* Wheat prices firm, shrug off pressure from improved US crop weather * Soybeans fall for first time in five sessions * But rain in Argentina slows soy crop seeding By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 18 U.S. wheat rose on Tuesday, rebounding from losses in the previous session, on concerns over the quality of the latest South American crop and tight global stocks, despite an improved production outlook for U.S. winter wheat. Soybeans fell for the first time in five sessions as traders locked in profits after the oilseed hit a six-week high on Monday, while corn edged slightly lower. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat had climbed 0.43 percent to $8.11-1/2 a bushel by 0338 GMT, after falling 0.74 percent the session before due to beneficial rains across key U.S. growing states. "While there is improved crop weather for U.S. winter wheat, there are still ongoing quality concerns over the South American wheat crop," said Brett Cooper, senior manager for markets at FCStone Australia. January soybeans fell 0.23 percent to $14.93-3/4 a bushel, but remained close to a six-week high hit on Monday. March corn was little changed at $7.23-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.92 percent in the previous session. WEATHER OUTLOOK Analysts said global stocks remain tight despite much needed moisture predicted across key U.S. wheat growing states. Ukraine's wheat stocks fell to 6.5 million tonnes as of Dec. 1, down from 8.2 million a month earlier. The government has urged traders to halt exports as supplies are just enough to cover domestic needs. Argentina's projected wheat harvest was cut to 9.5 million tonnes from a previous 10.1 million, the Rosario grains exchange said on Friday. Wheat yields in the country have been reduced by flooding that started with an August-October wet spell. Soggy conditions, which breed toxic fungi that rob wheat plants of their protein, have been sustained by more moderate rainfall over the last six weeks. Wheat also drew support from marginally better-than-expected U.S export demand. The U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly export inspections of wheat were 16.355 million bushels, slightly above expectations for 12 million to 16 million. A week ago, export inspections were 14.27 million. Soybeans retreated, pressured by lower-than-expected export inspections. USDA said on Monday 37.0 million bushels of soybeans were inspected for export last week, below analysts' estimates for 42.0-48.0 million. Soybeans fell despite concerns over production shortfalls in South America, with further unfavorable weather forecast. Widespread rainfall moved across Argentina over the weekend causing another slowdown in crop seedings and the rain is expected to continue through Wednesday, Global Weather Monitoring said. Analysts remain concerned the window in which soybeans must be planted to avoid yield losses is closing, further tightening global stocks. Estimates for the country's 2012/13 soy harvest, which should start in March, vary wildly. Government officials have said they expect a crop of 55 million tonnes or more while worst-case private estimates reach down to 45 million tonnes. Grains prices at 0338 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 811.50 3.50 +0.43% -0.31% 860.41 35 CBOT corn 723.50 -0.50 -0.07% -0.99% 741.23 38 CBOT soy 1492.75 -3.50 -0.23% -0.22% 1452.07 61 CBOT rice $15.30 $0.10 +0.62% -0.78% $15.16 49 WTI crude $87.80 $0.60 +0.69% +1.23% $86.91 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.317 $0.001 +0.08% +0.09% USD/AUD 1.054 -0.001 -0.11% -0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)