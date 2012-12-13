SYDNEY, Dec 13 U.S. wheat futures edged up in early Asian trade on Thursday, climbing for the first session in five and after slipping more than 4 percent over the past two days, as higher than expected wheat stockpiles numbers pressured prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.25 percent to $8.14 a bushel at 0017 GMT. * March corn rose 0.34 percent to $7.28. * January soybeans was up 0.05 percent to $14.74-1/4 a bushel. * Grains continued to sag one day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its estimate of U.S. 2012/2013 wheat ending stocks to 754 million bushels, 50 million bushels more than its November estimate, due to the slow pace of exports. * South Korea's largest feed maker, NOFI, previously a loyal U.S. corn buyer, bought South American and South African corn in a major tender in a new strategy to diversify supply sources. * Rains are falling over Brazil's southern grain producing states this week, helping what is expected to be a record soybean crop germinate, forecaster Somar said on Wednesday. {ID:nL1E8NC1O5] * Farm office FranceAgriMer raised its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union this season, but an equivalent cut to exports within the EU meant its outlook for wheat stocks was little changed. * Chinese corn imports are expected fall by more than half next year due to high U.S. prices, and a rise in overall consumption will put domestic supplies under more pressure despite another record harvest, according to an official forecast on Wednesday. ] MARKET NEWS * The dollar rose to an 8-1/2-month high against the yen on Thursday as markets expect the Bank of Japan to expand its easing programme after the Federal Reserve surprised by explicitly linking policy to the unemployment rate. * Oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, with Brent crude pushing toward $110 a barrel after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans for more monetary stimulus, while a Texas refinery fire lifted refined product futures. * U.S. stocks ended nearly flat on Wednesday, giving up most of the day's gains after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated that monetary policy won't be enough to offset damage from the "fiscal cliff." DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Retail sales Nov 1330 U.S. Producer price index Nov 1500 U.S. Business inventories Oct European Council Meeting, Brussels Grains prices at 0017 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat814.00 2.00 +0.25% -0.91% 867.77 18 CBOT corn 728.00 2.50 +0.34% +0.00% 743.55 27 CBOT soy 1474.25 0.75 +0.05% +0.15% 1455.48 54 CBOT rice $15.34 -$0.01 -0.07% -1.19% $15.13 54 WTI crude $86.72 -$0.05 -0.06% +1.08% $86.80 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.000 -0.01% +0.52% USD/AUD 1.055 -0.001 -0.06% +0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Ed Davies)