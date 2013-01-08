SYDNEY, Jan 8 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Tuesday, falling back slightly from gains made in the previous session when technical buying snapped a four-day slump fuelled by expectations of a bumper South American crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans fell 0.11 percent to $13.87 a bushel, having firmed 1.55 percent on Monday. * March corn was unchanged at $6.85-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.77 percent in the previous session, the biggest jump since Dec. 21. * March wheat fell 0.13 percent to $7.50-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.54 percent on Monday. * The wave of technical buying on Monday overcame early sluggishness caused by the impending harvest in South American countries such as Argentina and Brazil. * Investors are reluctant to stake out big positions ahead of a U.S. Agriculture Department supply-and-demand report on Friday that will provide the final update on 2012 U.S. crop production. Trading has been particularly volatile following the January supply-and-demand report, with corn making limit moves on the day of the release six times in a row. * Dry weather is expected in Argentina for the next seven days followed by some light rain, Global Weather Monitoring said. MARKET NEWS * The euro rose for a second straight session against the dollar on Monday, buoyed by expectations that the European Central Bank will refrain from cutting interest rates at its meeting later this week. * Brent crude oil prices were steady above $111 a barrel on Monday while U.S. crude futures edged higher, cutting the spread between the two benchmarks by a penny to its narrowest since September as a U.S. pipeline expansion project neared completion. * U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, as investors drew back from recent gains that lifted the S&P 500 to a five-year high, in anticipation of sluggish growth in corporate profits. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Exports/imports Nov 1000 Euro zone Business climate Dec 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment Dec 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Nov 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Nov 1100 Germany Industrial orders Nov 1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 2000 U.S. Consumer credit Nov Grains prices at 0134 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 750.25 -1.00 -0.13% 869.42 20 CBOT corn 685.50 0.00 +0.00% 764.76 30 CBOT soy 1387.00 -1.50 -0.11% 1576.78 40 CBOT rice $15.21 $0.00 -0.03% $15.47 47 WTI crude $93.20 $0.01 +0.01% $89.09 77 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.311 $0.082 +6.65% USD/AUD 1.049 -0.006 -0.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Urquhart)