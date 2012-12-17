SYDNEY, Dec 17 U.S. soybeans rose for the fourth
consecutive session on Monday, hitting a six-week high as the
oilseed topped $15 a bushel, supported as November's soybean
crush came in at the largest in nearly three years.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.54
percent to $15.05-1/2 a bushel, the highest since November 8.
Soybeans firmed 1.31 percent on Friday.
* March corn fell 0.1 percent to $7.30 a bushel,
having hit a one-week high earlier in the session. Corn firmed
1.46 percent the session before.
* March wheat fell 0.12 percent to $8.13 a bushel,
having closed up 0.68 percent on Friday.
* The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) on
Friday reported the November U.S. soybean crush at 157.3 million
bushels, the largest monthly total in nearly three years.
* Analysts attributed the robust crushing pace to high
profit margins, fueled in part by the strongest demand for U.S.
soybean meal - a high-protein feed ingredient - since the
2009/10 marketing season.
* Soybeans were supported by strong export demand,
especially from top global soy buyer China, which has forced
domestic processors to raise their bids for soybean supplies.
* Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday cut its estimate
of Argentina's 2012/13 wheat harvest to 9.8 million tonnes from
10.1 million due to excessively wet weather.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen slumped to its lowest in over a year-and-a-half
against the U.S. dollar on Monday as part of a broad skid after
Japan's conservative LDP party, pledged to hyper-easy monetary
policy, won a landslide victory at an election.
* Oil prices rose on Friday on expectations for improved
demand in China after data showed the manufacturing sector of
the world's No. 2 oil consumer expanded in December at its
fastest pace in more than a year.
* U.S. stocks fell on Friday as another slide in Apple took
its toll and investors unloaded some shares because of the
uncertainty surrounding the "fiscal cliff" negotiations.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
Sweden Central bank to start two day meeting
0900 Italy Trade balance for October
1000 euro zone Trade data for
1000 euro zone Labor costs for third quarter
1330 U.S New York fed empire state survey for December
1400 U.S. Net cap flows/foreign treasury buys for October
1600 Germany Federal reserve board governor stein speaks,
Frankfurt,
Germany
1800 U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond president
Lacker speaks, Charlotte, North Carolina
Grains prices at 0019 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 813.00 -1.00 -0.12% +0.56% 862.93 41
CBOT corn 730.00 -0.75 -0.10% +1.35% 741.99 46
CBOT soy 1505.50 9.50 +0.64% +1.96% 1452.73 68
CBOT rice $15.38 -$0.04 -0.26% -0.77% $15.16 52
WTI crude $87.00 $0.27 +0.31% +1.29% $86.83 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.316 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.01%
#DIV/0!
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)