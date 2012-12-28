* Wheat, corn, soy firm for first time in three sessions * Traders eye latest USDA export data report By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 28 U.S. wheat rose on Friday as a fall to a six-month low in the prior session brought in bargain hunters, while soybeans and corn also edged up for the first time in three sessions. Despite these gains, wheat and corn are headed for a fourth straight weekly drop and soybeans are on track for a second consecutive weekly decline. "We have seen a pretty solid sell-off in the past few days and on the back of the numbers being where they are at, some are looking at it as a buy signal," Charlie Brown, commodity risk management consultant at FCStone Australia, said. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.65 percent to $7.77-1/4 a bushel by 0322 GMT, off a six-month low of $7.64-1/2 hit on Thursday. March wheat is on track for a drop of about 2 percent this week. This would bring its slide over four weeks to more than 10 percent - the biggest decline in more than a year for the contract. Analysts highlighted the attractiveness of U.S. wheat after prices fell to multi-month lows this week, but the grain has been weighed down by the lack of fresh export sales. However, soybeans have been underpinned this week by the USDA's report on Wednesday of sales of 115,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 108,000 tonnes to unknown destinations, both for delivery in 2012/13. March soybeans firmed 0.72 percent to $14.24-1/4 a bushel, headed for only a slight weekly drop. The USDA will release its weekly report of grain and soy export sales on Friday. March corn rose 0.29 percent to $6.93-1/2 a bushel. Corn is down 1.25 percent for the week. WEATHER WATCH Apart from the USDA export data, the market is also watching weather patterns. Cold temperatures hit southern U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat regions this week, raising the threat of crop damage from winterkill. The U.S. crop quality hit a record November low following the worst drought in 56 years. However, the prospects for the South American soybean crop look increasingly bright, with wet areas of Argentina expected to turn drier in the next two weeks, easing concerns about excess moisture, while welcome rains were forecast later this week and next for parts of central Brazil. Grains prices at 0322 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 777.25 5.00 +0.65% +0.36% 836.23 29 CBOT corn 693.50 2.00 +0.29% +0.04% 731.73 31 CBOT soy 1424.25 10.25 +0.72% -0.02% 1443.92 43 CBOT rice $14.99 -$0.01 -0.03% -1.06% $15.19 37 WTI crude $91.31 $0.44 +0.48% +0.36% $87.86 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.324 $0.001 +0.06% +0.15% USD/AUD 1.037 0.000 -0.02% -0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)