By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Dec 14 U.S. soybean futures rose for a
third straight session Friday and neared psychological
resistance at $15 per bushel in reaction to November's soybean
crush being the largest in nearly three years.
Wheat and corn ended higher, stabilizing after falling for
five and six straight sessions, respectively.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, January soybeans
settled up 19-1/2 cents at $14.96 per bushel after reaching
$14.97. The contract hit $14.98-1/4 a week ago but has not
traded above $15 since Nov. 8.
CBOT March corn rose 10-1/2 cents to $7.30-3/4 a
bushel and March wheat settled up 5-1/2 cents at $8.14.
The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) on Friday
reported the November U.S. soybean crush at 157.3 million
bushels, the largest monthly total in nearly three years.
Analysts attributed the robust crushing pace to high profit
margins, fueled in part by the strongest demand for U.S. soybean
meal - a high-protein feed ingredient - since the 2009/10
marketing season.
"The beans are helped out with the NOPA crush ... You are
confirming the idea that we are not rationing the demand," said
Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics in
Lafayette, Indiana.
He said the NOPA crush figure underscored a report from the
U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this week that lowered
the forecast for U.S. soybean inventories due to a strong soy
crushing pace.
Export demand for soybeans has also been strong, especially
from top global soy buyer China, which has forced domestic
processors to bid up for soybean supplies.
CBOT soybeans drew additional support from news that
manufacturing in China, the world's second-largest economy, grew
at its fastest pace in 14 months in December.
For the week, January soybeans were up 1.6 percent.
CORN UP ON SOY STRENGTH, TECHNICALS
Corn rose on spillover strength from soybeans and
chart-based buying after the benchmark March corn contract
on Thursday held above support at its mid-November low of
$7.14-1/4.
"It was basically a big test of the lows in corn yesterday
-- a successful test, thus far," said Dan Cekander, analyst with
Newedge USA in Chicago, adding that the market appeared to have
factored in poor export demand for U.S. corn.
"We have traded a fair amount of bearishness on the export
situation, and at some point the market is going to look past
that and realize that the other demand categories can still
tighten the U.S. corn balance sheet significantly - feed, corn
grind for ethanol," Cekander said.
Despite Friday's rally, CBOT March corn ended the week down
0.9 percent.
WHEAT HALTS FIVE-DAY SKID
Wheat rallied after hitting a five-month low on continued
technical selling following Tuesday's USDA report, in which the
government raised its forecasts for U.S. and global wheat ending
stocks.
CBOT March wheat fell 5.5 percent for the week, its
largest weekly drop since June.
Ahead of Friday's trade, the contract's nine-day relative
strength index (RSI) stood at 19, its lowest reading in more
than a year. An RSI of 0 to 30 signals that a contract is
oversold and may be due for a rebound, while a reading of 70 to
100 indicates it is overbought.
The fall in prices may help attract end-user buying.
Wheat market bulls also noted the Buenos Aires Grains
Exchange on Thursday cut its estimate of Argentina's 2012/13
wheat harvest to 9.8 million tonnes from 10.1 million due to
excessively wet weather.
"(Wheat) prices started to consolidate," said Sudakshina
Unnikrishnan, commodities analyst at Barclays Capital. "There is
a lot of concern about the Argentine crop. That combined with
higher demand due to lower prices led to a modest recovery."
Prices at 3:44 p.m. CST (2143 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 730.75 10.50 1.5% 13.0%
CBOT soy 1496.00 19.50 1.3% 24.8%
CBOT meal 457.70 2.40 0.5% 47.9%
CBOT soyoil 49.99 0.99 2.0% -4.0%
CBOT wheat 814.00 5.50 0.7% 24.7%
CBOT rice 1542.00 -8.00 -0.5% 5.6%
EU wheat 260.50 4.75 1.9% 28.6%
US crude 86.75 0.86 1.0% -12.2%
Dow Jones 13,135 -36 -0.3% 7.5%
Gold 1694.75 -1.94 -0.1% 8.4%
Euro/dollar 1.3160 0.0084 0.6% 1.7%
Dollar Index 79.5700 -0.3610 -0.5% -0.8%
Baltic Freight 784 -15 -1.9% -54.9%
(Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam and Colin
Packham in Sydney; Editing by Jason Neely, John Wallace, and Bob
Burgdorfer)