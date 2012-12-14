* Wheat firms for first time in six sessions * Wheat on course for biggest weekly loss in six months * Corn up for first time in seven sessions, soybeans extend gains By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 14 U.S. wheat rose on Friday for the first session in six, boosted by bargain hunting, but the staple remains on course for its biggest weekly loss in more than six months. Soybeans rose, supported by strong exports from the United States, while corn firmed after six straight sessions of losses. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.25 percent to $8.10-1/2 a bushel by 0335 GMT, having closed down 0.43 percent on Thursday, when it hit a five-month low. Wheat is down 5.9 percent, its biggest weekly fall since June 3, when it lost 7.25 percent. March corn rose 0.1 percent to $7.21 a bushel, having dipped 0.72 percent in the previous session. Corn is down 2.2 percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall since the last week of October. "We are seeing a little bit of consolidation in corn and wheat today, after some pretty savage losses this week," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. January soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $14.82-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.2 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are up 0.8 percent for the week, firming for the fourth consecutive week. "Soybean export figures from last night were well over a million tonnes, and the vast majority of that went to China, so the demand side of the oilseed complex remain very buoyant," Mathews said. EXPORT DEMAND Soybeans were buoyed by better-than-expected U.S. export data. Export sales of U.S. soybeans were more than 1.3 million tonnes in the latest week, well above trade expectations for 600,000 to 850,000 tonnes, a weekly report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed. The National Oilseed Processors Association is set to release an estimate of the November U.S. soybean crush on Friday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters gave an estimate of 157.3 million bushels on average, above NOPA's October figure of 153.5 million, the highest monthly crush in nearly three years. Corn and wheat faced pressure on Thursday from sluggish U.S. export demand. Export sales of U.S. corn in the latest week were 272,600 tonnes for the current and next marketing year, the USDA said on Thursday, within a range of trade estimates for 100,000 to 300,000 tonnes. However, analysts said export commitments for U.S. corn thus far in the marketing year 2012/13 are the lowest in USDA records dating to 1987. Weekly export sales of U.S. wheat were 573,400 tonnes, the USDA reported, above trade estimates for 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes. Several Asian deals have been confirmed with wheat hitting a multi-month low. Two consortiums of South Korean flour millers bought 47,000 tonnes of milling wheat from Columbia Grain Inc (CGI) via tenders closed late on Thursday. Grains prices at 0335 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 810.50 2.00 +0.25% -0.18% 865.08 17 CBOT corn 721.00 0.75 +0.10% -0.62% 742.14 20 CBOT soy 1482.50 6.00 +0.41% +0.61% 1452.98 61 CBOT rice $15.49 -$0.01 -0.10% +0.91% $15.15 60 WTI crude $86.43 $0.54 +0.63% -0.39% $86.75 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.309 $0.001 +0.07% +0.10% USD/AUD 1.053 0.000 -0.01% -0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)