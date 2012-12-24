SYDNEY, Dec 24 U.S. soybeans rose on Monday,
extending gains into a second straight session, as technical
buying supported the oilseed after sharp falls last week when
signs of weak demand from China dragged down prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.54
percent to $14.37 a bushel, having firmed 1.74 percent on
Friday. Last week, the contract closed down more than 4 percent,
its steepest weekly decline since mid-November.
* March corn rose 0.25 percent to $7.03-3/4 a bushel,
having gained 0.79 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat rose 0.38 percent to $7.95 a bushel,
having closed up 0.19 percent on Friday.
* Soybeans came under pressure last week from signs of
softer demand from China, the world's largest consumer of soy.
* There were no fresh cancellations of Chinese purchases on
Friday, although the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that a
110,000-tonne soybean sale reported as export business to
unknown destinations on Tuesday, was actually a domestic deal.
* Last week, private exporters reported the cancellation of
540,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans sold to China - the biggest
cancellation by the world's top importer of the oilseed in at
least 14 years.
* Traders said the cancellations were due to a likely bumper
crop in Brazil, the world's second-largest soybean exporter,
where China could book supplies at much lower prices.
* Heavy rains have fallen over Brazil's southern grain
producing states this week, meteorologist Somar said on Friday.
* Brazil's government food supply agency Conab forecast the
soybean crop at a record 82.6 million tonnes.
* Corn, which dropped about 4 percent last week, came under
pressure from weaker demand. A forecast for the biggest U.S.
corn acreage since 1936 from closely watched private analytics
firm Informa Economics also dragged on prices.
* Wheat is underpinned by drought threatening the U.S.
winter wheat crop. The first major snow storm of winter did
little to ease the drought, which is the worst in more than 50
years in the crop-growing U.S. Central Plains and Midwest.
* Argentina's Agriculture Ministry cut its estimate for
2012/13 wheat production by 5 percent to 10.5 million tonnes,
which is still higher than leading private forecasts but
reflects damage caused by wet weather.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares steadied in quiet pre-holiday trade after a
slump late last week, with markets cautious over whether the
United States can avoid a fiscal crisis.
* U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday after a Republican
plan to avoid the "fiscal cliff" failed to gain sufficient
support on Thursday night, draining hopes that a deal would be
reached before 2013.
* Investors turned to the relative safety of the U.S. dollar
on Friday as Washington's struggle to come up with a negotiated
budget that averts spending cuts and tax increases took a turn
for the worse, sparking greater fears of a recession.
* U.S. crude remained below $89 a barrel on Monday, amid
uncertainty over the U.S. fiscal situation.
Grains prices at 0023 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 795.00 3.00 +0.38% +0.57% 845.68 34
CBOT corn 703.75 1.75 +0.25% +1.04% 735.15 34
CBOT soy 1437.00 7.75 +0.54% +2.01% 1442.64 43
CBOT rice $15.23 $0.02 +0.13% -0.33% $15.16 48
WTI crude $88.63 -$0.03 -0.03% -1.66% $87.33 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.317 $0.000 -0.03% -0.14%
USD/AUD 1.038 -0.001 -0.09% -0.20%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)