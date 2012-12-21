SYDNEY, DEC 21 - U.S. soybeans rebounded on Friday, after
sharp losses in the previous session when the oilseed hit a
one-month low following canceled orders by China, though
soybeans faced the biggest weekly losses in three months.
Corn edged higher after hitting a near six-month low in the
previous session, but also remained on course to record its
biggest weekly loss in three months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.94
percent to $14.22 a bushel, having slid 2.09 percent on
Thursday. Soybeans are down about 5 percent for the week.
* March corn rose 0.39 percent to $6.99-1/4 a bushel,
having fell 0.85 percent in the previous session. Corn is down
4.38 percent for the week.
* March wheat was little changed at $7.91 a bushel,
having closed down 1.8 percent on Thursday. Wheat is down 2.83
percent for the week, the third consecutive week of losses.
* Private exporters reported the cancellation of 540,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans sold to China - the biggest cancellation
by the world's top importer of the oilseed in at least 14 years
- the U.S. Agriculture Department said.
* USDA said early on Thursday that weekly export sales of
corn were 120,200 tonnes, well below forecasts for 250,000 to
550,000 tonnes.
* Argentina's Agriculture Ministry on Thursday cut its
estimate for 2012/13 wheat production by 5 percent to 10.5
million tonnes, which is still higher than leading private
forecasts but reflects damage caused by wet weather.
* The first heavy winter storm of the season hit the U.S.
Plains on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, bringing some
much needed moisture to the region and providing some relief
from the dry conditions that have been hampering winter wheat
development in that key growing area.
* A forecast for the biggest U.S. corn acreage since 1936
from closely watched private analytics firm Informa Economics
also was weighing on prices.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen struggled near multi-month lows against the
greenback and euro on Friday, on track to clinch the title of
worst major performing currency of 2012 as the last full trading
week of the year draws to a close.
* U.S. crude oil futures edged higher while Brent futures
slid in choppy trading on Thursday as Republicans pushed their
budget proposal but indicated their will to work with the Obama
administration to resolve the nation's budget crisis.
* U.S stocks rebounded from early losses on Thursday after
Republican House Speaker John Boehner said he would keep working
on a solution to the "fiscal cliff" while also slamming
President Barack Obama's approach to budget canceled
DATA 21 DEC/GMT
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Weekly
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
2000 U.S. USDA-Cattle on Feed Dec
2000 U.S. USDA-Cattle Placed on Fd Nov
2000 U.S. USDA-Cattle Marketed Nov
2000 U.S. Cold Pork Belly Stocks Nov
2000 U.S. Cold Storage-Beef Stocks Nov
2000 U.S. Cold Storage- FCOJ Stock Nov
Japan releases monthly economic report for Dec
0930 UK Current account and final GDP reading for Q3
1330 U.S. Personal income/spending for November
1330 U.S. Durable goods for November
1530 U.S. ECRI weekly
Grains prices at 0107 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 791.00 0.50 +0.06% -1.83% 849.25 27
CBOT corn 699.25 2.75 +0.39% -0.53% 736.40 28
CBOT soy 1422.00 13.25 +0.94% -1.04% 1442.77 35
CBOT rice $15.26 -$0.02 -0.13% +0.39% $15.16 49
WTI crude $89.90 -$0.23 -0.26% +0.44% $87.28 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.321 -$0.003 -0.23% -0.11%
USD/AUD 1.045 -0.003 -0.25% -0.24%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)