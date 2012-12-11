SYDNEY, Dec 11 U.S. corn rose on Tuesday, snapping a three-day slide, but still held near a three-week low as traders readied for a U.S. Department of Agriculture report, widely anticipated to show an increase in ending stocks due to weak demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans fell 0.12 percent to $14.73 a bushel, having firmed 0.17 percent on Monday. * March corn rose 0.17 percent to $7.31-1/4 a bushel, having slid 0.98 percent in the previous session when the grain hit a three-week low. * March wheat fell 0.06 percent to $8.48-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.42 percent on Monday, its biggest daily slide since November 30, when it hit a three-week low. * U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply/demand reports are due at 1330 GMT. Analysts expect USDA to raise its forecast of U.S. corn ending stocks for 2012/13 due to weak export demand. * USDA reported export inspections of U.S. corn in the latest week at 7.861 million bushels, below a range of trade estimates for 9 million to 15 million. * Firm cash markets for U.S. soybeans amid historically strong crush margins and robust export demand have helped drive a three-week rally in nearby soybean futures. * Favorable crop weather in Brazil has boosted prospects for a record-large soybean crop in that country, with harvest expected in early 2013. * USDA confirmed that private exporters sold 115,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat to Egypt, including 60,000 tonnes of soft red winter wheat and 55,000 tonnes of soft white wheat. However, traders said the market had already factored in the news. * Argentina will allow only 4.5 million tonnes of wheat exports this campaign, against 6 million previously planned, in response to a rain-plagued harvest, a source said. * Saudi Arabia bought 295,000 tonnes of hard wheat from the European Union, Australia and the United States, while Iraq bought 350,000 tonnes of wheat from Australia and Romania. MARKET NEWS * The euro extended its recovery from a two-week low on Tuesday as nerves calmed over Italy's latest political turmoil and the prospects of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve pinned down the dollar. * Brent oil prices rose slightly on Monday after Chinese data showed oil imports increased last month, a sign of robust demand for commodities in the world's No. 2 oil consuming country. * U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday as technology shares bounced back after recent weakness and McDonald's posted strong monthly sales. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Germany ZEW survey Dec 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly U.S. chain store sales 1330 U.S. International trade Oct 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1500 U.S. ISM semi-annual forecasts 1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Oct 1500 U.S. IBD/TIPP Consumer confidence index Dec Federal Open Market Committee starts first day of a two-day interest rate policy meeting Grains prices at 0020 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 848.25 -0.50 -0.06% -1.48% 872.88 34 CBOT corn 731.00 1.00 +0.14% -0.85% 745.44 28 CBOT soy 1473.00 -1.75 -0.12% +0.05% 1460.06 59 CBOT rice $15.46 $0.01 +0.06% +1.28% $15.11 64 WTI crude $85.69 $0.13 +0.15% -0.28% $86.74 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.294 $0.000 +0.03% +0.15% USD/AUD 1.048 0.000 -0.02% -0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)