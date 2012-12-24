* Soy up 0.3 pct, corn gains 0.4 pct, wheat rises 0.5 pct * Bargain buying supports soybeans after last week's losses * Wheat firms on U.S. crop concerns, Argentine output (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 24 Chicago soybeans rose for a second straight session on Monday as the market was underpinned by bargain hunting after prices slid to a one-month low last week, while wheat was supported by concerns over dryness hurting the U.S. winter crop. Corn futures gained on expectations of a rebound in demand for U.S. supplies with the market dropping to its lowest since early July last week. The soybean market has been weighed down by signs of weakening demand from China, the world's top importer, which has cancelled U.S. cargoes on hopes of cheaper supplies from South America early next year. "It is a bit of a rebound from oversold levels after the market got spooked by news of Chinese buyers cancelling cargoes," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "Most markets are going to chop around in a range as there is not much action." Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $14.33-3/4 a bushel by 0330 GMT, after having firmed 1.7 percent on Friday. Last week, the contract closed down more than 4 percent, its steepest weekly decline since mid-November. March corn rose 0.4 percent to $7.04-1/2 a bushel and March wheat added 0.5 percent to $7.95-3/4 a bushel. Last week, private exporters reported the cancellation of 540,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans sold to China -- the biggest cancellation by the world's top importer of the oilseed in at least 14 years. Traders said the cancellations were due to a likely bumper crop in Brazil, the world's second-largest soybean exporter, where China could book supplies at much lower prices. Brazil's government food supply agency Conab forecast the soybean crop at a record 82.6 million tonnes. The weather in Brazil's soybean areas has generally been favourable for the crop and the harvest is expected to kick off by early January, according to agronomists. In addition, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday that a 110,000-tonne soybean sale to unknown destinations for 2012/13 delivery that was announced on Tuesday was incorrect. The front-month corn dropped to its lowest since early July last week on softer demand for U.S. cargoes. A forecast for the biggest U.S. corn acreage since 1936 from closely watched private analytics firm Informa Economics also dragged down prices. "U.S. hasn't been competitive in the corn export market but around $7 a bushel it starts getting competitive again," said Thianpiriya. The wheat market was underpinned by drought threatening the U.S. winter wheat crop. The first major snow storm of winter did little to ease the drought, which is the worst in more than 50 years in the crop-growing U.S. Central Plains and Midwest. Argentina's Agriculture Ministry has cut its estimate for 2012/13 wheat production by 5 percent to 10.5 million tonnes, which is still higher than leading private forecasts but reflects damage caused by wet weather. Prices at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 795.75 3.75 +0.47% 870.93 34 CBOT corn 704.50 2.50 +0.36% 765.39 35 CBOT soy 1433.75 4.50 +0.31% 1578.33 42 CBOT rice $15.20 -$0.01 -0.03% $15.47 47 WTI crude $88.50 -$0.16 -0.18% $88.93 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.318 $0.089 +7.23% USD/AUD 1.040 -0.015 -1.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)