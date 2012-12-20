SYDNEY, Dec 20 U.S. soybeans edged up a fraction
on Tuesday, gaining for the first time in three days, while corn
was steady after dropping 2 percent in the prior session to a
more than 5-month low, weighed down by a forecast for 2013
acreage at the biggest since 1936.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.1
percent to $14.38-1/2 a bushel, having slipped 1.98 percent on
Wednesday.
* March corn was unchanged at $7.03 a bushel, after
dipping 2.1 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat inched up to $8.06-1/2 a bushel, having
closed down 0.59 percent on Wednesday.
* Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its 2013
U.S. corn acreage forecast to 99.026 million acres, which would
be the most since 1936. The raised acreage view came despite
sluggish demand for corn from importers and ethanol producers.
* Soybeans weighed down by China's cancellation of purchases
of U.S. supplies.
* China, the world's largest consumer of soybeans, canceled
a contract to purchase 300,000 tonnes of U.S. supplies, the U.S.
Agriculture Department said on Tuesday, adding that another
120,000 tonnes sold to unknown destinations -- which traders
believe are buyers from China -- were also scrapped.
* Egypt's GASC, the government's wheat buyer, said on
Wednesday morning it bought 180,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red
winter wheat as part of a tender announced on Tuesday afternoon.
* Separately, the U.S. Agriculture Department said that
private exporters reported the sale of 110,000 tonnes of U.S.
hard red winter wheat to Egypt.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro hovered at multi-month highs against the dollar
and yen on Wednesday, having extended recent gains as tentative
signs of progress in the U.S. fiscal talks bolstered demand for
riskier assets.
* Oil prices rose on Wednesday as expectations a battle over
the U.S. budget will be resolved spurred optimism about crude
demand in the world's top consumer.
* U.S. stocks sold off late in the day to close at session
lows on Wednesday as talks to avert a year-end fiscal crisis
turned sour, even as investors still expect a deal.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)