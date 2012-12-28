SYDNEY, Dec 28 U.S. wheat rose for the first
time in three sessions on Friday, edging up from losses the
previous day when concerns over the impasse in U.S. "fiscal
cliff" talks weighed on the market.
The grain remains on course to finish the week down nearly 2
percent, however, hurt by weak export demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March wheat gained 0.49
percent to $7.76 a bushel, after closing down 0.29 percent on
Thursday.
* March soybeans climbed 0.28 percent to $14.18 a
bushel, having slid 0.32 percent in the previous session.
Soybeans are down 0.79 percent for the week, their second
straight week of losses.
* March corn rose 0.25 percent to $9.93-1/4 a bushel,
having fallen 0.22 percent the day before. Corn is down 1.25
percent for the week, its fourth consecutive week of losses.
* Large speculators have slashed their bullish bets on corn
to the lowest level since June and boosted their net short
position in Chicago wheat to the highest since May, data from
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed last week.
* Traders continue to monitor crop weather in the southern
U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region, where cold
temperatures this week raised the threat of crop damage from
winterkill.
* Soybeans were underpinned by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's report on Wednesday of sales of 115,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to China and 108,000 tonnes to unknown
destinations, both for delivery in 2012/13.
* Soybean prices have been weighed down in recent weeks by
forecasts for record production in South America, where crops
are experiencing largely favorable weather.
* Strong winds and rain at Paranagua, Latin America's
biggest grains port, damaged part of a public storage unit and a
sorting area but did not slow exports, port administrators said
on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen fell to a more than two-year low against the U.S.
dollar on Thursday on expectations of bold monetary stimulus in
Japan.
* Oil prices eased in choppy trading on Thursday, buffeted
by the possibility that looming tax increases and spending cuts
could push the top oil-consuming economy into recession.
* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday, but
recovered most of their losses after the House of
Representatives, in the barest sign of progress, said it would
come back to work on avoiding the fiscal cliff this weekend.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0745 French Consumer spending for November
0745 French Detailed GDP for Q3
0900 Italy Producer prices for November
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI for December
1500 U.S. Pending home sales for November
1530 U.S. ecri Weekly
U.S. Commerce department releases November building
permit revisions
1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
1600 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
Grains prices at 2356 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 776.00 3.75 +0.49% +0.19% 836.18 24
CBOT corn 693.25 1.75 +0.25% +0.00% 731.72 28
CBOT soy 1418.00 4.00 +0.28% -0.46% 1443.71 37
CBOT rice $14.99 -$0.01 -0.03% -1.06% $15.19 36
WTI crude $91.38 $0.51 +0.56% +0.44% $87.86 72
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.325 $0.002 +0.12% +0.21%
USD/AUD 1.037 0.000 -0.03% -0.06%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)