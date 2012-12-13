* Wheat hits new five-month low; corn, soy also down * Wheat has fallen over 4 pct since USDA report * Coming Up: U.S. weekly grain/soy export sales; 1330 GMT (Adds details, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Chicago wheat futures fell for a fifth day running on Thursday, pressured by U.S. estimates for big stockpiles that reflected softer demand and dragged down prices to levels last seen in July. Corn and soybeans were also lower, with traders waiting for weekly U.S. export sales numbers due later in the day to see if overseas demand picked up for corn and if Chinese appetite for soybeans remained robust. Weakness in other commodity markets similarly weighed on sentiment towards grains and oilseeds, after the Federal Reserve tied its monetary policy to a recovery in employment, effectively putting a limit to the amount of economic stimulus it can provide. Wheat for March delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade eased 0.6 percent to $8.07-1/4 per bushel by 0652 GMT, just off the day's low of $8.07, its cheapest since July 3. Wheat has lost nearly 5 percent since Tuesday when the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its estimate for U.S. 2012/13 wheat ending stocks to 754 million bushels, 50 million bushels more than its November estimate, and exceeding market expectations. "If you look at the wheat market it's been extremely rangebound over the last five months. Funds were long so what we're seeing is a bit of technical selling and funds liquidating," said Paul Deane, agricultural economist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. Ample supplies of wheat in Asia may exert more pressure on prices, said Deane, citing tenders by Indian state-run companies. Weaker external markets, including equities, that could weigh on grains futures may push wheat below $8 in the short term, he said. But expectations of potentially bullish U.S. export sales last week have capped wheat's losses. "The recent slide in U.S. values has improved its price competiveness and should help support stronger U.S. export sales in the coming months," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. Traders forecast U.S. wheat export sales last week at between 350,000 and 550,000 tonnes versus 353,100 tonnes in the prior week. Corn export sales are seen rebounding to between 100,000 and 300,000 tonnes from 47,400 tonnes, the smallest in eight weeks. "Everyone's waiting for demand to turn back to the U.S. which will be a sign that supplies out of South America are finished," said ANZ's Deane, referring to U.S. corn sales. U.S. export sales of soybeans are seen ranging from 600,000 to 850,000 tonnes after topping 1.1 million tonnes in the last reported week, the biggest in nine weeks, helped by strong demand from top buyer China. Corn dropped 0.4 percent to $7.22-1/2 per bushel, near Wednesday's trough of $7.19, the lowest in almost a month. Soybeans also slipped 0.4 percent to $14.68. Grains prices at 0652 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 807.25 -4.75 -0.58% -1.73% 864.87 18 CBOT corn 722.50 -3.00 -0.41% -0.76% 742.34 23 CBOT soy 1468.00 -5.50 -0.37% -0.27% 1443.98 51 CBOT rice $15.30 -$0.04 -0.29% -1.42% $15.12 51 WTI crude $86.56 -$0.21 -0.24% +0.90% $86.79 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.309 $0.009 +0.67% +1.17% USD/AUD 1.056 0.003 +0.27% +0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Chris Gallagher)