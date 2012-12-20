SYDNEY, Dec 20 U.S. soybeans edged up a fraction on Tuesday, gaining for the first time in three days, while corn was steady after dropping 2 percent in the prior session to a more than 5-month low, weighed down by a forecast for 2013 acreage at the biggest since 1936. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $14.38-1/2 a bushel, having slipped 1.98 percent on Wednesday. * March corn was unchanged at $7.03 a bushel, after dipping 2.1 percent in the previous session. * March wheat inched up to $8.06-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.59 percent on Wednesday. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its 2013 U.S. corn acreage forecast to 99.026 million acres, which would be the most since 1936. The raised acreage view came despite sluggish demand for corn from importers and ethanol producers. * Soybeans weighed down by China's cancellation of purchases of U.S. supplies. * China, the world's largest consumer of soybeans, canceled a contract to purchase 300,000 tonnes of U.S. supplies, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday, adding that another 120,000 tonnes sold to unknown destinations -- which traders believe are buyers from China -- were also scrapped. * Egypt's GASC, the government's wheat buyer, said on Wednesday morning it bought 180,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat as part of a tender announced on Tuesday afternoon. * Separately, the U.S. Agriculture Department said that private exporters reported the sale of 110,000 tonnes of U.S. hard red winter wheat to Egypt. MARKET NEWS * The euro hovered at multi-month highs against the dollar and yen on Wednesday, having extended recent gains as tentative signs of progress in the U.S. fiscal talks bolstered demand for riskier assets. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday as expectations a battle over the U.S. budget will be resolved spurred optimism about crude demand in the world's top consumer. * U.S. stocks sold off late in the day to close at session lows on Wednesday as talks to avert a year-end fiscal crisis turned sour, even as investors still expect a deal. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0300 Japan BOJ rate decision 0930 U.K. Retail sales for November 1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1330 U.S. GDP Weekly 1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks ECB Governing Council and General Council meeting 1500 U.S. Existing home sales for November Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 806.50 0.75 +0.09% -0.59% 854.05 32 CBOT corn 702.75 -0.25 -0.04% -2.40% 738.22 26 CBOT soy 1438.50 1.50 +0.10% -1.88% 1446.28 33 CBOT rice $15.24 $0.04 +0.26% +0.53% $15.15 48 WTI crude $89.69 -$0.29 -0.32% +2.00% $87.11 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.322 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.09% USD/AUD 1.047 0.000 -0.05% -0.52% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)