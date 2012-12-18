* Wheat prices firm, shrug off pressure from improved US
crop weather
* Soybeans fall for first time in five sessions
* But rain in Argentina slows soy crop seeding
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 18 U.S. wheat rose on Tuesday,
rebounding from losses in the previous session, on concerns over
the quality of the latest South American crop and tight global
stocks, despite an improved production outlook for U.S. winter
wheat.
Soybeans fell for the first time in five sessions as traders
locked in profits after the oilseed hit a six-week high on
Monday, while corn edged slightly lower.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat had climbed 0.43
percent to $8.11-1/2 a bushel by 0338 GMT, after falling 0.74
percent the session before due to beneficial rains across key
U.S. growing states.
"While there is improved crop weather for U.S. winter wheat,
there are still ongoing quality concerns over the South American
wheat crop," said Brett Cooper, senior manager for markets at
FCStone Australia.
January soybeans fell 0.23 percent to $14.93-3/4 a
bushel, but remained close to a six-week high hit on Monday.
March corn was little changed at $7.23-1/2 a bushel,
having closed down 0.92 percent in the previous session.
WEATHER OUTLOOK
Analysts said global stocks remain tight despite much needed
moisture predicted across key U.S. wheat growing states.
Ukraine's wheat stocks fell to 6.5 million tonnes as of Dec.
1, down from 8.2 million a month earlier. The government has
urged traders to halt exports as supplies are just enough to
cover domestic needs.
Argentina's projected wheat harvest was cut to 9.5 million
tonnes from a previous 10.1 million, the Rosario grains exchange
said on Friday.
Wheat yields in the country have been reduced by flooding
that started with an August-October wet spell. Soggy conditions,
which breed toxic fungi that rob wheat plants of their protein,
have been sustained by more moderate rainfall over the last six
weeks.
Wheat also drew support from marginally better-than-expected
U.S export demand.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly export
inspections of wheat were 16.355 million bushels, slightly above
expectations for 12 million to 16 million. A week ago, export
inspections were 14.27 million.
Soybeans retreated, pressured by lower-than-expected export
inspections.
USDA said on Monday 37.0 million bushels of soybeans were
inspected for export last week, below analysts' estimates for
42.0-48.0 million.
Soybeans fell despite concerns over production shortfalls in
South America, with further unfavorable weather forecast.
Widespread rainfall moved across Argentina over the weekend
causing another slowdown in crop seedings and the rain is
expected to continue through Wednesday, Global Weather
Monitoring said.
Analysts remain concerned the window in which soybeans must
be planted to avoid yield losses is closing, further tightening
global stocks.
Estimates for the country's 2012/13 soy harvest, which
should start in March, vary wildly. Government officials have
said they expect a crop of 55 million tonnes or more while
worst-case private estimates reach down to 45 million tonnes.
Grains prices at 0338 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 811.50 3.50 +0.43% -0.31% 860.41 35
CBOT corn 723.50 -0.50 -0.07% -0.99% 741.23 38
CBOT soy 1492.75 -3.50 -0.23% -0.22% 1452.07 61
CBOT rice $15.30 $0.10 +0.62% -0.78% $15.16 49
WTI crude $87.80 $0.60 +0.69% +1.23% $86.91 61
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.317 $0.001 +0.08% +0.09%
USD/AUD 1.054 -0.001 -0.11% -0.20%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Joseph Radford)