SYDNEY, Dec 18 U.S. wheat edged higher on
Tuesday, as bargain hunting emerged after the grain fell in the
previous session on an improved weather outlook across the U.S.
Midwest.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.56 percent
to $8.12-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.74 percent on
Monday.
* January soybeans were little changed at $14.97-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed slightly in the previous session when the
oilseed hit a six-week high before slipping back to close flat.
* March corn was little changed at $7.24-1/2 a bushel,
having dipped 0.92 percent in the previous session.
* Widespread rainfall moved across Argentina over the
weekend causing another slowdown in crop seedings and the rain
is expected to continue through Wednesday, Global Weather
Monitoring said.
* Beneficial moisture is expected over the next two weeks
over a broad swathe of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat
region, Global Weather Monitoring said.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning
weekly export inspections of wheat were 16.355 million bushels,
slightly above expectations for 12 million to 16 million. A week
ago, export inspections were 14.27 million.
* Ukraine's wheat stocks fell to 6.5 million tonnes as of
Dec. 1, down from 8.2 million a month earlier. The government
has urged traders to halt exports as supplies are just enough to
cover domestic needs.
* Private exporters reported the sale of 151,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations, the Agriculture
Department said on Monday.
* USDA said on Monday 37.0 million bushels of soybeans were
inspected for export last week, below analysts' estimates for
42.0-48.0 million.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen dropped to a 20-month low against the U.S. dollar
on Monday after Japan's Liberal Democratic Party won a landslide
election victory that leaders promise will usher in aggressive
monetary easing policies to weaken the currency.
* Brent crude prices dipped on Monday while U.S. oil
futures rose as news of a key U.S. pipeline expansion will be
completed next month and optimism about a deal to avoid the
"fiscal cliff" prompted spread trading between the two
contracts.
* The S&P 500 ended at its highest level in almost two
months on Monday on rising hopes that negotiations over the
"fiscal cliff" were making progress and that a deal could be
reached in days.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
BOE quarterly bulletin
0530 India repo rate
0830 Sweden central bank rate
0930 UK November inflation data
0930 UK November producer prices data
1245 ICSC/Goldman Sachs weekly U.S. chain store sales
1330 U.S. current account for Q3
1355 Redbook weekly U.S. retail sales
1500 U.S. NAHB index for December in November.
1815 Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas president Fisher
speaks, Gainesville, Texas
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
2130 U.S. API weekly dist. Stocks
2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk
2350 Japan exports yy Nov
Grains prices at 0020 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 812.50 4.50 +0.56% -0.18% 860.44 38
CBOT corn 724.50 0.50 +0.07% -0.86% 741.27 39
CBOT soy 1497.50 1.25 +0.08% +0.10% 1452.23 64
CBOT rice $15.32 $0.12 +0.76% -0.65% $15.16 49
WTI crude $87.39 $0.19 +0.22% +0.76% $86.89 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.316 $0.000 -0.02% +0.00%
USD/AUD 1.054 -0.001 -0.10% -0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)