SYDNEY, Dec 12 U.S. wheat posted modest gains in early Asian trade on Wednesday, clawing back part of the 3.2 percent fall in the prior session, when prices hit a five-month low after the U.S. government raised its forecast for wheat inventories. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.41 percent to $8.25 a bushel. * January soybeans rose 0.03 percent to $14.72-1/2 a bushel. * March corn rose 0.41 percent to $7.31. * U.S. wheat futures fell to a five-month low on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its forecasts for U.S. and global wheat inventories to levels that topped trade expectations. * Global wheat stockpiles will end the marketing year higher than expected, while U.S. corn inventories remain extremely low as lower prices bolster demand from feeders, processors and exporters, the government said on Tuesday. * The government raised its forecast for U.S. 2012/13 wheat ending stocks to 754 million bushels, which was at the high end of trade expectations and up from its November estimate of 704 million bushels, reflecting a slow pace of export sales. * USDA also raised its forecast for 2012/13 global wheat inventories to 176.95 million tonnes, up from 174.18 million inNovember and above trade estimates that ranged from 170 million to 175.68 million. * The USDA raised its forecast for Australia's wheat crop to 22 million tonnes from 21 million in November. It left its forecast for the Argentine wheat harvest unchanged at 11.5 million tonnes, despite heavy rains that have swamped fields there. * USDA left its forecast for U.S. 2012/13 corn ending stocks unchanged at 647 million bushels, a 17-year low that was below the analysts' average estimate of 663 million. * The USDA raised its estimate of China's 2012/13 corn crop to 208 million tonnes from 200 million in November, based on record yields for the world's No. 2 producer. But the USDA left its forecast of China's corn ending stocks unchanged at 60.14 million tonnes. * The USDA left unchanged its forecast of soybean production in Brazil at a record-high 81 million tonnes. Its Argentine soy crop forecast also was unchanged at 55 million tonnes. * Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased 50,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender for 100,000 tonnes which closed on Tuesday, European traders said. * France exported 1.62 million tonnes of wheat in October, the highest monthly volume since the start of the 2012/13 season on July 1, but the total so far this season was down 15 percent on the year, customs data showed on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar wallowed at three-month lows against the Australian currency and remained broadly under pressure on Wednesday as markets geared up for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. * Oil futures rose modestly on Tuesday after OPEC said its members pumped less oil last month and as a weaker U.S. currency helped to firm dollar-denominated commodity prices. Brent crude rose for a second day and U.S. crude rose for the first time in six trading sessions. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by gains in technology companies, helping the S&P 500 end at its highest level since Election Day. Grains prices at 0029 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 825.00 3.50 +0.43% -4.18% 872.11 21 CBOT corn 731.00 3.00 +0.41% -0.85% 745.44 32 CBOT soy 1472.50 0.50 +0.03% +0.02% 1460.04 57 CBOT rice $15.49 -$0.03 -0.19% +1.47% $15.11 64 WTI crude $85.74 -$0.05 -0.06% +0.21% $86.74 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.300 $0.000 -0.02% +0.49% USD/AUD 1.053 0.000 +0.04% +0.45% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Asikin; Editing by Ed Davies)