SYDNEY, Jan 3 U.S. wheat edged higher on Thursday, rebounding slightly from sharp losses in the previous session when a firmer dollar weighed on the grains complex. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.5 percent to $7.59 a bushel, having slid 2.92 percent on Wednesday. * March soybeans was little changed at $13.91-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday. * March corn rose 0.11 percent to $6.91-1/2 a bushel, having slipped 1.07 percent in the previous session. * The drought-drained Mississippi River will rise slightly later this week between St. Louis and Cairo, Illinois, but later continue its decline toward historic lows, according to a National Weather Service forecast. * Low water, due to the worst U.S. drought since 1956, has already impeded the flow of billions of dollars worth of grain, coal, fertilizer and other commodities between the central United States and shipping terminals at the Gulf of Mexico. MARKET NEWS * The dollar slid against high-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar, while the yen sold off on Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers forged a last-minute deal to avert huge tax increases and spending cuts, fueling demand for riskier investments. * Oil prices rose to 11-week highs on Wednesday as part of a cross-market rally after the U.S. tax deal. * U.S. stocks kicked off the new year with their best day in over a year on Wednesday, also sparked by relief over the last-minute deal in Washington. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0855 Germany Unemployment rate sa Dec 2012 0900 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Nov 2012 1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly Grains prices at 2343 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 759.00 3.75 +0.50% -2.44% 826.88 21 CBOT corn 691.50 0.75 +0.11% -0.97% 727.72 30 CBOT soy 1391.50 -0.75 -0.05% -1.92% 1445.10 32 CBOT rice $15.12 $0.08 +0.50% +1.75% $15.19 27 WTI crude $92.80 -$0.32 -0.34% +1.07% $88.39 79 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.318 $0.000 -0.03% -0.18% USD/AUD 1.049 -0.001 -0.12% +0.91% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Urquhart)