Shawn
McCambridge, senior grain analyst at Jefferies Bache.
A nearly $2-a-barrel drop in crude oil and a stronger U.S.
dollar, which increases costs for buyers holding other
currencies, weighed on grains much of the day.
"We have a market here that is fighting a severe headwind,"
said Sterling Smith, futures specialist at Citigroup.
"The noticeable strength in the dollar (was) working against
all of the markets, taking away soybeans' gains and leaving an
unattractive chart path. Corn started out weak after the
disappointing export sales and, coupled with a strong dollar, it
made things really difficult in the grain room today," he said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported net export sales
of corn last week at 47,400 tonnes for the current and next
marketing years, well below trade forecasts for 350,000 to
550,000 tonnes and the lowest figure in eight weeks.
Export sales of all classes of U.S. wheat were near the low
end of trade expectations at 353,100 tonnes.
Chicago Board of Trade March corn fell 6-1/4 cents, or
0.8 percent, to $7.51-1/2 per bushel. CBOT March wheat
added 2 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $8.62 a bushel.
CBOT January soybeans gained 12 cents, or 0.8 percent,
at $14.91-1/4 per bushel, rising for a fourth straight session
and closing above its 40-day moving average of $14.84.
Commodity funds sold a estimated net 6,000 corn contracts on
the day but bought a net 5,000 soybean contracts, trade sources
said.
Robust export demand kept a firm floor under nearby soybean
futures, but declining concerns about South American production
limited gains in back months as Brazil's government reaffirmed
its forecast for a record-large crop.
USDA said U.S. soybean export sales last week topped 1.1
million tonnes, the most in nine weeks. But soy product export
data was mixed as soymeal sales notched a three-year high, while
soyoil sales were the lowest in six weeks.
Traders said market talk suggested China, the world's
largest consumer of the oilseed, had acquired up to six cargoes
of U.S. soybeans this week from sellers in the Pacific
Northwest, and that it would soon seek more volumes.
Prices at 2:56 p.m. CST (2056 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 747.75 -5.50 -0.7% 15.7%
CBOT soy 1491.25 12.00 0.8% 24.4%
CBOT meal 458.00 4.80 1.1% 48.0%
CBOT soyoil 50.87 0.21 0.4% -2.3%
CBOT wheat 845.25 3.00 0.4% 29.5%
CBOT rice 1531.00 -24.50 -1.6% 4.8%
EU wheat 267.50 -1.25 -0.5% 32.1%
US crude 86.37 -1.51 -1.7% -12.6%
Dow Jones 13,070 35 0.3% 7.0%
Gold 1697.90 4.49 0.3% 8.6%
Euro/dollar 1.2968 -0.0097 -0.8% 0.2%
Dollar Index 80.2310 0.4570 0.6% 0.1%
Baltic Freight 990 -32 -3.1% -43.0%
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney, Sybille de La
Hamaide in Paris; editing by Jim Marshall and Bob Burgdorfer)