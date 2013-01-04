SYDNEY, Jan 4 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Friday, with investors looking for bargains after prices slumped in the previous session due to cancelled Chinese orders, although the oilseed remained on track to end the week down around 2 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.41 percent to $13.92-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.22 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are down 1.87 percent for the week, in what would be their third consecutive weekly loss. * March wheat was little changed at $7.56 a bushel, having closed up 0.1 percent on Thursday. Wheat has dropped 2.92 percent for the week, its fifth straight weekly slide. * March corn climbed 0.11 percent to $6.90 a bushel, having fallen 0.36 percent in the previous session. Corn is down 0.58 percent for the week, its fifth weekly loss in a row. * Private exporters on Thursday reported the cancellation of 315,000 tonnes of soybeans sold to China for delivery this marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * The USDA gave no reason for the cancellation, which follows China's scrapping of purchases totaling 840,000 tonnes in the week of Dec. 16. Another 120,000 tonnes cancelled that week by buyers not specified by the USDA were believed by traders to have also been bought by Chinese importers. * Egypt's state wheat buyer said on Thursday it had bought enough supplies from local and international sources to last until June 17, while higher local wheat supplies mean that it can cut its annual wheat import target by around a million tonnes. * The vice chairman of Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said he expected wheat imports this fiscal year to drop to 3.8 million tonnes from an earlier estimate of 4.8 million, but added that GASC would continue to monitor the international market for competitive prices. * Traders continue to closely follow soybean crop prospects in South America, the world's largest producer of the oilseed. * The USDA attache in Brazil raised its outlook for Brazilian soybean production to 83.0 million tonnes, above USDA's current forecast for 81.0 million. * Forecasts of improving weather in Argentina have offset fears about the impact of widespread flooding earlier in the season. * Corn and Soybean production in Brazil have also been supported by favorable weather. Isolated showers on Wednesday were limited to southern and west-central Minas Gerais, south-central Sao Paulo and northeastern Mato Grosso. * Growers in most of the main crop belt have stepped up the pace of planting over the last two weeks and analysts say the acreage lost to flooding should be offset by wider seedings in outlying parts of the country. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell to a three-week low against the dollar on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting indicated that while the U.S. central bank looks set to continue buying bonds, some policymakers believe it will be appropriate to "slow or stop asset buys well before the end of 2013". * Oil slipped on Thursday, after prices hit 11-week highs, on worries about looming U.S. budget battles. * U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Retail sales yy real Nov 2012 0858 EZ Markit Services PMI Dec 2012 1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Dec 2012 1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Nov 2012 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Dec 1500 U.S. Factory orders Nov 1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly 1600 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Grains prices at 2343 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 756.00 0.50 +0.07% +0.10% 823.28 24 CBOT corn 690.00 0.75 +0.11% -0.11% 725.68 32 CBOT soy 1392.25 5.75 +0.41% -0.94% 1444.28 35 CBOT rice $15.05 -$0.01 -0.07% +2.00% $15.19 31 WTI crude $92.82 -$0.10 -0.11% -0.32% $88.59 75 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.304 $0.000 -0.03% -1.08% USD/AUD 1.046 0.000 -0.03% -0.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)