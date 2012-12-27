SYDNEY, Dec 27 U.S. wheat futures edged higher
on Thursday, supported by bargain hunting as the grain rebounded
slightly from a six-month low, touched in the previous session
when end-of-year positioning and weak export demand weighed on
wheat.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.19 percent
to $7.76 a bushel, having slid 2.4 percent on Wednesday to their
lowest level since June 27.
* March soybeans rose 0.12 percent to $14.20-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday
* March corn firmed 0.18 percent to $9.94-1/2 a bushel
after sliding 1.56 percent in the previous session.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported the amount of
wheat inspected for export in the latest week at 15.128 million
bushels, within a range of trade estimates for 12 million to 17
million.
* USDA showed corn export inspections at 13.475 million
bushels, within the range of estimates for 9 million to 14
million.
* Traders were monitoring crop weather in the southern U.S.
Plains hard red winter wheat region, where cold temperatures
this week raised the threat of crop damage from winterkill.
Temperatures in northwest Kansas were in the single digits
Fahrenheit (minus 12 to minus 17 Celsius) on Wednesday morning.
* The Commodity Weather Group (CWG) reported sub-zero
(Fahrenheit) temperatures from parts of Colorado into the
northern Plains in the past two days, but said protective
snowpack would limit any crop damage.
* In South America, wet areas of Argentina were expected to
turn drier in the next two weeks, easing concerns about excess
moisture, while welcome rains were forecast later this week and
next week for parts of central Brazil.
* Export demand for scarce supplies of U.S. soybeans helped
underpin the market, limiting losses. The USDA on Wednesday
confirmed sales of 115,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and
another 108,000 tonnes to unknown destinations, both for
delivery in 2012/13.
* USDA reported weekly export inspections of U.S. soybeans
at 44.486 million bushels, above a range of trade estimates for
37 million to 42 million.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen on Thursday traded close to a more than two-year
low against the dollar touched in the previous session,
reflecting expectations that the new government of Premier
Shinzo Abe will push to weaken Japan's currency and implement
aggressive stimulus.
* U.S. oil futures rose to the highest in more than nine
weeks on Wednesday on hopes that renewed talks will prevent a
U.S. fiscal crisis, and as cold weather and technical buying
added to the upward momentum.
* U.S. stocks fell for a third straight day on Wednesday,
dragged lower by retail stocks after a report showed consumers
spent less in the holiday shopping season than last year.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Construction orders yy Nov 2012
1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1500 U.S. New home sales Nov
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
2300 S.Korea Industrial output yy Nov 2012
2313 Japan Manufacturing PMI Dec 2012
2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Nov 2012
2350 Japan Industrial output prelim mm Nov 2012
2350 Japan IP forecast 1 mth ahead Nov 2012
Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Dec 2012
Grains prices at 2358 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 776.00 1.50 +0.19% -2.24% 839.28 23
CBOT corn 694.50 1.25 +0.18% -1.38% 733.06 28
CBOT soy 1420.25 1.75 +0.12% -1.35% 1443.79 38
CBOT rice $15.16 $0.01 +0.07% -1.21% $15.18 45
WTI crude $90.89 -$0.09 -0.10% +2.57% $87.69 71
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.323 $0.000 +0.03% +0.34%
USD/AUD 1.036 -0.001 -0.13% +0.10%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by M.D. Golan)