* Soybeans fall, on course for best week in more than 3 mths * Soybeans supported by strong U.S. exports, S. American weather woes * Wheat firms, traders worried by U.S. crop conditions * Coming Up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls; 1330 GMT By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 7 U.S. soybeans edged down on Friday, coming off a near one-month top hit in the previous session, but worries about unfriendly crop weather curbing South American supply set up prices for their strongest weekly showing in more than three months. Corn rebounded slightly from losses in the previous session, when it was hurt by weak U.S. exports, while wheat also firmed, amid concern over winter crops in the United States. "Soybeans are taking a breather today, with a little bit of profit-taking," Brett Cooper, senior markets manager at FCStone Australia, said. "However, the market continues to be supported by the U.S. export figures, which were better than expected," he added, referring to data showing U.S. soybean export sales last week were the heaviest since September. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $14.90 a bushel by 0320 GMT, after hitting their highest level in almost one month, at $14.92-1/2 on Thursday. For the week, soybeans have gained 3.6 percent, their biggest weekly climb since late August. U.S. soybean export sales last week topped 1.1 million tonnes, the most in nine weeks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday. Continued unfavorable weather in South America and concerns that production would miss estimates also cushioned U.S. soybean prices. In Argentina, the world's No. 3 soybean exporter, soy planting was further delayed by rain over the last week, while fresh storms lashed the Pampas farm belt. While Brazil has reaffirmed its forecast for a record-large soybean crop, concerns remain that the crop's potential could be limited, as parts of key growing states Parana and Rio Grande do Sul received up to 60 percent less rainfall in November than in previous years, delaying planting. Among other grains, March corn rose 0.1 percent to $7.52-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.8 percent in the previous session, while March wheat rose 0.3 percent to $8.64-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent on Thursday. Both are unchanged for the week. The gain in corn prices was limited by USDA data showing net export sales last week at 47,400 tonnes for the current and next marketing years, well below trade forecasts for 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes and the lowest figure in eight weeks. Wheat prices, up for a third straight session, were driven by worries over tight global supplies. U.S. winter wheat farmers could abandon more than a quarter of the new wheat crop due to devastating weather, though such decisions will not be made until spring, experts said this week. Grains prices at 0320 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 864.25 2.25 +0.26% +0.49% 874.90 45 CBOT corn 752.50 1.00 +0.13% -0.69% 746.73 52 CBOT soy 1490.00 -1.25 -0.08% +0.73% 1465.44 73 CBOT rice $15.46 $0.15 +0.95% -0.64% $15.09 64 WTI crude $86.53 $0.27 +0.31% -1.54% $86.78 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.297 $0.000 -0.01% -0.77% USD/AUD 1.048 -0.001 -0.06% +0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)