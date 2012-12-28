* December price drop made U.S. wheat competitive
* Corn, soybeans edge up despite disappointing export sales
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 28 U.S. wheat rebounded
on Friday from a six-month low hit a day earlier, as government
data showed the biggest weekly export sales in nearly two years.
Soybeans and corn rose more modestly after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's weekly export data revealed sales
below trade expectations for those crops.
U.S. wheat exports totaled more than 1 million tonnes, the
highest level since January 2011, and easily exceeded a range of
trade estimates between 500,000 and 700,000 tonnes.
The robust wheat sales were due to U.S. supplies being
priced at a discount to competitors' wheat after values dropped
steadily this month, said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst
at Futures International in Chicago.
"This is the beginning. The U.S. is a pretty good shop for
global importers to look to," he said. "Ukraine and Russian
wheat exports have considerably slowed during December, but more
importantly U.S. prices are now fairly competitive."
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 6-1/2 cents,
or 0.8 percent, to $7.78-3/4 a bushel with help from
short-covering.
"It's not the sales themselves. It is an indication that
U.S. wheat is the cheapest in the world, and I think that's what
the market is reacting to," said Roy Huckabay, executive
vice-president of The Linn Group.
Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, was the biggest buyer
with 405,000 tonnes of U.S. supplies.
Despite Friday's gain, March wheat dropped 1.7 percent this
week for its fifth straight weekly decline. This would bring its
slide for the month to nearly 8 percent, the contract's biggest
decline in more than a year.
The strong export sales will help wheat prices rebound
somewhat for the end of the year, said Ken Ball, a commodities
broker at PI Financial Corp in Winnipeg.
"The wheat market has been plastered pretty hard on
liquidation. So many people got heavily long and then had to run
for cover, but now with a good week (of sales) like that,
anybody that's short is not going to leave all that money on the
table."
U.S. export sales were disappointing for corn and soybeans.
Net soybean sales amounted to 87,000 tonnes, below a range of
trade expectations from 100,000 to 300,000 tonnes. That miss was
tempered as the USDA separately reported a sale of 165,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China.
"Individual sales announcements this week and this morning,
while not huge, still keep the bean numbers looking solid," Ball
said.
Net corn sales totaled 104,300 tonnes, down from a trade
estimate range of 150,000 to 300,000 tonnes.
January soybeans gained 5-1/4 cents, or 0.4 percent,
at $14.24 per bushel, helped by technical buying.
March corn added 2-1/2 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $6.94
a bushel on spillover support from wheat. Nearby soybeans and
corn are down 0.5 and 1.1 percent respectively for the week,
with corn's drop the fourth in a row.
Despite tracking large quarterly losses, Chicago wheat and
soybeans are on course to finish with yearly gains of 19 and 18
percent respectively, making them the top performers among the
19 commodities in the Thomson Reuters Jefferies CRB index
.
Corn is heading toward its fourth straight yearly gain, of 7
percent, with one last trading session on Monday for 2012.
The market is also watching weather patterns.
Cold temperatures hit southern U.S. Plains hard red winter
wheat regions this week, raising the threat of crop damage from
winterkill. The U.S. crop quality hit a record November low
following the worst drought in 56 years.
However, prospects for the South American soybean crop look
increasingly bright, with Argentina's soy crop in mostly good or
excellent condition in the central Pampas farm belt, while
welcome rains were forecast later this week and next for parts
of central Brazil.
Harvesting of what is expected to be a record-large soybean
crop has started in Brazil's top soy-producing state of Mato
Grosso.
Investors were closely watching for progress in U.S. budget
negotiations, with a year-end deadline approaching on Monday
before a wave of tax increases and spending cuts automatically
kicks into place. Equities weakened ahead of a meeting scheduled
for Friday afternoon between President Barack Obama and
Democratic and Republican lawmakers.
Prices at 2:19 p.m. CST (2019 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 694.00 2.50 0.4% 7.3%
CBOT soy 1424.00 5.25 0.4% 18.8%
CBOT meal 427.70 -2.10 -0.5% 38.2%
CBOT soyoil 48.94 0.65 1.4% -6.0%
CBOT wheat 778.75 6.50 0.8% 19.3%
CBOT rice 1495.50 -4.00 -0.3% 2.4%
EU wheat 251.00 1.25 0.5% 24.0%
US crude 91.07 0.19 0.2% -7.9%
Dow Jones 13,012 -84 -0.6% 6.5%
Gold 1654.70 -8.59 -0.5% 5.8%
Euro/dollar 1.3219 -0.0016 -0.1% 2.1%
Dollar Index 79.6890 0.0690 0.1% -0.6%
Baltic Freight 699 -1 -0.1% -59.8%
