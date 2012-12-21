* Soybeans rise on bargain hunting
* Corn registers third straight weekly loss
* Wheat firm on production concerns in U.S. and Argentina
(Updates with closing U.S. prices)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 21 U.S. soybean prices
climbed 1.6 percent on Friday in a rebound from sharp losses the
previous session, but still notched their first weekly drop in
one month.
Corn and wheat rose more modestly after hitting nearly
six-month lows on Thursday.
The market is "very, very oversold, you're down pretty hard
for the week, so you've got some bargain hunters coming in,"
said Jerrod Kitt, director of market information at The Linn
Group in Chicago. "The break is starting to stimulate some
foreign demand."
Grains advanced despite declines in other financial markets,
with equities and crude oil sliding the day after talks to avert
a U.S. fiscal crisis were dealt a setback.
"It's impressive that we're so resilient in the face of
weakness in the macro markets," said Arlan Suderman, senior
market analyst at Water Street Advisory in Illinois.
Nearby corn and soybeans failed to test key support levels
during their steep drops this week, triggering a technical
bounce, in addition to bargain-hunting, Suderman said.
Funds may have wrapped up much of their year-end liquidation
of positions, and corn and soybeans typically pick up strength
around the holidays, said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst
at Futures International.
"There's little left of the sellers so the buyers come back
in and they can afford it," he said.
Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 22 cents
or 1.6 percent to $14.30-3/4 a bushel after sliding more than 2
percent on Thursday. Soybeans lost 4.4 percent for the week.
Soybeans came under sustained pressure this week because of
signs of softer demand from China, the world's largest consumer
of the oilseed.
There were no fresh cancellations of Chinese purchases on
Friday, although the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that a
110,000-tonne soybean sale reported as export business to
unknown destinations on Tuesday, was actually a domestic deal.
On Thursday, private exporters reported the cancellation of
540,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans sold to China -- the biggest
cancellation by the world's top importer of the oilseed in at
least 14 years.
Traders said the cancellations were due to a likely bumper
crop in Brazil, the world's second-largest soybean exporter,
where China could book supplies at much lower prices.
Heavy rains have fallen over Brazil's southern grain
producing states this week, meteorologist Somar said on Friday,
as some analysts raised their views for what is expected to be a
record soybean crop.
Brazil's government food supply agency Conab forecast the
soybean crop at a record 82.6 million tonnes.
March corn rose 5-1/2 cents or 0.8 percent to $7.02 a
bushel, with short-covering and bargain-buying noted. The
contract shed 3.9 percent for the week, which was its third
straight weekly loss.
Corn drew some support from continued concerns over South
American production.
Corn slumped this week under pressure from weaker demand,
while a forecast for the biggest U.S. corn acreage since 1936
from closely watched private analytics firm Informa Economics
also dragged on prices.
March wheat edged up 1-1/2 cents or 0.2 percent at
$7.92 a bushel, overcoming brief losses. Wheat gave up 2.7
percent for the week, the third consecutive week of losses.
Wheat is underpinned by drought threatening the U.S. winter
wheat crop. The first major snow storm of winter did little to
ease the drought, which is the worst in more than 50 years in
the crop-growing U.S. Central Plains and Midwest.
Argentina's Agriculture Ministry on Thursday cut its
estimate for 2012/13 wheat production by 5 percent to 10.5
million tonnes, which is still higher than leading private
forecasts but reflects damage caused by wet weather.
Prices at 2:20 p.m. CST (2020 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 702.00 5.50 0.8% 8.6%
CBOT soy 1430.75 22.00 1.6% 19.4%
CBOT meal 433.80 6.10 1.4% 40.2%
CBOT soyoil 48.71 0.80 1.7% -6.5%
CBOT wheat 792.00 1.50 0.2% 21.3%
CBOT rice 1520.50 -7.00 -0.5% 4.1%
EU wheat 254.50 5.50 2.2% 25.7%
US crude 88.77 -1.36 -1.5% -10.2%
Dow Jones 13,181 -131 -1.0% 7.9%
Gold 1656.14 9.00 0.5% 5.9%
Euro/dollar 1.3174 -0.0068 -0.5% 1.8%
Dollar Index 79.6120 0.3510 0.4% -0.7%
Baltic Freight 700 -8 -1.1% -59.7%
(Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam and Colin
Packham in Sydney; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid, Grant McCool
and David Gregorio)