SYDNEY, Jan 3 U.S. wheat edged higher on
Thursday, rebounding slightly from sharp losses in the previous
session when a firmer dollar weighed on the grains complex.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat rose 0.5 percent
to $7.59 a bushel, having slid 2.92 percent on Wednesday.
* March soybeans was little changed at $13.91-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday.
* March corn rose 0.11 percent to $6.91-1/2 a bushel,
having slipped 1.07 percent in the previous session.
* The drought-drained Mississippi River will rise slightly
later this week between St. Louis and Cairo, Illinois, but later
continue its decline toward historic lows, according to a
National Weather Service forecast.
* Low water, due to the worst U.S. drought since 1956, has
already impeded the flow of billions of dollars worth of grain,
coal, fertilizer and other commodities between the central
United States and shipping terminals at the Gulf of Mexico.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar slid against high-yielding currencies such as
the Australian dollar, while the yen sold off on Wednesday after
U.S. lawmakers forged a last-minute deal to avert huge tax
increases and spending cuts, fueling demand for riskier
investments.
* Oil prices rose to 11-week highs on Wednesday as part of a
cross-market rally after the U.S. tax deal.
* U.S. stocks kicked off the new year with their best day in
over a year on Wednesday, also sparked by relief over the
last-minute deal in Washington.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0855 Germany Unemployment rate sa Dec 2012
0900 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Nov 2012
1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
Grains prices at 2343 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 759.00 3.75 +0.50% -2.44% 826.88 21
CBOT corn 691.50 0.75 +0.11% -0.97% 727.72 30
CBOT soy 1391.50 -0.75 -0.05% -1.92% 1445.10 32
CBOT rice $15.12 $0.08 +0.50% +1.75% $15.19 27
WTI crude $92.80 -$0.32 -0.34% +1.07% $88.39 79
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.318 $0.000 -0.03% -0.18%
USD/AUD 1.049 -0.001 -0.12% +0.91%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
