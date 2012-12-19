SYDNEY, Dec 19 U.S. wheat extended gains into a second session on Wednesday, supported as investors covered short positions and by a tender from Egypt, the world's largest consumer of the grain. Soybeans firmed slightly, rebounding from sharp losses on Tuesday when prices slid on cancelled Chinese orders, hinting that demand for U.S. soybeans might be slowing. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat climbed 0.37 percent to $8.14-1/4 a bushel, after gaining 0.56 percent in the previous session. * January soybeans rose 0.09 percent to $14.67-1/4 a bushel, having dropped 1.99 percent on Tuesday. * March corn was flat at $7.20 a bushel. It closed down 0.52 percent on Tuesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said soybean cancellations included 120,000 tonnes of supplies sold to unknown destinations in addition to the 300,000 tonne deal scuttled by China, the world's top buyer of the oilseed. * Egypt's main wheat-buying agency, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), set a tender on Tuesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for Feb. 11-20 shipment. As part of the tender, GASC is seeking cargoes of 55,000 to 60,000 tonnes of different kinds of wheat, including two different classes of U.S. supplies. * Two major winter storms systems are set to sweep through much of the U.S. Plains and Midwest over the next two weeks leaving welcome soil moisture, said MDA EarthSat Weather. * Widespread rainfall moved across Argentina over the weekend causing another slowdown in crop seedings and the rain is expected to continue through Wednesday, Global Weather Monitoring said. * Estimates for the country's 2012/13 soy harvest, which should start in March, vary wildly. Government officials have said they expect a crop of 55 million tonnes or more while worst-case private estimates reach down to 45 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The euro hovered at multi-month highs against the dollar and yen on Wednesday, having extended recent gains as tentative signs of progress in the U.S. fiscal talks bolstered demand for riskier assets. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday on the apparent progress in resolving the U.S. budget crisis. * U.S. stocks rallied on strong volume on Tuesday, capping off the S&P 500's best two-day run in a month. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Dec 0900 Germany Ifo current conditions Dec 0900 Germany Ifo expectations Dec 1330 U.S. Build permits: change mm Nov 1330 U.S. House starts mm: change Nov 1330 U.S. Housing starts number mm Nov 1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly Grains prices at 0012 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 814.25 3.00 +0.37% +0.77% 857.81 40 CBOT corn 720.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.55% 740.27 37 CBOT soy 1467.25 1.25 +0.09% -1.94% 1449.58 45 CBOT rice $15.21 $0.05 +0.36% +0.03% $15.15 44 WTI crude $88.00 $0.07 +0.08% +0.92% $86.89 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.323 $0.000 -0.02% +0.48% USD/AUD 1.051 -0.002 -0.20% -0.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)