SYDNEY, Dec 24 U.S. soybeans rose on Monday, extending gains into a second straight session, as technical buying supported the oilseed after sharp falls last week when signs of weak demand from China dragged down prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.54 percent to $14.37 a bushel, having firmed 1.74 percent on Friday. Last week, the contract closed down more than 4 percent, its steepest weekly decline since mid-November. * March corn rose 0.25 percent to $7.03-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.79 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.38 percent to $7.95 a bushel, having closed up 0.19 percent on Friday. * Soybeans came under pressure last week from signs of softer demand from China, the world's largest consumer of soy. * There were no fresh cancellations of Chinese purchases on Friday, although the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that a 110,000-tonne soybean sale reported as export business to unknown destinations on Tuesday, was actually a domestic deal. * Last week, private exporters reported the cancellation of 540,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans sold to China - the biggest cancellation by the world's top importer of the oilseed in at least 14 years. * Traders said the cancellations were due to a likely bumper crop in Brazil, the world's second-largest soybean exporter, where China could book supplies at much lower prices. * Heavy rains have fallen over Brazil's southern grain producing states this week, meteorologist Somar said on Friday. * Brazil's government food supply agency Conab forecast the soybean crop at a record 82.6 million tonnes. * Corn, which dropped about 4 percent last week, came under pressure from weaker demand. A forecast for the biggest U.S. corn acreage since 1936 from closely watched private analytics firm Informa Economics also dragged on prices. * Wheat is underpinned by drought threatening the U.S. winter wheat crop. The first major snow storm of winter did little to ease the drought, which is the worst in more than 50 years in the crop-growing U.S. Central Plains and Midwest. * Argentina's Agriculture Ministry cut its estimate for 2012/13 wheat production by 5 percent to 10.5 million tonnes, which is still higher than leading private forecasts but reflects damage caused by wet weather. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares steadied in quiet pre-holiday trade after a slump late last week, with markets cautious over whether the United States can avoid a fiscal crisis. * U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday after a Republican plan to avoid the "fiscal cliff" failed to gain sufficient support on Thursday night, draining hopes that a deal would be reached before 2013. * Investors turned to the relative safety of the U.S. dollar on Friday as Washington's struggle to come up with a negotiated budget that averts spending cuts and tax increases took a turn for the worse, sparking greater fears of a recession. * U.S. crude remained below $89 a barrel on Monday, amid uncertainty over the U.S. fiscal situation. Grains prices at 0023 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 795.00 3.00 +0.38% +0.57% 845.68 34 CBOT corn 703.75 1.75 +0.25% +1.04% 735.15 34 CBOT soy 1437.00 7.75 +0.54% +2.01% 1442.64 43 CBOT rice $15.23 $0.02 +0.13% -0.33% $15.16 48 WTI crude $88.63 -$0.03 -0.03% -1.66% $87.33 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.317 $0.000 -0.03% -0.14% USD/AUD 1.038 -0.001 -0.09% -0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)