SYDNEY, Jan 8 U.S. soybeans edged lower on
Tuesday, falling back slightly from gains made in the previous
session when technical buying snapped a four-day slump fuelled
by expectations of a bumper South American crop.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans fell 0.11
percent to $13.87 a bushel, having firmed 1.55 percent on
Monday.
* March corn was unchanged at $6.85-1/2 a bushel,
having gained 0.77 percent in the previous session, the biggest
jump since Dec. 21.
* March wheat fell 0.13 percent to $7.50-1/4 a bushel,
having closed up 0.54 percent on Monday.
* The wave of technical buying on Monday overcame early
sluggishness caused by the impending harvest in South American
countries such as Argentina and Brazil.
* Investors are reluctant to stake out big positions ahead
of a U.S. Agriculture Department supply-and-demand report on
Friday that will provide the final update on 2012 U.S. crop
production. Trading has been particularly volatile following the
January supply-and-demand report, with corn making limit moves
on the day of the release six times in a row.
* Dry weather is expected in Argentina for the next seven
days followed by some light rain, Global Weather Monitoring
said.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro rose for a second straight session against the
dollar on Monday, buoyed by expectations that the European
Central Bank will refrain from cutting interest rates at its
meeting later this week.
* Brent crude oil prices were steady above $111 a barrel on
Monday while U.S. crude futures edged higher, cutting the spread
between the two benchmarks by a penny to its narrowest since
September as a U.S. pipeline expansion project neared
completion.
* U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, as investors drew back
from recent gains that lifted the S&P 500 to a five-year high,
in anticipation of sluggish growth in corporate profits.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Exports/imports Nov
1000 Euro zone Business climate Dec
1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment Dec
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Nov
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Nov
1100 Germany Industrial orders Nov
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
2000 U.S. Consumer credit Nov
Grains prices at 0134 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 750.25 -1.00 -0.13% 869.42 20
CBOT corn 685.50 0.00 +0.00% 764.76 30
CBOT soy 1387.00 -1.50 -0.11% 1576.78 40
CBOT rice $15.21 $0.00 -0.03% $15.47 47
WTI crude $93.20 $0.01 +0.01% $89.09 77
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.311 $0.082 +6.65%
USD/AUD 1.049 -0.006 -0.56%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Urquhart)