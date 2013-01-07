* US soy up 0.9 pct as market recovers from 6-week low * End-user demand lifts soy, LatAm supply may weigh * Wheat, corn up around half pct each on bargain-hunting (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 7 U.S. soybeans rose almost 1 percent on Monday as bargain hunting lifted the market off a six-week low struck in the last session on expectations of near-record production in South America and poor demand. Corn and wheat gained around half a percent each after dropping to their lowest in six months, but trading in agricultural commodities is expected to be cautious ahead a key U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Friday. Investors in the soybean market are keeping a close watch on moves by buyers in China, the world's top importer, which has cancelled U.S. cargoes in the last few week on an improved supply outlook in rival exporter Brazil. Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said China had cancelled orders for 315,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans. It gave no reason for the cancellations, which follow China's scrapping of purchases totaling 840,000 tonnes in the week of December 16. "We have seen a fair bit of liquidation in beans and now there is some end-user demand which is resulting in a bounce," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "But it is little bit cautious before the USDA report." Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.9 percent to $13.79-1/4 a bushel by 0340 GMT, after sliding to $13.56 a bushel on Friday, their lowest since mid-November. On the technical front, CBOT March soybeans are expected to revisit their January 4 low of $13.56 per bushel as a downward wave c has not ended, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. This wave started at the January 2 high of $14.35 and may eventually travel to $13.31-1/2, its 100 percent Fibonacci projection level. USDA REPORT The USDA will release its final crop production report for the 2012 U.S. soybean and corn harvest on Friday and initial analysts' estimates show a slight increase in output. Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its estimate of U.S. corn production to 10.8 billion bushels from 10.725 billion. For soybeans, it estimated the 2012 U.S. harvest at 3.040 billion bushels and the yield at 40.1 bpa, up from previous estimates of 2.971 billion bushels and 39.3 bpa, the sources said. Large speculators cut their bullish bet on the soybean market to the lowest level in nearly 11 months as weakening export demand has weighed heavily on prices, according to the regulatory data. Noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, also reduced their long position in corn futures for the fourth straight week and widened their net short in wheat as part of the bearish wave that hit U.S. grain markets at the end of the year. Commodity funds sold a net 10,000 CBOT corn contracts on Friday, trade sources said. They sold 3,000 wheat and sold 7,000 soybeans. CBOT March wheat rose 0.6 percent to $7.51-1/2 a bushel, while March corn added 0.6 percent to $6.84-1/4 a bushel. Tepid exports of U.S. wheat, corn and soybeans weighed on the futures. The USDA's weekly export sales report on Friday showed net U.S. corn and wheat sales last week were the lightest in four weeks. Corn was below trade guesses and wheat was within the range of estimates, while net soybean sales were just above trade forecasts and a two-week high. In South America favourable weather is boosting crop prospects. The USDA attache in Brazil has raised the forecast for Brazilian soybean production to 83 million tonnes, surpassing the earlier 81 million. Prices at 0340 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 751.50 4.25 +0.57% 869.46 23 CBOT corn 684.25 4.00 +0.59% 764.72 30 CBOT soy 1379.25 12.00 +0.88% 1576.52 36 CBOT rice $15.20 -$0.09 -0.56% $15.47 50 WTI crude $93.02 -$0.07 -0.08% $89.08 75 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.305 $0.076 +6.22% USD/AUD 1.048 -0.008 -0.73% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)