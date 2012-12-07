By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 7 U.S. soybeans fell on Friday for
the first time in five sessions, as traders locked in profits
after strong weekly gains, supported by Chinese demand and
worries over South American production.
Despite the fall, soybeans are on course to record the
biggest weekly climb in more than 3 months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.17
percent to $14.88-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on
Thursday. Soybeans are on course to finish the week up around
3.5 percent, the biggest weekly gain since the week ending
August 26 when the oilseed firmed 5.3 percent.
* March corn fell 0.10 percent to $7.50-3/4 a bushel,
having slid 0.8 percent in the previous session. Corn is down
0.3 percent for the week, its first weekly fall in three weeks.
* March wheat fell 0.17 percent to $8.60-1/2 a bushel,
having closed up 0.2 percent on Thursday. Wheat is down 0.35
percent for the week.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported net export
sales of corn last week at 47,400 tonnes for the current and
next marketing years, well below trade forecasts for 350,000 to
550,000 tonnes and the lowest figure in eight weeks.
* USDA said U.S. soybean export sales last week topped 1.1
million tonnes, the most in nine weeks. But soy product export
data was mixed as soymeal sales notched a three-year high, while
soyoil sales were the lowest in six weeks.
* U.S. winter wheat farmers could abandon more than a
quarter of the new wheat crop due to devastating weather, though
decisions on abandonment will not be made until spring, experts
said this week.
* South American production limited gains in back months, as
Brazil's government reaffirmed its forecast for a record-large
soybean crop.
* Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 corn contracts
on the day but bought a net 5,000 soybean contracts, trade
sources said.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro languished at one-week lows against the greenback
on Friday, having suffered a major setback after the European
Central Bank painted a bleak outlook for the euro zone and
discussed cutting interest rates.
* Oil prices fell on Thursday after the head of the European
Central Bank said the euro zone's economic outlook faces
"downside risk" and a recovery may not happen until later in
2013.
* U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, a day
ahead of the key monthly jobs report, as a rebound in shares of
Apple helped boost technology shares.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1100 Germany Industrial output Oct
1330 U.S. Employment report Nov
1455 U.S. TR/Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
2000 U.S. Consumer credit Oct
Grains prices at 0023 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 860.50 -1.50 -0.17% +0.06% 874.78 45
CBOT corn 750.75 -0.75 -0.10% -0.92% 746.67 50
CBOT soy 1488.75 -2.50 -0.17% +0.64% 1465.40 71
CBOT rice $15.36 $0.05 +0.33% -1.25% $15.09 57
WTI crude $86.42 $0.16 +0.19% -1.66% $86.78 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.296 $0.000 -0.02% -0.78%
USD/AUD 1.048 -0.001 -0.07% +0.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Richard Pullin)