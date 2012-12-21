* Soybeans firm on technical bounce following sharp losses in previous session * Corn climbs, but on course for biggest weekly loss in three months * Wheat rises, supported by South American production concerns By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 21 U.S. soybeans climbed on Friday as technical buying drove a rebound from sharp losses in the previous session, but they remain on course for their biggest weekly drop in three months. Corn edged higher after hitting a near six-month low on Thursday, but is on track to record its largest weekly loss since the week ending September 23. Wheat firmed, having marked a near-six-month low on Thursday. Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.94 percent to $14.22 a bushel by 0335 GMT, after sliding 2.09 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are down about 5 percent for the week. "We are seeing a technical bounce after the sharp sell-off on Thursday," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural strategist at ANZ. March corn rose 0.36 percent to $6.99 a bushel, after dropping 0.85 percent in the previous session. Corn is down 4.34 percent for the week. March wheat rose 0.38 at $7.93-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.8 percent on Thursday. Wheat is down 2.61 percent for the week, the third consecutive week of losses. EXPORTS WEIGH Soybeans came under sustained pressure this week on signs of softer demand from China, the world's largest consumer of the oilseed. Private exporters reported the cancellation of 540,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans sold to China - the biggest cancellation by the world's top importer of the oilseed in at least 14 years - the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday. Traders said the cancellations were due to a likely bumper crop in Brazil, the world's second-largest soybean exporter, where China could book supplies at much lower prices. Brazil's government food supply agency Conab forecast the soybean crop at a record 82.6 million tonnes. Corn also slumped under pressure from weaker demand, while a forecast for the biggest U.S. corn acreage since 1936 from closely watched private analytics firm Informa Economics also dragged on prices. USDA said early on Thursday that weekly export sales of corn were 120,200 tonnes, well below forecasts for 250,000 to 550,000 tonnes. Corn drew some support from continued concerns over South American production, however. Argentina's Agriculture Ministry on Thursday cut its estimate for 2012/13 wheat production by 5 percent to 10.5 million tonnes, which is still higher than leading private forecasts but reflects damage caused by wet weather. Grains prices at 0335 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 793.50 3.00 +0.38% -1.52% 849.33 30 CBOT corn 699.00 2.50 +0.36% -0.57% 736.39 28 CBOT soy 1422.00 13.25 +0.94% -1.04% 1442.77 35 CBOT rice $15.29 $0.01 +0.07% +0.59% $15.16 51 WTI crude $88.97 -$1.16 -1.29% -0.60% $87.25 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.319 -$0.005 -0.39% -0.26% USD/AUD 1.045 -0.004 -0.33% -0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)