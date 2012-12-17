SYDNEY, Dec 17 U.S. soybeans rose for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, hitting a six-week high as the oilseed topped $15 a bushel, supported as November's soybean crush came in at the largest in nearly three years. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.54 percent to $15.05-1/2 a bushel, the highest since November 8. Soybeans firmed 1.31 percent on Friday. * March corn fell 0.1 percent to $7.30 a bushel, having hit a one-week high earlier in the session. Corn firmed 1.46 percent the session before. * March wheat fell 0.12 percent to $8.13 a bushel, having closed up 0.68 percent on Friday. * The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) on Friday reported the November U.S. soybean crush at 157.3 million bushels, the largest monthly total in nearly three years. * Analysts attributed the robust crushing pace to high profit margins, fueled in part by the strongest demand for U.S. soybean meal - a high-protein feed ingredient - since the 2009/10 marketing season. * Soybeans were supported by strong export demand, especially from top global soy buyer China, which has forced domestic processors to raise their bids for soybean supplies. * Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday cut its estimate of Argentina's 2012/13 wheat harvest to 9.8 million tonnes from 10.1 million due to excessively wet weather. MARKET NEWS * The yen slumped to its lowest in over a year-and-a-half against the U.S. dollar on Monday as part of a broad skid after Japan's conservative LDP party, pledged to hyper-easy monetary policy, won a landslide victory at an election. * Oil prices rose on Friday on expectations for improved demand in China after data showed the manufacturing sector of the world's No. 2 oil consumer expanded in December at its fastest pace in more than a year. * U.S. stocks fell on Friday as another slide in Apple took its toll and investors unloaded some shares because of the uncertainty surrounding the "fiscal cliff" negotiations. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) Sweden Central bank to start two day meeting 0900 Italy Trade balance for October 1000 euro zone Trade data for 1000 euro zone Labor costs for third quarter 1330 U.S New York fed empire state survey for December 1400 U.S. Net cap flows/foreign treasury buys for October 1600 Germany Federal reserve board governor stein speaks, Frankfurt, Germany 1800 U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond president Lacker speaks, Charlotte, North Carolina Grains prices at 0019 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 813.00 -1.00 -0.12% +0.56% 862.93 41 CBOT corn 730.00 -0.75 -0.10% +1.35% 741.99 46 CBOT soy 1505.50 9.50 +0.64% +1.96% 1452.73 68 CBOT rice $15.38 -$0.04 -0.26% -0.77% $15.16 52 WTI crude $87.00 $0.27 +0.31% +1.29% $86.83 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.316 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.01% #DIV/0! Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)