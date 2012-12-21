SYDNEY, DEC 21 - U.S. soybeans rebounded on Friday, after sharp losses in the previous session when the oilseed hit a one-month low following canceled orders by China, though soybeans faced the biggest weekly losses in three months. Corn edged higher after hitting a near six-month low in the previous session, but also remained on course to record its biggest weekly loss in three months. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.94 percent to $14.22 a bushel, having slid 2.09 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are down about 5 percent for the week. * March corn rose 0.39 percent to $6.99-1/4 a bushel, having fell 0.85 percent in the previous session. Corn is down 4.38 percent for the week. * March wheat was little changed at $7.91 a bushel, having closed down 1.8 percent on Thursday. Wheat is down 2.83 percent for the week, the third consecutive week of losses. * Private exporters reported the cancellation of 540,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans sold to China - the biggest cancellation by the world's top importer of the oilseed in at least 14 years - the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * USDA said early on Thursday that weekly export sales of corn were 120,200 tonnes, well below forecasts for 250,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * Argentina's Agriculture Ministry on Thursday cut its estimate for 2012/13 wheat production by 5 percent to 10.5 million tonnes, which is still higher than leading private forecasts but reflects damage caused by wet weather. * The first heavy winter storm of the season hit the U.S. Plains on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, bringing some much needed moisture to the region and providing some relief from the dry conditions that have been hampering winter wheat development in that key growing area. * A forecast for the biggest U.S. corn acreage since 1936 from closely watched private analytics firm Informa Economics also was weighing on prices. MARKET NEWS * The yen struggled near multi-month lows against the greenback and euro on Friday, on track to clinch the title of worst major performing currency of 2012 as the last full trading week of the year draws to a close. * U.S. crude oil futures edged higher while Brent futures slid in choppy trading on Thursday as Republicans pushed their budget proposal but indicated their will to work with the Obama administration to resolve the nation's budget crisis. * U.S stocks rebounded from early losses on Thursday after Republican House Speaker John Boehner said he would keep working on a solution to the "fiscal cliff" while also slamming President Barack Obama's approach to budget canceled DATA 21 DEC/GMT 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Weekly 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly 2000 U.S. USDA-Cattle on Feed Dec 2000 U.S. USDA-Cattle Placed on Fd Nov 2000 U.S. USDA-Cattle Marketed Nov 2000 U.S. Cold Pork Belly Stocks Nov 2000 U.S. Cold Storage-Beef Stocks Nov 2000 U.S. Cold Storage- FCOJ Stock Nov Japan releases monthly economic report for Dec 0930 UK Current account and final GDP reading for Q3 1330 U.S. Personal income/spending for November 1330 U.S. Durable goods for November 1530 U.S. ECRI weekly Grains prices at 0107 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 791.00 0.50 +0.06% -1.83% 849.25 27 CBOT corn 699.25 2.75 +0.39% -0.53% 736.40 28 CBOT soy 1422.00 13.25 +0.94% -1.04% 1442.77 35 CBOT rice $15.26 -$0.02 -0.13% +0.39% $15.16 49 WTI crude $89.90 -$0.23 -0.26% +0.44% $87.28 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.321 -$0.003 -0.23% -0.11% USD/AUD 1.045 -0.003 -0.25% -0.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)