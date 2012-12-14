SYDNEY, Dec 14 Corn was little changed on
Friday, after dropping for the previous six sessions, as poor
export demand weighed on the grain, which faces its biggest
weekly loss in six weeks.
Wheat firmed slightly, but following five consecutive
sessions of losses, the grain is on course to finish the week
down more 6 percent, its biggest slide in more than six months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans was little
changed at $14.76-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.2 percent on
Thursday. Soybeans are up 0.32 percent for the week, firming for
the fourth consecutive week.
* March corn eased 0.07 percent to $7.19-3/4 a bushel,
having dipped 0.72 percent in the previous session. Corn is down
2.37 percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall since the
last week of October.
* March wheat rose 0.06 percent to $8.09 a bushel,
having closed up 2.1 percent on Wednesday. Wheat is down more
than 6 percent, its biggest week fall since June 3 when the
grain closed down 7.25 percent.
* In a weekly report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture on
Thursday reported export sales of U.S. corn in the latest week
at 272,600 tonnes for the current and next marketing year,
within a range of trade estimates for 100,000 to 300,000 tonnes.
* However, analysts said export commitments for U.S. corn
thus far in the marketing year 2012/13 are the lowest in USDA
records dating to 1987.
* USDA reported weekly export sales of U.S. wheat at 573,400
tonnes, above trade estimates for 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes.
* Soybeans drew support after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture released a weekly report showing export sales of
U.S. soybeans in the latest week at more than 1.3 million
tonnes, well above trade expectations for 600,000 to 850,000
tonnes.
* The National Oilseed Processors Association is scheduled
to release its estimate of the November U.S. soybean crush on
Friday. The average estimate for the crush among analysts
surveyed by Reuters was 157.3 million bushels, above NOPA's
October figure of 153.5 million bushels, which was its highest
monthly crush in nearly three years.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen remained in the doldrums on Friday as investors
continued to give it a wide berth on expectations the Bank of
Japan would print more money next week to stimulate the world's
third biggest economy.
* Oil prices fell on Thursday as worries about the economic
impact of a U.S. fiscal crisis overshadowed improvements in U.S.
jobs data and retail sales.
* The S&P 500 ended its six-day winning streak on Thursday,
retreating as worries intensified that Washington's "fiscal
cliff" negotiations were dragging on with little progress.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI Dec
0430 Japan Revised industrial output Oct
0758 France Markit flash manufacturing PMI Dec
0828 Germany Markit flash manufacturing PMI Dec
0858 Euro zone Markit flash manufacturing PMI Dec
0900 Euro zone ECB Financial Stability Review
1330 U.S. CPI Nov
1415 U.S. Industrial output Nov
Grains prices at 0103 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 809.00 0.50 +0.06% -0.37% 865.03 17
CBOT corn 719.75 -0.50 -0.07% -0.79% 742.10 20
CBOT soy 1476.25 -0.25 -0.02% +0.19% 1452.78 57
CBOT rice $15.46 -$0.04 -0.26% +0.75% $15.15 58
WTI crude $86.24 $0.35 +0.41% -0.61% $86.74 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.307 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.02%
USD/AUD 1.051 -0.001 -0.14% -0.39%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)