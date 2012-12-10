SYDNEY, Dec 10 U.S. corn dropped to a three-week low on Monday, stretching losses into a third straight session, ahead of a key crop report later this week that is expected to show a rise in stockpiles due to weak demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March corn fell 0.5 percent to $7.33-1/4 a bushel, after hitting a low of $7.33 - its weakest since Nov. 19. Corn slipped 1.9 percent in the previous session, its biggest daily drop in almost a month. * January soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $14.68-1/2 a bushel. The prices slid 1.3 percent on Friday. * March wheat slid 0.3 percent to $8.58-1/2 a bushel, having closed down slightly on Friday. * Cash spot basis bids for corn weakened at several locations in the interior U.S. Midwest on Friday amid sluggish demand, while soybean bids held mostly steady, dealers said. * A monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture report next week is expected to show U.S. corn stocks grew by 2.5 percent due to poor export demand, a Reuters poll showed, although stocks will remain the smallest in 17 years due to a crop-crippling drought this year. * Major wheat supplier Argentina will trim the quantity of 2012/2013 wheat destined for overseas shipment to 4.5 million tonnes from a previous 6 million due to a smaller than forecast harvest, a local newspaper reported on Saturday. * In soybeans, the USDA on Friday confirmed private sales of 115,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2012/13 delivery. * Losses in the front-month soybean contract on Friday were deepened by scheduled rolling of long positions by index funds to the next contract month. The "Goldman Roll" is expected to continue for four more days. * Improved weather in South America, where farmers are expected to harvest the biggest soy crop ever next year, added pressure in soybeans. * Rains are expected in Brazil's southern grain-producing states, forecaster Somar said on Friday, a day after the government held its forecast for a record soybean crop despite some concern over dryness. * Saudi Arabia bought 295,000 tonnes of hard wheat (12.5 percent protein minimum) from the European Union, Australia and the United States for delivery during the period from March to May 2013, its Grain Silos and Flour Mills Organisation (GSFMO) said on Sunday. MARKET NEWS * The euro came under pressure in Asia on Monday as the prospect of a recession in Germany and renewed concerns about Italy weighed on sentiment, while strong Chinese data helped support the Australian dollar. * Oil prices were little changed on Friday after data showing U.S. job growth offset statements by U.S. Republican lawmaker John Boehner indicating deadlock in talks to avert a U.S. budget crisis. * The Dow and the S&P 500 advanced modestly on Friday, though another sell-off in Apple depressed technology shares and kept the Nasdaq negative, overshadowing a sharply better-than-expected jobs report. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) China Trade data Nov China Commodity imports Nov 0700 Germany Trade data Oct 0745 France Industrial output Oct 0930 Euro zone Sentix index Dec 1500 U.S. Employment trend index Nov Grains prices at 0015 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 858.50 -2.50 -0.29% -0.41% 874.08 44 CBOT corn 733.25 -4.00 -0.54% -2.43% 745.91 31 CBOT soy 1468.50 -3.75 -0.25% -1.53% 1461.71 55 CBOT rice $15.27 $0.00 +0.03% -0.26% $15.09 52 WTI crude $86.16 $0.23 +0.27% -0.12% $86.76 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.291 $0.002 +0.16% -0.11% USD/AUD 1.048 0.000 -0.04% -0.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)