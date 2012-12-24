* Soy up 0.3 pct, corn gains 0.4 pct, wheat rises 0.5 pct
* Bargain buying supports soybeans after last week's losses
* Wheat firms on U.S. crop concerns, Argentine output
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 24 Chicago soybeans rose for a
second straight session on Monday as the market was underpinned
by bargain hunting after prices slid to a one-month low last
week, while wheat was supported by concerns over dryness hurting
the U.S. winter crop.
Corn futures gained on expectations of a rebound in demand
for U.S. supplies with the market dropping to its lowest since
early July last week.
The soybean market has been weighed down by signs of
weakening demand from China, the world's top importer, which has
cancelled U.S. cargoes on hopes of cheaper supplies from South
America early next year.
"It is a bit of a rebound from oversold levels after the
market got spooked by news of Chinese buyers cancelling
cargoes," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural strategist at
ANZ in Singapore. "Most markets are going to chop around in a
range as there is not much action."
Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.3 percent
to $14.33-3/4 a bushel by 0330 GMT, after having firmed 1.7
percent on Friday. Last week, the contract closed down more than
4 percent, its steepest weekly decline since mid-November.
March corn rose 0.4 percent to $7.04-1/2 a bushel and
March wheat added 0.5 percent to $7.95-3/4 a bushel.
Last week, private exporters reported the cancellation of
540,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans sold to China -- the biggest
cancellation by the world's top importer of the oilseed in at
least 14 years.
Traders said the cancellations were due to a likely bumper
crop in Brazil, the world's second-largest soybean exporter,
where China could book supplies at much lower prices.
Brazil's government food supply agency Conab forecast the
soybean crop at a record 82.6 million tonnes.
The weather in Brazil's soybean areas has generally been
favourable for the crop and the harvest is expected to kick off
by early January, according to agronomists.
In addition, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on
Friday that a 110,000-tonne soybean sale to unknown destinations
for 2012/13 delivery that was announced on Tuesday was
incorrect.
The front-month corn dropped to its lowest since early
July last week on softer demand for U.S. cargoes. A forecast for
the biggest U.S. corn acreage since 1936 from closely watched
private analytics firm Informa Economics also dragged down
prices.
"U.S. hasn't been competitive in the corn export market but
around $7 a bushel it starts getting competitive again," said
Thianpiriya.
The wheat market was underpinned by drought threatening the
U.S. winter wheat crop. The first major snow storm of winter did
little to ease the drought, which is the worst in more than 50
years in the crop-growing U.S. Central Plains and Midwest.
Argentina's Agriculture Ministry has cut its estimate for
2012/13 wheat production by 5 percent to 10.5 million tonnes,
which is still higher than leading private forecasts but
reflects damage caused by wet weather.
Prices at 0330 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 795.75 3.75 +0.47% 870.93 34
CBOT corn 704.50 2.50 +0.36% 765.39 35
CBOT soy 1433.75 4.50 +0.31% 1578.33 42
CBOT rice $15.20 -$0.01 -0.03% $15.47 47
WTI crude $88.50 -$0.16 -0.18% $88.93 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.318 $0.089 +7.23%
USD/AUD 1.040 -0.015 -1.43%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
