SYDNEY, Dec 18 U.S. wheat edged higher on Tuesday, as bargain hunting emerged after the grain fell in the previous session on an improved weather outlook across the U.S. Midwest. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.56 percent to $8.12-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.74 percent on Monday. * January soybeans were little changed at $14.97-1/2 a bushel, having firmed slightly in the previous session when the oilseed hit a six-week high before slipping back to close flat. * March corn was little changed at $7.24-1/2 a bushel, having dipped 0.92 percent in the previous session. * Widespread rainfall moved across Argentina over the weekend causing another slowdown in crop seedings and the rain is expected to continue through Wednesday, Global Weather Monitoring said. * Beneficial moisture is expected over the next two weeks over a broad swathe of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region, Global Weather Monitoring said. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning weekly export inspections of wheat were 16.355 million bushels, slightly above expectations for 12 million to 16 million. A week ago, export inspections were 14.27 million. * Ukraine's wheat stocks fell to 6.5 million tonnes as of Dec. 1, down from 8.2 million a month earlier. The government has urged traders to halt exports as supplies are just enough to cover domestic needs. * Private exporters reported the sale of 151,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations, the Agriculture Department said on Monday. * USDA said on Monday 37.0 million bushels of soybeans were inspected for export last week, below analysts' estimates for 42.0-48.0 million. MARKET NEWS * The yen dropped to a 20-month low against the U.S. dollar on Monday after Japan's Liberal Democratic Party won a landslide election victory that leaders promise will usher in aggressive monetary easing policies to weaken the currency. * Brent crude prices dipped on Monday while U.S. oil futures rose as news of a key U.S. pipeline expansion will be completed next month and optimism about a deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff" prompted spread trading between the two contracts. * The S&P 500 ended at its highest level in almost two months on Monday on rising hopes that negotiations over the "fiscal cliff" were making progress and that a deal could be reached in days. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) BOE quarterly bulletin 0530 India repo rate 0830 Sweden central bank rate 0930 UK November inflation data 0930 UK November producer prices data 1245 ICSC/Goldman Sachs weekly U.S. chain store sales 1330 U.S. current account for Q3 1355 Redbook weekly U.S. retail sales 1500 U.S. NAHB index for December in November. 1815 Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas president Fisher speaks, Gainesville, Texas 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks 2130 U.S. API weekly dist. Stocks 2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk 2350 Japan exports yy Nov Grains prices at 0020 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 812.50 4.50 +0.56% -0.18% 860.44 38 CBOT corn 724.50 0.50 +0.07% -0.86% 741.27 39 CBOT soy 1497.50 1.25 +0.08% +0.10% 1452.23 64 CBOT rice $15.32 $0.12 +0.76% -0.65% $15.16 49 WTI crude $87.39 $0.19 +0.22% +0.76% $86.89 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.316 $0.000 -0.02% +0.00% USD/AUD 1.054 -0.001 -0.10% -0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)