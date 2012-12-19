SYDNEY, Dec 19 U.S. wheat extended gains into a
second session on Wednesday, supported as investors covered
short positions and by a tender from Egypt, the world's largest
consumer of the grain.
Soybeans firmed slightly, rebounding from sharp losses on
Tuesday when prices slid on cancelled Chinese orders, hinting
that demand for U.S. soybeans might be slowing.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March wheat climbed 0.37
percent to $8.14-1/4 a bushel, after gaining 0.56 percent in the
previous session.
* January soybeans rose 0.09 percent to $14.67-1/4 a
bushel, having dropped 1.99 percent on Tuesday.
* March corn was flat at $7.20 a bushel. It closed
down 0.52 percent on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said soybean
cancellations included 120,000 tonnes of supplies sold to
unknown destinations in addition to the 300,000 tonne deal
scuttled by China, the world's top buyer of the oilseed.
* Egypt's main wheat-buying agency, the General Authority
for Supply Commodities (GASC), set a tender on Tuesday to buy an
unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for Feb. 11-20
shipment. As part of the tender, GASC is seeking cargoes of
55,000 to 60,000 tonnes of different kinds of wheat, including
two different classes of U.S. supplies.
* Two major winter storms systems are set to sweep through
much of the U.S. Plains and Midwest over the next two weeks
leaving welcome soil moisture, said MDA EarthSat Weather.
* Widespread rainfall moved across Argentina over the
weekend causing another slowdown in crop seedings and the rain
is expected to continue through Wednesday, Global Weather
Monitoring said.
* Estimates for the country's 2012/13 soy harvest, which
should start in March, vary wildly. Government officials have
said they expect a crop of 55 million tonnes or more while
worst-case private estimates reach down to 45 million tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro hovered at multi-month highs against the dollar
and yen on Wednesday, having extended recent gains as tentative
signs of progress in the U.S. fiscal talks bolstered demand for
riskier assets.
* Oil prices rose on Tuesday on the apparent progress in
resolving the U.S. budget crisis.
* U.S. stocks rallied on strong volume on Tuesday, capping
off the S&P 500's best two-day run in a month.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Dec
0900 Germany Ifo current conditions Dec
0900 Germany Ifo expectations Dec
1330 U.S. Build permits: change mm Nov
1330 U.S. House starts mm: change Nov
1330 U.S. Housing starts number mm Nov
1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly
Grains prices at 0012 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 814.25 3.00 +0.37% +0.77% 857.81 40
CBOT corn 720.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.55% 740.27 37
CBOT soy 1467.25 1.25 +0.09% -1.94% 1449.58 45
CBOT rice $15.21 $0.05 +0.36% +0.03% $15.15 44
WTI crude $88.00 $0.07 +0.08% +0.92% $86.89 61
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.323 $0.000 -0.02% +0.48%
USD/AUD 1.051 -0.002 -0.20% -0.41%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)