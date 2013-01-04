* Soybeans tick up after three days of losses
* Soy market hit by China's order cancellation
* Dalian soymeal falls over 2 pct on demand worries
* Argentine soy sowing catches up with last season
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 4 U.S. soybeans rose half a
percent on Friday as bargain hunters stepped in after prices
slid to their lowest in six weeks in the previous session,
weighed down by Chinese importers cancelling orders and hopes of
bumper South American supplies.
Wheat and corn remained under pressure, trading near
six-month lows amid a broadbased weakness in commodities but the
grain markets were seen due for a rebound.
"Soybeans came down quite a bit as the South American crop
looks pretty good which is encouraging some buyers to cancel
U.S. cargoes," said Serene Lim, a commodities analyst at
Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"Corn and wheat have also fallen but we are quite bullish on
grains as supplies are likely to tighten in the coming months."
Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.5 percent
to $13.93-1/4 a bushel by 0232 GMT while March wheat rose
half a cent to $7.56 a bushel. March corn eased three
quarters of a cent to $6.88-1/2 a bushel.
China has cancelled 315,000 tonnes of soybeans purchased
from the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said
on Thursday.
The USDA gave no reason for the cancellations, which follow
China's scrapping of purchases totaling 840,000 tonnes in the
week of December 16. Another 120,000 tonnes cancelled that week
were believed by traders to have also been bought by Chinese
importers.
China's Dalian soymeal futures dropped more than two percent
as the market started its first day trading this year on Friday,
hurt by worries of weakening domestic demand for the ingredient
for animal feed.
The most actively traded May contract fell 2.1
percent to 3,239 yuan per tonne.
SOUTH AMERICAN CROPS
The soybean market has faced headwinds with Brazil and
Argentina on track for near record production this year.
The USDA attache in Brazil raised its outlook for Brazilian
soybean production to 83 million tonnes, above the current
forecast for 81 million. The department will update South
American crop forecasts in its monthly crop report due on
January 11.
Forecasts for improving weather in Argentina have offset
fears about the impact of widespread flooding earlier in the
season.
Argentine soy planting progressed enough over the last week
to catch up with the previous season's pace as floodwaters
receded, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.
In Brazil, isolated showers on Wednesday were limited to
southern and west-central Minas Gerais, south-central Sao Paulo
and northeastern Mato Grosso. Rains may reach most of Brazil in
the next 10 days, aiding corn and soybean growth, said Joel
Widenor, meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group.
U.S. hard red winter wheat crop is being threatened by
unfavourable weather which could underpin the market.
Snowfall in parts of the U.S. Plains last week had little
impact on the historic drought gripping the region, but parts of
Illinois, Wisconsin and the Southeast showed slight improvement,
weather experts said.
A weekly report issued on Thursday by a consortium of
federal and state climatology experts said that as of Jan. 1,
42.05 percent of the contiguous United States was in severe to
exceptional drought, down from 42.45 percent the previous week.
Commodity funds sold a net 5,000 CBOT corn contracts on
Wednesday, trade sources said. They were even in wheat and sold
4,000 soybeans.
Prices at 0232 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 756.00 0.50 +0.07% 869.61 22
CBOT corn 688.50 -0.75 -0.11% 764.86 30
CBOT soy 1393.25 6.75 +0.49% 1576.98 39
CBOT rice $15.09 $0.03 +0.20% $15.47 29
WTI crude $92.17 -$0.75 -0.81% $89.05 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.074 +6.02%
USD/AUD 1.044 -0.012 -1.10%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
