SYDNEY, Dec 14 Corn was little changed on Friday, after dropping for the previous six sessions, as poor export demand weighed on the grain, which faces its biggest weekly loss in six weeks. Wheat firmed slightly, but following five consecutive sessions of losses, the grain is on course to finish the week down more 6 percent, its biggest slide in more than six months. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans was little changed at $14.76-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.2 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are up 0.32 percent for the week, firming for the fourth consecutive week. * March corn eased 0.07 percent to $7.19-3/4 a bushel, having dipped 0.72 percent in the previous session. Corn is down 2.37 percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall since the last week of October. * March wheat rose 0.06 percent to $8.09 a bushel, having closed up 2.1 percent on Wednesday. Wheat is down more than 6 percent, its biggest week fall since June 3 when the grain closed down 7.25 percent. * In a weekly report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported export sales of U.S. corn in the latest week at 272,600 tonnes for the current and next marketing year, within a range of trade estimates for 100,000 to 300,000 tonnes. * However, analysts said export commitments for U.S. corn thus far in the marketing year 2012/13 are the lowest in USDA records dating to 1987. * USDA reported weekly export sales of U.S. wheat at 573,400 tonnes, above trade estimates for 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * Soybeans drew support after the U.S. Department of Agriculture released a weekly report showing export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at more than 1.3 million tonnes, well above trade expectations for 600,000 to 850,000 tonnes. * The National Oilseed Processors Association is scheduled to release its estimate of the November U.S. soybean crush on Friday. The average estimate for the crush among analysts surveyed by Reuters was 157.3 million bushels, above NOPA's October figure of 153.5 million bushels, which was its highest monthly crush in nearly three years. MARKET NEWS * The yen remained in the doldrums on Friday as investors continued to give it a wide berth on expectations the Bank of Japan would print more money next week to stimulate the world's third biggest economy. * Oil prices fell on Thursday as worries about the economic impact of a U.S. fiscal crisis overshadowed improvements in U.S. jobs data and retail sales. * The S&P 500 ended its six-day winning streak on Thursday, retreating as worries intensified that Washington's "fiscal cliff" negotiations were dragging on with little progress. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI Dec 0430 Japan Revised industrial output Oct 0758 France Markit flash manufacturing PMI Dec 0828 Germany Markit flash manufacturing PMI Dec 0858 Euro zone Markit flash manufacturing PMI Dec 0900 Euro zone ECB Financial Stability Review 1330 U.S. CPI Nov 1415 U.S. Industrial output Nov Grains prices at 0103 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 809.00 0.50 +0.06% -0.37% 865.03 17 CBOT corn 719.75 -0.50 -0.07% -0.79% 742.10 20 CBOT soy 1476.25 -0.25 -0.02% +0.19% 1452.78 57 CBOT rice $15.46 -$0.04 -0.26% +0.75% $15.15 58 WTI crude $86.24 $0.35 +0.41% -0.61% $86.74 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.02% USD/AUD 1.051 -0.001 -0.14% -0.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)