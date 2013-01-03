* Soybeans ease on hopes of bumper South American crop
* U.S. wheat ticks up after dropping to 6-month low
* Good weather seen for last leg of Argentine planting
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 3 U.S. soybeans eased on Thursday
for a third consecutive session on expectations for bumper
production in South America while wheat ticked up after sliding
to its lowest in six months due to a stronger dollar.
Corn was almost flat as the market continued to languish
near its lowest since July, tracking the weakness in soybean
futures.
"Financial markets are having a boom but soybeans and wheat
are being pressured by bearish fundamentals," said Ker Chung
Yang, senior investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"Crop conditions for soybeans and corn look good in South
America and that will continue to impact prices and we have yet
to see a pick up in demand for U.S. wheat."
Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans lost 0.3 percent
to $13.87-3/4 a bushel by 0241 GMT while March wheat rose
0.2 percent to $7.57 a bushel, but not far from Wednesday's
six-month low of 7.52-1/2 a bushel.
March corn rose quarter of a cent to $6.91 a bushel.
Wednesday's decline in soybean and wheat contrasted with the
previous session's rally in other commodity markets, including
oil and industrial metals, after U.S. lawmakers passed a bill to
partially resolve a fiscal crisis.
The United States averted economic calamity on Wednesday
after lawmakers approved a deal to prevent huge tax hikes and
spending cuts that would have pushed the world's largest economy
into recession.
On the fundamentals front, U.S. soybean exporters are likely
to face stiff competition from February from Brazil and
Argentina, which are on track to produce near record crops.
The dry weather that has allowed Argentine farmers to speed
soy and corn planing over recent weeks is expected to last until
mid-January, setting the stage for big harvests as early-season
flooding gives way to a blazing Southern Hemisphere summer sun.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has forecasts Argentina,
the world's biggest supplier of soyoil and soymeal, will produce
55 million tonnes of soybeans this season.
Brazil, the world's second largest soybean exporter, is
forecast to produce 81 million tonnes this year, up from 66.5
million tonnes in 2012, according to the USDA.
Soybean export premiums on the U.S. Gulf Coast held steady
on Wednesday amid a lull in demand from top importer China, but
basis values remained underpinned by tight spot supplies,
traders said.
Chinese buyers have covered most of their January and
February needs.
Soybean oil, which climbed 2.8 percent on Wednesday,
was little changed as the market was underpinned by U.S.
legislation on favourable tax perks for the biodiesel industry.
The $1 a gallon tax credit for biodiesel will run through
2013 at a cost of more than $2 billion under a provision of the
mammoth legislation passed by Congress to avoid the so-called
"fiscal cliff."
Wheat prices, which had rallied last year due to the drought
in the United States, remained weak as poor demand for U.S.
supplies persisted, although traders expect purchases to pick up
with prices now at their lowest since July.
Wheat posted the biggest gain last year among the 19
commodities in the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
, soaring 19.2 percent despite falling for three
straight months and tumbling 7.9 percent in December alone.
Traders are concerned about unfavourable weather affecting
wheat crops from Australia to Europe throughout the year and the
drought in the U.S. winter wheat growing regions, but these
worries have already been factored into prices.
Commodity funds sold a net 8,000 CBOT corn contracts on
Wednesday, trade sources said. They sold 6,000 wheat and sold
5,000 soybeans.
Prices at 0241 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 757.00 1.75 +0.23% 869.64 24
CBOT corn 691.00 0.25 +0.04% 764.94 33
CBOT soy 1387.75 -4.50 -0.32% 1576.80 32
CBOT rice $15.05 $0.01 +0.03% $15.47 31
WTI crude $92.63 -$0.49 -0.53% $89.07 73
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.317 $0.088 +7.14%
USD/AUD 1.049 -0.006 -0.57%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)