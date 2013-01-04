* Soybeans tick up after three days of losses * Soy market hit by China's order cancellation * Dalian soymeal falls over 2 pct on demand worries * Argentine soy sowing catches up with last season (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 4 U.S. soybeans rose half a percent on Friday as bargain hunters stepped in after prices slid to their lowest in six weeks in the previous session, weighed down by Chinese importers cancelling orders and hopes of bumper South American supplies. Wheat and corn remained under pressure, trading near six-month lows amid a broadbased weakness in commodities but the grain markets were seen due for a rebound. "Soybeans came down quite a bit as the South American crop looks pretty good which is encouraging some buyers to cancel U.S. cargoes," said Serene Lim, a commodities analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "Corn and wheat have also fallen but we are quite bullish on grains as supplies are likely to tighten in the coming months." Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $13.93-1/4 a bushel by 0232 GMT while March wheat rose half a cent to $7.56 a bushel. March corn eased three quarters of a cent to $6.88-1/2 a bushel. China has cancelled 315,000 tonnes of soybeans purchased from the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday. The USDA gave no reason for the cancellations, which follow China's scrapping of purchases totaling 840,000 tonnes in the week of December 16. Another 120,000 tonnes cancelled that week were believed by traders to have also been bought by Chinese importers. China's Dalian soymeal futures dropped more than two percent as the market started its first day trading this year on Friday, hurt by worries of weakening domestic demand for the ingredient for animal feed. The most actively traded May contract fell 2.1 percent to 3,239 yuan per tonne. SOUTH AMERICAN CROPS The soybean market has faced headwinds with Brazil and Argentina on track for near record production this year. The USDA attache in Brazil raised its outlook for Brazilian soybean production to 83 million tonnes, above the current forecast for 81 million. The department will update South American crop forecasts in its monthly crop report due on January 11. Forecasts for improving weather in Argentina have offset fears about the impact of widespread flooding earlier in the season. Argentine soy planting progressed enough over the last week to catch up with the previous season's pace as floodwaters receded, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. In Brazil, isolated showers on Wednesday were limited to southern and west-central Minas Gerais, south-central Sao Paulo and northeastern Mato Grosso. Rains may reach most of Brazil in the next 10 days, aiding corn and soybean growth, said Joel Widenor, meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group. U.S. hard red winter wheat crop is being threatened by unfavourable weather which could underpin the market. Snowfall in parts of the U.S. Plains last week had little impact on the historic drought gripping the region, but parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and the Southeast showed slight improvement, weather experts said. A weekly report issued on Thursday by a consortium of federal and state climatology experts said that as of Jan. 1, 42.05 percent of the contiguous United States was in severe to exceptional drought, down from 42.45 percent the previous week. Commodity funds sold a net 5,000 CBOT corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They were even in wheat and sold 4,000 soybeans. Prices at 0232 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 756.00 0.50 +0.07% 869.61 22 CBOT corn 688.50 -0.75 -0.11% 764.86 30 CBOT soy 1393.25 6.75 +0.49% 1576.98 39 CBOT rice $15.09 $0.03 +0.20% $15.47 29 WTI crude $92.17 -$0.75 -0.81% $89.05 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.074 +6.02% USD/AUD 1.044 -0.012 -1.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy)