* Wheat firms for first time in six sessions
* Wheat on course for biggest weekly loss in six months
* Corn up for first time in seven sessions, soybeans extend
gains
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 14 U.S. wheat rose on Friday for the
first session in six, boosted by bargain hunting, but the staple
remains on course for its biggest weekly loss in more than six
months.
Soybeans rose, supported by strong exports from the United
States, while corn firmed after six straight sessions of losses.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.25 percent
to $8.10-1/2 a bushel by 0335 GMT, having closed down 0.43
percent on Thursday, when it hit a five-month low. Wheat is down
5.9 percent, its biggest weekly fall since June 3, when it lost
7.25 percent.
March corn rose 0.1 percent to $7.21 a bushel, having
dipped 0.72 percent in the previous session. Corn is down 2.2
percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall since the last
week of October.
"We are seeing a little bit of consolidation in corn and
wheat today, after some pretty savage losses this week," said
Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
January soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $14.82-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 0.2 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are up
0.8 percent for the week, firming for the fourth consecutive
week.
"Soybean export figures from last night were well over a
million tonnes, and the vast majority of that went to China, so
the demand side of the oilseed complex remain very buoyant,"
Mathews said.
EXPORT DEMAND
Soybeans were buoyed by better-than-expected U.S. export
data.
Export sales of U.S. soybeans were more than 1.3 million
tonnes in the latest week, well above trade expectations for
600,000 to 850,000 tonnes, a weekly report by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture showed.
The National Oilseed Processors Association is set to
release an estimate of the November U.S. soybean crush on
Friday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters gave an estimate of 157.3
million bushels on average, above NOPA's October figure of 153.5
million, the highest monthly crush in nearly three years.
Corn and wheat faced pressure on Thursday from sluggish U.S.
export demand.
Export sales of U.S. corn in the latest week were 272,600
tonnes for the current and next marketing year, the USDA said on
Thursday, within a range of trade estimates for 100,000 to
300,000 tonnes.
However, analysts said export commitments for U.S. corn thus
far in the marketing year 2012/13 are the lowest in USDA records
dating to 1987.
Weekly export sales of U.S. wheat were 573,400 tonnes, the
USDA reported, above trade estimates for 350,000 to 550,000
tonnes.
Several Asian deals have been confirmed with wheat hitting a
multi-month low.
Two consortiums of South Korean flour millers bought 47,000
tonnes of milling wheat from Columbia Grain Inc (CGI) via
tenders closed late on Thursday.
Grains prices at 0335 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 810.50 2.00 +0.25% -0.18% 865.08 17
CBOT corn 721.00 0.75 +0.10% -0.62% 742.14 20
CBOT soy 1482.50 6.00 +0.41% +0.61% 1452.98 61
CBOT rice $15.49 -$0.01 -0.10% +0.91% $15.15 60
WTI crude $86.43 $0.54 +0.63% -0.39% $86.75 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.309 $0.001 +0.07% +0.10%
USD/AUD 1.053 0.000 -0.01% -0.26%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)