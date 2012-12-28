SYDNEY, Dec 28 U.S. wheat rose for the first time in three sessions on Friday, edging up from losses the previous day when concerns over the impasse in U.S. "fiscal cliff" talks weighed on the market. The grain remains on course to finish the week down nearly 2 percent, however, hurt by weak export demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat gained 0.49 percent to $7.76 a bushel, after closing down 0.29 percent on Thursday. * March soybeans climbed 0.28 percent to $14.18 a bushel, having slid 0.32 percent in the previous session. Soybeans are down 0.79 percent for the week, their second straight week of losses. * March corn rose 0.25 percent to $9.93-1/4 a bushel, having fallen 0.22 percent the day before. Corn is down 1.25 percent for the week, its fourth consecutive week of losses. * Large speculators have slashed their bullish bets on corn to the lowest level since June and boosted their net short position in Chicago wheat to the highest since May, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed last week. * Traders continue to monitor crop weather in the southern U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region, where cold temperatures this week raised the threat of crop damage from winterkill. * Soybeans were underpinned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's report on Wednesday of sales of 115,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 108,000 tonnes to unknown destinations, both for delivery in 2012/13. * Soybean prices have been weighed down in recent weeks by forecasts for record production in South America, where crops are experiencing largely favorable weather. * Strong winds and rain at Paranagua, Latin America's biggest grains port, damaged part of a public storage unit and a sorting area but did not slow exports, port administrators said on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The yen fell to a more than two-year low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday on expectations of bold monetary stimulus in Japan. * Oil prices eased in choppy trading on Thursday, buffeted by the possibility that looming tax increases and spending cuts could push the top oil-consuming economy into recession. * U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday, but recovered most of their losses after the House of Representatives, in the barest sign of progress, said it would come back to work on avoiding the fiscal cliff this weekend. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0745 French Consumer spending for November 0745 French Detailed GDP for Q3 0900 Italy Producer prices for November 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI for December 1500 U.S. Pending home sales for November 1530 U.S. ecri Weekly U.S. Commerce department releases November building permit revisions 1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly 1600 U.S. EIA petroleum status report 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Grains prices at 2356 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 776.00 3.75 +0.49% +0.19% 836.18 24 CBOT corn 693.25 1.75 +0.25% +0.00% 731.72 28 CBOT soy 1418.00 4.00 +0.28% -0.46% 1443.71 37 CBOT rice $14.99 -$0.01 -0.03% -1.06% $15.19 36 WTI crude $91.38 $0.51 +0.56% +0.44% $87.86 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.325 $0.002 +0.12% +0.21% USD/AUD 1.037 0.000 -0.03% -0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)