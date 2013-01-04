SYDNEY, Jan 4 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Friday, with investors looking for bargains after prices slumped
in the previous session due to cancelled Chinese orders,
although the oilseed remained on track to end the week down
around 2 percent.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.41
percent to $13.92-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.22 percent
on Thursday. Soybeans are down 1.87 percent for the week, in
what would be their third consecutive weekly loss.
* March wheat was little changed at $7.56 a bushel,
having closed up 0.1 percent on Thursday. Wheat has dropped 2.92
percent for the week, its fifth straight weekly slide.
* March corn climbed 0.11 percent to $6.90 a bushel,
having fallen 0.36 percent in the previous session. Corn is down
0.58 percent for the week, its fifth weekly loss in a row.
* Private exporters on Thursday reported the cancellation of
315,000 tonnes of soybeans sold to China for delivery this
marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
* The USDA gave no reason for the cancellation, which
follows China's scrapping of purchases totaling 840,000 tonnes
in the week of Dec. 16. Another 120,000 tonnes cancelled that
week by buyers not specified by the USDA were believed by
traders to have also been bought by Chinese importers.
* Egypt's state wheat buyer said on Thursday it had bought
enough supplies from local and international sources to last
until June 17, while higher local wheat supplies mean that it
can cut its annual wheat import target by around a million
tonnes.
* The vice chairman of Egypt's General Authority for Supply
Commodities (GASC) said he expected wheat imports this fiscal
year to drop to 3.8 million tonnes from an earlier estimate of
4.8 million, but added that GASC would continue to monitor the
international market for competitive prices.
* Traders continue to closely follow soybean crop prospects
in South America, the world's largest producer of the oilseed.
* The USDA attache in Brazil raised its outlook for
Brazilian soybean production to 83.0 million tonnes, above
USDA's current forecast for 81.0 million.
* Forecasts of improving weather in Argentina have offset
fears about the impact of widespread flooding earlier in the
season.
* Corn and Soybean production in Brazil have also been
supported by favorable weather. Isolated showers on Wednesday
were limited to southern and west-central Minas Gerais,
south-central Sao Paulo and northeastern Mato Grosso.
* Growers in most of the main crop belt have stepped up the
pace of planting over the last two weeks and analysts say the
acreage lost to flooding should be offset by wider seedings in
outlying parts of the country.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell to a three-week low against the dollar on
Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting
indicated that while the U.S. central bank looks set to continue
buying bonds, some policymakers believe it will be appropriate
to "slow or stop asset buys well before the end of 2013".
* Oil slipped on Thursday, after prices hit 11-week highs,
on worries about looming U.S. budget battles.
* U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Retail sales yy real Nov 2012
0858 EZ Markit Services PMI Dec 2012
1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Dec 2012
1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Nov 2012
1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Dec
1500 U.S. Factory orders Nov
1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
1600 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
Grains prices at 2343 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 756.00 0.50 +0.07% +0.10% 823.28 24
CBOT corn 690.00 0.75 +0.11% -0.11% 725.68 32
CBOT soy 1392.25 5.75 +0.41% -0.94% 1444.28 35
CBOT rice $15.05 -$0.01 -0.07% +2.00% $15.19 31
WTI crude $92.82 -$0.10 -0.11% -0.32% $88.59 75
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.304 $0.000 -0.03% -1.08%
USD/AUD 1.046 0.000 -0.03% -0.40%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
