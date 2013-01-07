SYDNEY, Jan 7 U.S. soybean prices fell on Monday, hovering near a six-week low and extending losses into a fifth consecutive session, with expectations of a bumper South American crop weighing. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 0.29 percent to $13.63-1/4 a bushel, having slid 1.39 percent on Friday. They hit a six-week low of $13.56 a bushel on Friday. * March corn was little changed at $6.80-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 1.31 percent in the previous session. * March wheat was flat at $7.47-1/4 a bushel, having finished 1.1 percent lower on Friday. * Weather in Argentina and Brazil has improved in recent days, prompting forecasts for a bumper crop. * Argentina's soybean crop is 90 percent seeded, up from 89 percent a year ago, the country's agriculture ministry said in a weekly crop report. * Analytical firm Informa Economics on Friday estimated 2012 U.S. soybean production at 3.040 billion bushels, up from its previous outlook for 2.971 billion, and raised its estimate for corn output to 10.800 billion from the 10.725 billion touted earlier. * Soybean prices have also been under pressure after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday that China, the world's largest soy importer, had cancelled orders for 315,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans. * The USDA gave no reason for the cancellations, which follow China's scrapping of purchases totaling 840,000 tonnes in the week of Dec. 16. Another 120,000 tonnes cancelled that week were believed by traders to have been by Chinese importers. * Tepid exports of U.S. wheat, corn and soybeans also discouraged buying of futures, leaving markets to flounder at lower levels. * USDA's weekly export sales report on Friday showed net U.S. corn and wheat sales last week were the lightest in four weeks. Corn was below trade guesses and wheat was within the range of estimates, while net soybean sales were just above trade forecasts and a two-week high. MARKET NEWS * The dollar traded close to 2-1/2 year highs against the yen on Monday, while the euro began the week slightly weaker against its major counterparts as investors pondered the possible outcomes of more monetary stimulus this year from Japan and less from the U.S. Federal Reserve. * Brent crude fell on Friday as a U.S. government report showing weak demand for fuel by the world's top consumer outweighed a jobs report that showed employers kept the pace of hiring steady in December. * The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index ended at a five-year high on Friday, lifted by the reports showing employers kept up a steady pace of hiring workers. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0930 Euro zone Sentix index January 1000 Euro zone Producer price index November 1500 U.S. Employment trend index December Grains prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 747.25 0.00 +0.00% -1.09% 819.16 17 CBOT corn 680.50 0.25 +0.04% -1.27% 723.21 23 CBOT soy 1363.25 -4.00 -0.29% -2.83% 1443.19 24 CBOT rice $15.25 -$0.04 -0.23% +3.18% $15.20 50 WTI crude $92.96 -$0.13 -0.14% +0.04% $88.79 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.306 -$0.002 -0.16% -0.08% USD/AUD 1.048 0.002 +0.17% +0.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)