By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 7 U.S. soybeans fell on Friday for the first time in five sessions, as traders locked in profits after strong weekly gains, supported by Chinese demand and worries over South American production. Despite the fall, soybeans are on course to record the biggest weekly climb in more than 3 months. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.17 percent to $14.88-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are on course to finish the week up around 3.5 percent, the biggest weekly gain since the week ending August 26 when the oilseed firmed 5.3 percent. * March corn fell 0.10 percent to $7.50-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.8 percent in the previous session. Corn is down 0.3 percent for the week, its first weekly fall in three weeks. * March wheat fell 0.17 percent to $8.60-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent on Thursday. Wheat is down 0.35 percent for the week. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported net export sales of corn last week at 47,400 tonnes for the current and next marketing years, well below trade forecasts for 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes and the lowest figure in eight weeks. * USDA said U.S. soybean export sales last week topped 1.1 million tonnes, the most in nine weeks. But soy product export data was mixed as soymeal sales notched a three-year high, while soyoil sales were the lowest in six weeks. * U.S. winter wheat farmers could abandon more than a quarter of the new wheat crop due to devastating weather, though decisions on abandonment will not be made until spring, experts said this week. * South American production limited gains in back months, as Brazil's government reaffirmed its forecast for a record-large soybean crop. * Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 corn contracts on the day but bought a net 5,000 soybean contracts, trade sources said. MARKET NEWS * The euro languished at one-week lows against the greenback on Friday, having suffered a major setback after the European Central Bank painted a bleak outlook for the euro zone and discussed cutting interest rates. * Oil prices fell on Thursday after the head of the European Central Bank said the euro zone's economic outlook faces "downside risk" and a recovery may not happen until later in 2013. * U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, a day ahead of the key monthly jobs report, as a rebound in shares of Apple helped boost technology shares. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 Germany Industrial output Oct 1330 U.S. Employment report Nov 1455 U.S. TR/Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data 2000 U.S. Consumer credit Oct Grains prices at 0023 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 860.50 -1.50 -0.17% +0.06% 874.78 45 CBOT corn 750.75 -0.75 -0.10% -0.92% 746.67 50 CBOT soy 1488.75 -2.50 -0.17% +0.64% 1465.40 71 CBOT rice $15.36 $0.05 +0.33% -1.25% $15.09 57 WTI crude $86.42 $0.16 +0.19% -1.66% $86.78 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.296 $0.000 -0.02% -0.78% USD/AUD 1.048 -0.001 -0.07% +0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)