* Soybeans firm on technical bounce following sharp losses
in previous session
* Corn climbs, but on course for biggest weekly loss in
three months
* Wheat rises, supported by South American production
concerns
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 21 U.S. soybeans climbed on Friday
as technical buying drove a rebound from sharp losses in the
previous session, but they remain on course for their biggest
weekly drop in three months.
Corn edged higher after hitting a near six-month low on
Thursday, but is on track to record its largest weekly loss
since the week ending September 23.
Wheat firmed, having marked a near-six-month low on
Thursday.
Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.94
percent to $14.22 a bushel by 0335 GMT, after sliding 2.09
percent on Thursday. Soybeans are down about 5 percent for the
week.
"We are seeing a technical bounce after the sharp sell-off
on Thursday," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural
strategist at ANZ.
March corn rose 0.36 percent to $6.99 a bushel, after
dropping 0.85 percent in the previous session. Corn is down 4.34
percent for the week.
March wheat rose 0.38 at $7.93-1/2 a bushel, having
closed down 1.8 percent on Thursday. Wheat is down 2.61 percent
for the week, the third consecutive week of losses.
EXPORTS WEIGH
Soybeans came under sustained pressure this week on signs of
softer demand from China, the world's largest consumer of the
oilseed.
Private exporters reported the cancellation of 540,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans sold to China - the biggest cancellation
by the world's top importer of the oilseed in at least 14 years
- the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday.
Traders said the cancellations were due to a likely bumper
crop in Brazil, the world's second-largest soybean exporter,
where China could book supplies at much lower prices.
Brazil's government food supply agency Conab forecast the
soybean crop at a record 82.6 million tonnes.
Corn also slumped under pressure from weaker demand, while a
forecast for the biggest U.S. corn acreage since 1936 from
closely watched private analytics firm Informa Economics also
dragged on prices.
USDA said early on Thursday that weekly export sales of corn
were 120,200 tonnes, well below forecasts for 250,000 to 550,000
tonnes.
Corn drew some support from continued concerns over South
American production, however.
Argentina's Agriculture Ministry on Thursday cut its
estimate for 2012/13 wheat production by 5 percent to 10.5
million tonnes, which is still higher than leading private
forecasts but reflects damage caused by wet weather.
Grains prices at 0335 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 793.50 3.00 +0.38% -1.52% 849.33 30
CBOT corn 699.00 2.50 +0.36% -0.57% 736.39 28
CBOT soy 1422.00 13.25 +0.94% -1.04% 1442.77 35
CBOT rice $15.29 $0.01 +0.07% +0.59% $15.16 51
WTI crude $88.97 -$1.16 -1.29% -0.60% $87.25 60
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.319 -$0.005 -0.39% -0.26%
USD/AUD 1.045 -0.004 -0.33% -0.32%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Joseph Radford)