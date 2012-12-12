SYDNEY, Dec 12 U.S. wheat posted modest gains in
early Asian trade on Wednesday, clawing back part of the 3.2
percent fall in the prior session, when prices hit a five-month
low after the U.S. government raised its forecast for wheat
inventories.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.41 percent
to $8.25 a bushel.
* January soybeans rose 0.03 percent to $14.72-1/2 a
bushel.
* March corn rose 0.41 percent to $7.31.
* U.S. wheat futures fell to a five-month low on Tuesday
after the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its forecasts
for U.S. and global wheat inventories to levels that topped
trade expectations.
* Global wheat stockpiles will end the marketing year higher
than expected, while U.S. corn inventories remain extremely low
as lower prices bolster demand from feeders, processors and
exporters, the government said on Tuesday.
* The government raised its forecast for U.S. 2012/13 wheat
ending stocks to 754 million bushels, which was at the high end
of trade expectations and up from its November estimate of 704
million bushels, reflecting a slow pace of export sales.
* USDA also raised its forecast for 2012/13 global wheat
inventories to 176.95 million tonnes, up from 174.18 million
inNovember and above trade estimates that ranged from 170
million to 175.68 million.
* The USDA raised its forecast for Australia's wheat crop to
22 million tonnes from 21 million in November. It left its
forecast for the Argentine wheat harvest unchanged at 11.5
million tonnes, despite heavy rains that have swamped fields
there.
* USDA left its forecast for U.S. 2012/13 corn ending stocks
unchanged at 647 million bushels, a 17-year low that was below
the analysts' average estimate of 663 million.
* The USDA raised its estimate of China's 2012/13 corn crop
to 208 million tonnes from 200 million in November, based on
record yields for the world's No. 2 producer. But the USDA left
its forecast of China's corn ending stocks unchanged at 60.14
million tonnes.
* The USDA left unchanged its forecast of soybean production
in Brazil at a record-high 81 million tonnes. Its Argentine soy
crop forecast also was unchanged at 55 million tonnes.
* Jordan's state grain buyer has purchased 50,000 tonnes of
wheat in an international tender for 100,000 tonnes which closed
on Tuesday, European traders said.
* France exported 1.62 million tonnes of wheat in October,
the highest monthly volume since the start of the 2012/13 season
on July 1, but the total so far this season was down 15 percent
on the year, customs data showed on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar wallowed at three-month lows against the
Australian currency and remained broadly under pressure on
Wednesday as markets geared up for more stimulus from the
Federal Reserve.
* Oil futures rose modestly on Tuesday after OPEC said its
members pumped less oil last month and as a weaker U.S.
currency helped to firm dollar-denominated commodity prices.
Brent crude rose for a second day and U.S. crude
rose for the first time in six trading sessions.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by gains in technology
companies, helping the S&P 500 end at its highest level since
Election Day.
Grains prices at 0029 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 825.00 3.50 +0.43% -4.18% 872.11 21
CBOT corn 731.00 3.00 +0.41% -0.85% 745.44 32
CBOT soy 1472.50 0.50 +0.03% +0.02% 1460.04 57
CBOT rice $15.49 -$0.03 -0.19% +1.47% $15.11 64
WTI crude $85.74 -$0.05 -0.06% +0.21% $86.74 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.300 $0.000 -0.02% +0.49%
USD/AUD 1.053 0.000 +0.04% +0.45%
Most active
contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Asikin; Editing by Ed Davies)