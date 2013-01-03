* Soybeans ease on hopes of bumper South American crop * U.S. wheat ticks up after dropping to 6-month low * Good weather seen for last leg of Argentine planting (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 3 U.S. soybeans eased on Thursday for a third consecutive session on expectations for bumper production in South America while wheat ticked up after sliding to its lowest in six months due to a stronger dollar. Corn was almost flat as the market continued to languish near its lowest since July, tracking the weakness in soybean futures. "Financial markets are having a boom but soybeans and wheat are being pressured by bearish fundamentals," said Ker Chung Yang, senior investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Crop conditions for soybeans and corn look good in South America and that will continue to impact prices and we have yet to see a pick up in demand for U.S. wheat." Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans lost 0.3 percent to $13.87-3/4 a bushel by 0241 GMT while March wheat rose 0.2 percent to $7.57 a bushel, but not far from Wednesday's six-month low of 7.52-1/2 a bushel. March corn rose quarter of a cent to $6.91 a bushel. Wednesday's decline in soybean and wheat contrasted with the previous session's rally in other commodity markets, including oil and industrial metals, after U.S. lawmakers passed a bill to partially resolve a fiscal crisis. The United States averted economic calamity on Wednesday after lawmakers approved a deal to prevent huge tax hikes and spending cuts that would have pushed the world's largest economy into recession. On the fundamentals front, U.S. soybean exporters are likely to face stiff competition from February from Brazil and Argentina, which are on track to produce near record crops. The dry weather that has allowed Argentine farmers to speed soy and corn planing over recent weeks is expected to last until mid-January, setting the stage for big harvests as early-season flooding gives way to a blazing Southern Hemisphere summer sun. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has forecasts Argentina, the world's biggest supplier of soyoil and soymeal, will produce 55 million tonnes of soybeans this season. Brazil, the world's second largest soybean exporter, is forecast to produce 81 million tonnes this year, up from 66.5 million tonnes in 2012, according to the USDA. Soybean export premiums on the U.S. Gulf Coast held steady on Wednesday amid a lull in demand from top importer China, but basis values remained underpinned by tight spot supplies, traders said. Chinese buyers have covered most of their January and February needs. Soybean oil, which climbed 2.8 percent on Wednesday, was little changed as the market was underpinned by U.S. legislation on favourable tax perks for the biodiesel industry. The $1 a gallon tax credit for biodiesel will run through 2013 at a cost of more than $2 billion under a provision of the mammoth legislation passed by Congress to avoid the so-called "fiscal cliff." Wheat prices, which had rallied last year due to the drought in the United States, remained weak as poor demand for U.S. supplies persisted, although traders expect purchases to pick up with prices now at their lowest since July. Wheat posted the biggest gain last year among the 19 commodities in the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index , soaring 19.2 percent despite falling for three straight months and tumbling 7.9 percent in December alone. Traders are concerned about unfavourable weather affecting wheat crops from Australia to Europe throughout the year and the drought in the U.S. winter wheat growing regions, but these worries have already been factored into prices. Commodity funds sold a net 8,000 CBOT corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They sold 6,000 wheat and sold 5,000 soybeans. Prices at 0241 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 757.00 1.75 +0.23% 869.64 24 CBOT corn 691.00 0.25 +0.04% 764.94 33 CBOT soy 1387.75 -4.50 -0.32% 1576.80 32 CBOT rice $15.05 $0.01 +0.03% $15.47 31 WTI crude $92.63 -$0.49 -0.53% $89.07 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.317 $0.088 +7.14% USD/AUD 1.049 -0.006 -0.57% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy)