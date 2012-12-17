* Soybeans climb above $15/bushel, highest since early Nov
* November U.S. soy crush near three-year high
* South American supply worries underpin grains
* Corn comes off one-week high hit earlier in the session
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 17 Chicago soybeans hit a six-week
top on Monday, stretching their gains into a fourth straight
session after data showed last month's U.S. soy crush was the
most in almost three years, while talk of purchases by top
consumer China also supported prices.
Corn slid, having touched a one-week high earlier in the
session, while wheat tracked lower.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.62
percent to $15.05-1/4 a bushel by 0350 GMT, having hit a session
high of $15.08 a bushel, the loftiest since Nov. 8.
Soybeans rose 1.32 percent in the previous session, after
data from the National Oilseed Processors Association showed
U.S. soybean processors crushed 157.308 million bushels in
November, the largest for the month since November 2009, and the
biggest overall since January 2010.
Export demand for soybeans has also been strong, especially
from top global soy buyer China, which has forced domestic
processors to bid up for soybean supplies.
"There is continued talk of further Chinese soybean imports,
which was further supported by data published last week," said
Lynette Tan, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in
Singapore, referring to data that showed China's manufacturing
sector expanded in December at its fastest in more than a year.
Soybean prices were also underpinned by forecasts for low
U.S. stockpiles and worries about South American supplies.
The U.S. soybeans stockpile is expected to shrink to a
nine-year low by the end of the marketing season that runs from
Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, the U.S. Agriculture Department said.
Traders are now eyeing output from key producer Argentina,
which suffered heavy rainfall from August through October,
slowing 2012/13 soy and corn plantings and delaying the South
American country's wheat harvest as well.
Argentina's soybean harvest has been pegged at 53 million
tonnes by the Rosario grains exchange.
South American weather woes are also keeping a floor under
wheat and corn prices, analysts said.
March corn fell 0.38 percent to $7.28 a bushel, coming
off a one-week high of $7.34-3/4 hit earlier in the session.
Corn firmed 1.46 percent on Friday.
March wheat fell 0.37 percent to $8.11 a bushel,
giving back some gains from the previous session, when it rose
0.68 percent.
The Rosario grains exchange forecast Argentina's 2012/13
corn production at 24 million tonnes, and cut its estimate for
wheat output to 9.5 million tonnes from a previous 10.1 million,
factoring in damage done by waterlogged fields in the Pampas
grains belt.
