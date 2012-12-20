* Corn lingers near 5-mth low, U.S. acreage f'cast weighs
* Soybeans hit 3-wk low on fears of waning China demand
* Wheat edges higher, supported by Egypt tender
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 20 U.S. corn prices edged higher on
Thursday but remained near a five-month low, weighed down by a
forecast that 2013 acreage would be the largest in nearly 80
years, while soybeans fell to a three-week low on signs of
waning Chinese demand.
Chicago Board of Trade March corn had climbed 0.07
percent to $7.04-1/4 a bushel by 0207 GMT in choppy trade. Corn
slipped 2.1 percent in the previous session, hitting a more than
five-month trough.
Widely watched private analytics firm Informa Economics
raised its 2013 U.S. corn acreage forecast to 99.026 million
acres, which would be the most since 1936. The view came despite
sluggish demand for corn from importers and ethanol producers.
"The Informa numbers were bearish (for prices), there is no
doubt about that, but corn is bouncing back a little today,"
said Andrew Woodhouse, a grains analyst at Advance Trading
Australasia.
Analysts also noted pressure from position-squaring ahead of
year-end.
January soybeans fell 0.23 percent to $14.33-1/4 a
bushel, the lowest since November 30. The oilseed slid 1.98
percent on Wednesday.
March wheat inched up 0.12 percent to $8.06-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.59 percent the day before.
Soybeans have dropped more than 4 percent since China, the
world's largest buyer of beans, cancelled a contract to purchase
300,000 tonnes of U.S. supplies.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said that another 120,000
tonnes sold to unknown destinations -- which traders believe to
be in China -- were also scrapped.
Wheat fell despite Egypt on Wednesday confirming it bought
180,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat as part of a tender
announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Separately, the USDA said that private exporters reported
the sale of 110,000 tonnes of U.S. hard red winter wheat to
Egypt.
Grains prices at 0207 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 806.75 1.00 +0.12% -0.55% 854.06 34
CBOT corn 703.50 0.50 +0.07% -2.29% 738.24 26
CBOT soy 1433.75 -3.25 -0.23% -2.20% 1446.12 32
CBOT rice $15.23 $0.04 +0.23% +0.49% $15.15 46
WTI crude $89.56 -$0.42 -0.47% +1.85% $87.10 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.322 $0.000 -0.02% -0.04%
USD/AUD 1.047 -0.001 -0.12% -0.60%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Joseph Radford)