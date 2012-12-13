SYDNEY, Dec 13 U.S. wheat futures edged up in
early Asian trade on Thursday, climbing for the first session in
five and after slipping more than 4 percent over the past two
days, as higher than expected wheat stockpiles numbers
pressured prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.25 percent
to $8.14 a bushel at 0017 GMT.
* March corn rose 0.34 percent to $7.28.
* January soybeans was up 0.05 percent to $14.74-1/4 a
bushel.
* Grains continued to sag one day after the U.S. Department
of Agriculture raised its estimate of U.S. 2012/2013 wheat
ending stocks to 754 million bushels, 50 million bushels more
than its November estimate, due to the slow pace of exports.
* South Korea's largest feed maker, NOFI, previously a loyal
U.S. corn buyer, bought South American and South African corn in
a major tender in a new strategy to diversify supply sources.
* Rains are falling over Brazil's southern grain producing
states this week, helping what is expected to be a record
soybean crop germinate, forecaster Somar said on Wednesday.
{ID:nL1E8NC1O5]
* Farm office FranceAgriMer raised its forecast of French
soft wheat exports outside the European Union this season, but
an equivalent cut to exports within the EU meant its outlook for
wheat stocks was little changed.
* Chinese corn imports are expected fall by more than half
next year due to high U.S. prices, and a rise in overall
consumption will put domestic supplies under more pressure
despite another record harvest, according to an official
forecast on Wednesday.
]
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar rose to an 8-1/2-month high against the yen on
Thursday as markets expect the Bank of Japan to expand its
easing programme after the Federal Reserve surprised by
explicitly linking policy to the unemployment rate.
* Oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, with Brent crude
pushing toward $110 a barrel after the U.S. Federal Reserve
announced plans for more monetary stimulus, while a Texas
refinery fire lifted refined product futures.
* U.S. stocks ended nearly flat on Wednesday, giving up most
of the day's gains after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated
that monetary policy won't be enough to offset damage from the
"fiscal cliff."
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Retail sales Nov
1330 U.S. Producer price index Nov
1500 U.S. Business inventories Oct
European Council Meeting, Brussels
Grains prices at 0017 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat814.00 2.00 +0.25% -0.91% 867.77 18
CBOT corn 728.00 2.50 +0.34% +0.00% 743.55 27
CBOT soy 1474.25 0.75 +0.05% +0.15% 1455.48 54
CBOT rice $15.34 -$0.01 -0.07% -1.19% $15.13 54
WTI crude $86.72 -$0.05 -0.06% +1.08% $86.80 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.000 -0.01% +0.52%
USD/AUD 1.055 -0.001 -0.06% +0.20%
Most active
contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Ed Davies)