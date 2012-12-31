SYDNEY, Dec 31 Chicago wheat edged down on Monday as the absence of a deal to avert a U.S. "fiscal cliff" even as the deadline draws near hurt prices, although strong export demand is expected to check losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.48 percent to $7.75 a bushel at 2348 GMT, having closed up 0.8 percent on Friday - its biggest daily gain in a month. * March soybeans were little changed at $14.17-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.28 percent on Friday. * March corn fell 0.11 percent to $6.93-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.4 percent in the previous session. * Wheat and soybean are on track for a more than 18 percent gain this year, while corn is headed for a 7 percent rise. * On Friday, government data showed the biggest weekly wheat export sales in nearly two years. U.S. wheat exports totaled more than 1 million tonnes, the highest since January 2011, and easily exceeded a range of trade estimates between 500,000 and 700,000 tonnes. * U.S. export sales were disappointing for corn and soybeans. Net soybean sales amounted to 87,000 tonnes, below a range of trade expectations from 100,000 to 300,000 tonnes. That miss was tempered as the USDA separately reported a sale of 165,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China. * Investors are closely watching the weather in the U.S. Plains where cold temperatures are threatening the hard red winter crop. * Prospects for the South American soybean crop look increasingly bright, with Argentina's soy crop in mostly good or excellent condition in the central Pampas farm belt, while welcome rains were forecast later this week and next for parts of central Brazil. * Harvesting of what is expected to be a record-large soybean crop has started in Brazil's top soy-producing state of Mato Grosso. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged up to a two-week high against major currencies on Friday as uncertainty about fiscal talks in Washington to avert tax hikes and spending cuts next year drove investors to the relative safety of the U.S. currency. * U.S. crude slipped on Monday for a third straight session on worries that the United States may not reach a budget deal by Jan. 1 to prevent a fiscal crisis that could erode fuel demand at the world's largest oil consumer. * Equity futures were slightly higher at the beginning of electronic trading on Sunday night as talks continued in Washington over resolving the "fiscal cliff." DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final 1530 U.S. Dallas Fed issues December Manufacturing Index Grains prices at 2348 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 775.00 -3.75 -0.48% +0.36% 833.38 29 CBOT corn 693.25 -0.75 -0.11% +0.25% 730.65 31 CBOT soy 1417.75 -0.25 -0.02% -0.07% 1444.43 42 CBOT rice $15.30 $0.04 +0.23% +2.03% $15.20 35 WTI crude $90.58 -$0.22 -0.24% -0.32% $88.01 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.323 $0.002 +0.11% +0.08% USD/AUD 1.038 0.002 +0.17% +0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)