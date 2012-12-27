SYDNEY, Dec 27 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, supported by bargain hunting as the grain rebounded slightly from a six-month low, touched in the previous session when end-of-year positioning and weak export demand weighed on wheat. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.19 percent to $7.76 a bushel, having slid 2.4 percent on Wednesday to their lowest level since June 27. * March soybeans rose 0.12 percent to $14.20-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday * March corn firmed 0.18 percent to $9.94-1/2 a bushel after sliding 1.56 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported the amount of wheat inspected for export in the latest week at 15.128 million bushels, within a range of trade estimates for 12 million to 17 million. * USDA showed corn export inspections at 13.475 million bushels, within the range of estimates for 9 million to 14 million. * Traders were monitoring crop weather in the southern U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region, where cold temperatures this week raised the threat of crop damage from winterkill. Temperatures in northwest Kansas were in the single digits Fahrenheit (minus 12 to minus 17 Celsius) on Wednesday morning. * The Commodity Weather Group (CWG) reported sub-zero (Fahrenheit) temperatures from parts of Colorado into the northern Plains in the past two days, but said protective snowpack would limit any crop damage. * In South America, wet areas of Argentina were expected to turn drier in the next two weeks, easing concerns about excess moisture, while welcome rains were forecast later this week and next week for parts of central Brazil. * Export demand for scarce supplies of U.S. soybeans helped underpin the market, limiting losses. The USDA on Wednesday confirmed sales of 115,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and another 108,000 tonnes to unknown destinations, both for delivery in 2012/13. * USDA reported weekly export inspections of U.S. soybeans at 44.486 million bushels, above a range of trade estimates for 37 million to 42 million. MARKET NEWS * The yen on Thursday traded close to a more than two-year low against the dollar touched in the previous session, reflecting expectations that the new government of Premier Shinzo Abe will push to weaken Japan's currency and implement aggressive stimulus. * U.S. oil futures rose to the highest in more than nine weeks on Wednesday on hopes that renewed talks will prevent a U.S. fiscal crisis, and as cold weather and technical buying added to the upward momentum. * U.S. stocks fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, dragged lower by retail stocks after a report showed consumers spent less in the holiday shopping season than last year. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Construction orders yy Nov 2012 1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1500 U.S. New home sales Nov 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly 2300 S.Korea Industrial output yy Nov 2012 2313 Japan Manufacturing PMI Dec 2012 2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Nov 2012 2350 Japan Industrial output prelim mm Nov 2012 2350 Japan IP forecast 1 mth ahead Nov 2012 Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Dec 2012 Grains prices at 2358 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 776.00 1.50 +0.19% -2.24% 839.28 23 CBOT corn 694.50 1.25 +0.18% -1.38% 733.06 28 CBOT soy 1420.25 1.75 +0.12% -1.35% 1443.79 38 CBOT rice $15.16 $0.01 +0.07% -1.21% $15.18 45 WTI crude $90.89 -$0.09 -0.10% +2.57% $87.69 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.323 $0.000 +0.03% +0.34% USD/AUD 1.036 -0.001 -0.13% +0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by M.D. Golan)